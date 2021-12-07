Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Software-As-A-Subsidy

There is still a lot of excitement over the software-as-a-service, or SaaS business, mostly due to their obscenely high gross margins. I am not a fan, and I'm here today to tell you why. I will start off by telling you that this is a minority opinion, and I get a ton of pushback on this.

One place I've gotten some pushback from members at Long View Capital is in the Cybercrime Portfolio, where I am insistent that these companies actually be GAAP profitable at this mature, but still growing stage of the security business. This is a very tough and competitive business, because a lot of capital has been drawn to it over the years, and many other investors are less insistent than I am that companies show a profit after a reasonable amount of time. Most SaaS companies are funded not by sales, but by investors, like they were still startups a decade after founding. There are few companies who have found ways to make profits in these businesses, and the list does not grow quickly.

This is a model that became popular because Amazon (AMZN) became one of the largest companies in the world off of it, and has been slightly GAAP profitable since 2003.

Data by YCharts

The problem for everyone else is that the reason Amazon gets even that thin 6.2% operating margin is because AWS has a 30% operating margin. The entire rest of Amazon gets a 2.8% operating margin, less than Target (TGT), Walmart (WMT) or Costco (COST). Though only 13% of Amazon's revenue, AWS accounts for 62% of operating income. AWS launched in 2002, right about where that line starts going positive.

This plan only works if you invent an actually profitable business along the way.

In the meanwhile, this is maintained by a double subsidy in SaaS:

The company subsidizes large customers with large rebates. The full price of the service is booked in revenue, juicing that, and the cost of the rebate goes into sales & marketing. Essentially, they undercharge customers on average. Shareholders subsidize this with the company shifting a large portion of payroll to share-based compensation. They are essentially treating common shares as currency, printing more, and deflating the currency of current shareholders over time.

Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is a great example, and has gotten the most pushback of any stock not in the Long View portfolios along with CrowdStrike (CRWD). There's a lot to like about Zscaler before you look at the numbers. Their main service is "Zero Trust" and every organization of any size is adopting it as frontline defense now. Login/password and privilege assignment have been broken for a couple of decades now, and we are just getting around to fixing that, with Zero Trust being the solution. Like competitors Palo Alto (PANW), CrowdStrike and Cloudflare (NET), they provide an easier way to implement Zero Trust, which imposes a lot of new inconveniences on IT staff and users. All three of those competitors are also unprofitable. Another competitor is Microsoft (MSFT), both the cause and solution to so many security problems. They are of course very profitable.

But still, Zscaler provides a great service, and is growing very fast, as are all these companies.

Data by YCharts

But none of them are profitable. Let's stick with Zscaler, who lost $262 million on $673 million in revenue in fiscal 2021 ending July. Where did the money go?

What we see with them is what we see in so many SaaS operating statements - a giant sales and marketing spend, what I think of as customer costs. Coupled with that are platform costs - cost of revenue.

For every dollar of revenue, ZScaler spends $0.91 on customer and platform costs. G&A takes another $0.16, which leaves no room for the most important OpEx line, R&D.

When we dig into those lines, a lot of it is share-based compensation, $260 million of it in fiscal 2021. This is partially a reflection of the share price.

Data by YCharts

A remarkable portion of their expenses is coming from share-based compensation:

42% of their R&D budget is share-based compensation, and 47% of G&A. But let's pull out those non-cash costs and see what their actual cash costs are.

So now fiscal 2020 and 2021 look very different than they did in the previous chart due to the huge rise in share-based compensation those years, partially due to share price. But in this view, Zscaler is still spending over three times the cash on customer costs than they are on R&D. This is a clear sign of revenue juicing: giving large rebates to large customers, booking the full price in revenue, and sticking the rebate in S&M. Unless the company is running big national TV campaigns, which Zscaler is not, there is no other reason for cash customer costs to be this high, especially when the sales force is being paid largely in shares.

But because they are able to put so much payroll into share-based compensation, they actually do have positive free cash flow. Currently, the stock is trading at over 200 years' worth of those free cash flows, even after falling 27% off its high.

Data by YCharts

That of course irks me, but what irks me more is the practice of treating shares as currency, which is what has happened, and investors mostly seem OK with it. This is literally employee compensation paid for directly by shareholders, so I find that odd. It is one thing for a startup to pay with shares, because they have little cash and no public shareholders. For companies like Apple, these programs are dwarfed by share repurchases and dividends.

But Zscaler is in neither category. They are a 14-year-old company in what is now a mature business, and they still put over a third of OpEx into share-based compensation. And why wouldn't they? Their shares are a currency that they control the supply of, which is in theory infinite. The market is pricing their shares at 200 years' worth of free cash flows; they would pay for everything with shares instead of that free cash if they could. There is no reason for them to stop.

But it is also a house of cards that is dependent on investors thinking the company is worth hundreds of years of free cash flow. Should that ever change, it comes apart.

For what it's worth, delivery and rideshare have this problem even worse, because they also have high platform costs in addition to high customer costs. Uber (UBER) Eats books negative revenue when they deliver from big chain restaurants, like their recent McDonald's deal.

Where This Goes

The most likely place this goes in a few years is consolidation in all SaaS businesses, including this one. There are too many players and too much price pressure. Very few can charge an average price that covers the actual cost of providing the service, and supply will have to come down. A combination of either Zscaler or CrowdStrike and Check Point (CHKP) or Fortinet (FTNT) is appealing, but the valuations would have to make more sense. CrowdStrike is trading at 106 years of free cash flows, even after falling 35% off its high.