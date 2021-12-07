Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Management Presents at BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference (Transcript)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) BMO 2021 Growth & ESG Conference December 7, 2021 11:00 AM ET

Jennifer Hamann - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, good morning, everyone, and welcome to our ESG and Growth Conference. And our first presentation today is with Union Pacific. So, we are delighted to have with us Jennifer Hamann, Executive Vice President and CFO of Union Pacific, and Brad Stock as well in the background, he oversees investor relations.

So, Union Pacific has our exciting outlook here with the company transitioning into PSR implementation with now greater focus being placed on business development and commercial opportunities, which we think will support high incremental margin, and earning, and cash flow going forward. Also, UNP released, yesterday, Climate Action Plan, which is a strong framework, I think, supporting not only the progress on the ESG front, but also business development opportunity, I think, as we move forward.

So, Jennifer will kick us off with some introductory remarks here, and we will then start our Q&A session.

Jennifer, please take it away.

Jennifer Hamann

Okay, well, thanks, Fadi, and good morning. So, starting off on slide two, the slides that are going to accompany my prepared comments this morning can be found on our investor Web page, next to the event webcast.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that I will be making some forward-looking statements today. Those statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, so please refer to the UP Web site and SEC filings for additional information about our risk factors.

So, if you move then to slide three, yesterday, as Fadi mentioned, we took a great step forward on our ESG journey with the release of our initial climate action plan. At our heart of our climate action plan is more detail around how we plan to achieve the science-based target that we set earlier this year to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, we are increasing our disclosure transparency with the commitment to adopt TCFD and the SASB frameworks. This plan is part of the overall ESG strategy that we rolled out in our Investor Day, in May, and with our 2020 Building America Report. Our approach to ESG issues, which we're calling, Building a Sustainable Future 2030, demonstrates our commitment to all aspects of sustainability.

It's built on four areas of concentration that you see on this slide, investing in our workforce, driving sustainable solutions, championing environmental stewardship, and strengthening our communities. Our approach is designed to address the evolving needs of all of our stakeholders going forward. This approach to environmental, social, and governance issues is enhanced by the new release of our climate action plan. During yesterday's release, we expanded on these areas of concentration, but today I'm going to focus on comments on the championing environmental stewardship piece and the new climate action plan.

Our plan, if you move then to slide four, supports UP's broader strategy of serve, grow, win, together, that we unveiled, back in May. As I walk this plan I will lay out how each of these four strategic values plays a role in our plans to reduce UP's carbon footprint. If you turn now to slide five, in February, we announced our target to reduce absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions 26% by 2030, from a 2018 [base share] [Ph]. The target boundary includes biogenetic emissions and removals from bioenergy feedstocks, and has been validated by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, otherwise known as SBTi.

Our SBTi-approved target is in line with what climate scientists say is needed to meet the Paris Agreement goals, limiting global warming to well below two degree above pre-industrial levels. We also are aware of the recent finding of Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change regarding the more urgent actions necessary to address climate change. We will revalidate our target in 2025, or sooner, to ensure that we, in fact, on the right path and aligned with most current science. One item I want to highlight here though is that by having an absolute emissions goal as well as our stated goals to grow our business, this really raises the bar, and is different from our rail peers.

We are committed to growth, converting more traffic from truck to rail, but within that, coupling that with an absolute greenhouse gas emissions goal that means that we're also committing to offsetting net additional greenhouse gas emissions that we'll create through our business growth. Let's turn to slide six then to discuss the serve component of our strategy. The first step of achieving the goal of reducing locomotive emissions is improving operational efficiency and lowering fuel consumption by modernizing our locomotive fleet and implementing energy management technology.

Locomotive operations represent our greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions, so this is where we are devoting the majority of our time, attention, and capital. Our implementation of PSR supports the progress that we have already made in this area. Fuel consumption improvement is not a new focus at Union Pacific, and we've really been at this for years, starting with the training of our crews about fuel conservation techniques and installing start-stop technology on our locomotives. Over the last 10 years, we have reduced our fuel consumption rate by 4% during a time in which our business mix actually shifted to less fuel efficient commodities. Implementing PSR, however, has allowed us to take that focus to the next level.

We have improved our fuel consumption rate each of the past few years. And in the third quarter of this year, we achieved a record low quarterly fuel consumption rate. Our PSR principle of increasing train length drives locomotive productivity improvements, which results in fewer locomotives needed to handle the same amount of grain. We're also making investments to modernize our fleet to improve reliability and fuel efficiency. Since 2010, we have purchased 1,300 new locomotives, or roughly 20% of our fleet, while at the same time retiring around 2,500 older less fuel-efficient trains. Through our modernizations programs, we will modernize approximately 100 units in this year, 2021, with plans for another 120 or so units by the end of 2022.

Each modernization results in about a 53% reduction in emissions and an additional 5% reduction in fuel consumption rate. Technology plays a significant role as well, as the investments in energy managements systems, or EMS, are also driving improvement. EMS has been implemented and about two thirds of our active roads fleet with the targeted full implementation by 2025. We estimate that EMS will reduce our absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 4% by 2025.

If you could turn now to slide seven, here we show that our strategic plan to grow the railroad also goes hand in hand with our sustainability goals. Rail is the most fuel efficient way to upgrade over land, positioning us to provide lower carbon solutions to our customers and helping them reach their emissions reduction targets. With rail being the most environmentally responsible transportation solution, Union Pacific accounts for emerging markets and explore circular supply chains with our safe and reliable service product. We are aligning ourselves with customers and excited in markets like electric vehicles, renewable diesel fuel and recyclable products. We're also working closely with customers such as [indiscernible] as well as others across both the Ag and petrochemical markets, and we will be a trusted partner to help further develop that renewable fuel market.

We're poised to take advantage of the opportunities presented by a low carbon economy. We're also engaged with our customers to understand their sustainability goals. Our carbon saving calculator allows customers to determine savings from rail versus travel, but what's more valuable to our customers are the year-end statements that we send to them that quantifies the reduction in emissions by using Union Pacific. Rail offers an ability to provide answers and sustainable solutions to tough questions that no other mode of transportation can offer.

If we turn to slide eight, our ability to first meet and then beat our 2030 SBTi targeting will likely come from a combination of current and future technology. Increasing our use of low carbon fuels, experimenting with alternative propulsion methods, and exploring nature based solutions will all drive the decarbonization of our footprint. What's exciting is that we have today that went through the use of biofuels. In fact, biofuels represent the most advanced and promising avenue to date and helping us meet our science based targets. Our goal is to increase the percentage of low carbon fuels consumed to 10% of our total consumption by 2025 and then push that number to 20% by 2030.

This combined with our efforts to improve our operational efficiency should enable us to meet our current science based target. And while biofuels might sound like a pretty straightforward solution, there are still obstacles to overcome. And obviously that's the province rail approved the use of up to 20% of biodiesel blend in the vast majority of EMD locomotives. This was an increase from 5% blend previously. EMD Locomotives represent about 40% of our existing fleet. So, the next step is getting similar approvals from our other locomotive OEM. Beyond the OEM agreements is the supply issue. Today's production level of biodiesel is insufficient to meet the demand needs, which are growing almost daily.

Biofuels also represent a win-win as it's a key area of growth for our team, our commercial team is actively cultivating this market to move the feedstock into production facilities, as well as the outbound product. Union Pacific is poised to be a leader in this boomy market. Beyond biofuels in current technology, we're leveraging our experience with low-emission switcher locomotive technology to develop specifications for battery electric locomotives to deploy in yard operations. We believe this is the ideal place to start, given the built in infrastructure, the desire to improve air quality and noise reduction around yards and the horsepower in part with those movements. This is really just the start because we understand that the next step of the journey beyond 2030 will require alternative propulsion methods.

If you turn to slide nine, the final piece of our strategy is to engage all of our stakeholders to develop and advance rail and climate friendly policies. Addressing climate change can't be done in a vacuum. Through coordination with our rail peers and the AAR as well as the broader business community, Union Pacific will help lead the movement towards a more sustainable future. We also are engaging our workforce in a new and meaningful way. We're the first program to establish an employee led business research move focused on environmental sustainability. We're calling it Planet Tracks, and although we just launched it in early November, it already has 450 employees enrolled. That indicates the importance of sustainability to our employees. We're excited to see all stakeholders move forward together toward a better future.

I will wrap up here then on slide 10. This shows the goals and actions that we're laying out in a summarized way and it really puts together the commitment that Union Pacific is making to be an industry leader. Although we've discussed many of these items, I do want to highlight a couple of important changes. First, in terms of governance, we will be conducting our first climate scenario analysis next year. You'll also note that we plan to hold the management team accountable for ESG progress by making it part of our key performance indicators on our executive compensation scorecard. Finally, a key component of yesterday's climate action plan release was our commitment to the target of net zero by 2050. As Lance commented yesterday, we must walk before we run, so the 26% reduction by 2030 is our first priority. However, we know we need to start planning and investing today in a net zero future, and to ensure that all of our stakeholders understand the depth and breadth of our commitment to that target.

As a 159 year old company, we do know a little bit about sustainability [indiscernible], and with the actions we're taking today, we're ready to do our part to make the world a better place for this generation and future generations.

So, with that, Fadi, I'll turn it back over to you for some Q&A.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, thank you, Jennifer for this comprehensive review of this ESG, obviously very important topic. Before I jump to the questions here, I want to remind the listeners and the audience here that they can use the question link to ask their questions online, and I am going to keep an eye on that to relay those questions on to you.

Q - Fadi Chamoun

So, maybe just to kind of stay on the same topic, I have a couple of follow-ups from what you just went through. So, when you think about -- I mean, obviously, locomotive is the biggest source of emissions for the railroad. So, when you think about the reduction target over the next three years, I guess, into 2025, four years, 2025, and then beyond that, what is coming from consuming less, like from efficiencies as a locomotive fleet and versus what is coming from consuming better or what you're calling, basically, moving [to a fuel blend] [Ph] 5% to 10%, and eventually 20%. Can you help us understand like the typical fuel efficiency gains that we have been seeing, is that continued, is that play a bigger role in the next few years?

Jennifer Hamann

I don't know that it plays a bigger role going forward, but it continues to play a role. I think Lance commented yesterday, that we see ourselves continuing to drive c-rate improvement; I think he said it could be 1%, 2%, 3% a year. Certainly, we're going to have some challenges when you think about the business mix and the fuel efficiency related to that, as you see more intermodal growing on our road that tends to be a little bit less fuel-efficient move for us. But, certainly, that doesn't mean that it's going to offset our ability to improve just the core consumption. Mentioned that with our EMS technology that we're putting on, which we expect to have totally installed on our road fleet that's active, and in use by 2025, that that's going to account for about a 4% reduction in our greenhouse gas emissions. So, if you think about 26% target, that's the part that's going to be driven, at least in part, by some of that technology, probably around a little bit more from less fuel consumption, but it really tells you that the bulk of what we're looking to save from a greenhouse gas emissions is going to be driven by the planned changes.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. And I guess there is a plan to use more electric-powered locomotives in the yards, initially. Is that plan -- it kicks off -- when does this plan basically kick off?

Jennifer Hamann

So, we're in discussions with the OEMs right now about the specifications about what we believe is needed from a battery electric yard locomotive. And so, our hope would be, within the next probably couple of years, that we would be able to start doing some pilot work in that area. But that's probably not going to be a big driver for our 2030 goal. We really see the use of alternative propulsion, that's probably what's workable. We're definitely going to be needed to get to the 2050 goal, but that's going to be a bigger factor, I would say, beyond 2030. Not to say that there probably won't be some in use by then. It really is going to depend on how quickly some of that technology advances.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, and may be just a couple more quick follow-ups on this. So, from a capital spending perspective, does any of this have any potential change to your guidance for less than 15% CapEx? I think you gave us actually 2024, and in your long-term guidance. And secondly, maybe you can give us kind of how your customer base, I guess, is reacting to these kinds of efforts you're putting on ESG?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, for the first question, relative to capital spend, you're exactly right, our guidance for 2022 to 2024 is less than 15% of revenue. And that's unchanged with anything that we talked about yesterday with the unveiling of our Climate Action Plan. Certainly, there may be some investments that ramp up in the latter part of that three-year and of course beyond that we'll continue to look and see what technology is available, and that too may require capital. But we still feel very comfortable that we'll be able to make progress towards achieving our goals and continue to be on a strong path forward with our locomotive modernizations, with our energy management systems, and that's all encompassed within that 15% of revenue or less than 15% of revenue guidance that we have out there long-term.

In terms of the customers, you know, there's varying levels, I would say of interest by our customers, but all are becoming more and more aware of it. I think we have -- somewhere I read; Brad correct me if I'm from wrong, I think the number is like 1,200 or so customers who have signed up to receive the annual statement from us telling them how much they saved in terms of emissions by using Union Pacific over the course of the year, and that's a number that's growing. We're also seeing increased use on our Web site for our carbon calculator. So, it's becoming more and more in the dialog. We're seeing it more in the RFPs that we're getting from our customers. I don't believe that at this point, it's something that's actually I'll say swinging the needle for a customer to say, "Oh, I'm going to switch to rail versus truck just because of the ESG aspects." But it's becoming a bigger part of the dialog. And the phrase I like to use is that is the easy button. For a customer to immediately save three quarters in terms of greenhouse gas emissions on one shipment all they have to do is move it from truck to rail. We need to be able to make sure that they feel comfortable in doing that with our service product. And so, that's a lot of where PSR comes in. That's where lowering our overall cost structure is a tremendous help to us, as well as improving that service reliability. So, we've got to bring all those pieces together, but the conversation is definitely they are with our customer base, and I would say it's increasing at a pretty good clip as well.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, I want to switch over to discuss maybe your productivity target for this year. And what kind of transpired that we ended up with $250 million versus $500 million at the start of the year, obviously, the big piece of that seems to be volume, you're going to end up 4% volume probably versus much higher than that, that you've kind of laid out at the beginning of the year. So, I guess my question is the volume driven cost saving leans toward the certain commodity type, because you did end up having a really good year on the industrial side, and you had positive mix, obviously there, but some of the premium on the intermodal volumes had been really disappointing relative to initial expectation. So, there's one segment of the commodities drive productivity more than others just trying to think about as we go into 2022, how we think about the kind of productivity momentum for UP next year?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, so there's a couple of questions kind of embedded in. And so, I'll maybe start with the first part. So, we did last week reduced our productivity guidance and our guidance, [indiscernible] 4% for the year, our outlook and that's at the low end of the range that we originally put out in January of 4% to 6% and the productivity around $250 million versus the $500 million. In terms of what's really impacted the productivity while there is a little bit of mix in the productivity between the commodity groups that I'll talk to in a minute has really been more about some of the challenges that we have faced on our network from a variety of different things. Certainly at the beginning of the year, you had Winter Storm Uri and the deep freeze of network not only across the middle part of our network went through but also in the Southern Tier of Houston, Dallas, just the extremely cold weather, the impact that that had on our productivity of our network. Then you had the Wild Fires, you had the bridge that we had, I was out for about a month, and the restoration from that some other weather events and washouts and then just kind of getting the network spooled back up and then some of the crew utilization issues that we've had here more recently, some related to COVID, some related to the vaccine mandate. Really it's all of those things together that I would say have been the primary contributor in terms of the productivity shortfall that we're experiencing.

Yes, there's maybe a little bit of mixed difference, but the mix that I would say is you're probably seeing this getting a little bit better fuel consumption, improvement in fuel efficiency because of the growth and coal that we weren't expecting coming into the year, maybe a little bit less on train length because of some of the differences in the interval network where you've seen those car loans be held back a little bit. So, there is some puts and takes there, but I would say not the margin relative to some of the other things that impacted us in terms of our productivity for 2021.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. So, effectively a lot of the $250 million reduction seems to be tied to kind of these out of few control events rather than really mixed in volume?

Jennifer Hamann

I would say…

Fadi Chamoun

Okay.

Jennifer Hamann

So there's -- like I said, okay, maybe move some of the buckets within productivity between some of them with the volume shifts, but I wouldn't say it actually was an inhibitor in any way to our productivity.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. So, effectively, if I think about 2022, let's say, volume in IT plus, which I think what you've kind of been aiming for -- to grow volume by industrial production plus. We should be able to get the volume productivity driven, but some of the productivity of this year kind of moves into next year as well to some degree. I mean, every year there are storms and issues like that, but this seems to have been kind of bit of an exceptional year between the supply chain and the storms and all that.

Jennifer Hamann

And you're right. I didn't even touch on the supply chain, and what some of those issues, did in terms of network fluidity. But that certainly had an impact and impacted our productivity as well. Particularly if I go back to the June, July timeframe, when we really searched resources to the West Coast and then round wound up with our terminal speaking being congested on the Eastern part of our network, because there wasn't the train capacity or the international chassis to come move those boxes off in a timely manner. So, you're right there. There is always some different issues. I think the key point in this is maybe where you were going, Fadi, is we still have the plans, the work streams, the programs up against a whole variety of activities across our operating team to drive greater productivity. And that pipeline very much still exists. Certainly train length is a big component of that, that helps drive a number of things. It helps improve our service product. It helps drive crew efficiency, but then also with better car utilization, better utilization of our local and through general crews as well as field consumption. So, all of those work streams are still there and we'll definitely be putting a lot of emphasis on that as we move into 2022

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. How much visibility do you feel you have now on kind of the cost inflationary issues going into 2022? Do you have a good handle on what the cost inflation will look like next year?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So, we're still putting some of the -- what I'll call the final touches on our 2022 plan. Our long-term guidance relative to inflation that we laid out back in May -- again 2022, 2024 timeframe is [indiscernible]. That's probably going to run a little bit higher than that here in 2022, as you're seeing some greater inflationary pressures. We'll talk about that in our January mid-release, but it's probably safe to assume that we'll probably run a little stronger than 2% to 4% in the early part of that guidance range.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. And can you give us kind of bit of a flavor to where that inflation is being experienced the most?

Jennifer Hamann

Materials is certainly one area. Now some of that goes into our CapEx. And so, that's where at our Analyst Day we talk quite a bit about the productivity that we're working on the engineering side of our railroad, which doesn't necessarily flow in through the OE side, but it has a very big impact on our capital spend and being able to stretch those capital dollars as far as we can. So, we're certainly seeing it on some of those fronts from a materials perspective. You're also seeing it in terms of some of the contract labor, labor used to be pretty tight here, and so you've seen that in some of those contract labor forces, where you've got hourly employees that are part of the -- whether it's some of the construction activities, whether it's ramp operations, any of those areas where we use contract labor you're seeing that as an inflation source as well.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. I mean, in terms of your cost per employee, you seem to have leaned this year towards kind of a model where you're using maybe a little bit more over time. And is there an opportunity to get kind of more optimized level in that cost per employee. Like I'm just wondering, how does that number kind of look going into the next few quarters? It doesn't sound like it's necessarily wage inflation, but it's more the function of some of these kind of adjacencies and potentially maybe over time use?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. I mean, really do see some wage inflation on the labor side, but I think if you go back to third quarter of 2020, that's when you saw our cost per employee take a pretty sizable step up as we were just starting to utilize our pre-base in a little bit different manner that stayed elevated as you were looking at the year-over-year comp until you got to third quarter this year, and then it was more normalized. I can't remember the exact number, was it [indiscernible]?

Fadi Chamoun

Yes.

Jennifer Hamann

4% wage inflation, comp per employee inflation in the third quarter of 2021. So, we think that's kind of a more normalized run rate that we're going to be looking at here going forward.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. Switching over to the other side of this kind of price growth, we've seen kind of the cadence get a little bit better since 2019 and kind of quarterly event getting a little bit firmer. And I think you have roughly 55% of the business that you touch every year. I think if I'm right on that number, like how do you feel about the pricing opportunity going into next year? Can you see an acceleration just given kind of the -- you probably are lagging a little bit the trucking industry in that pricing story?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes. So, to your first part of your question, if you look at our portfolio of business, you've got 45% of our business that's under multi-year contracts. And some portion of that of course comes up for renewal every year. Then you get 25% that is in spot kind of think of that as tariff pricing, and then the remaining 30% is one year or less contracts in duration. So, your 55% in terms of us being able to touch it annually is in the ballpark plus, whatever tooling off on a multiyear period.

In terms of the pricing environment, the demand environment continues to stay very strong. And so, that's supportive of pricing also. We want to price to the level of our service product. I think we've had some episodic issues this year we think long-term we're providing a more reliable consistent product to our customers if there' i a value in that. And so, we still feel very positive on that. Again, as you know, our long-term guidance relative to pricing is that we're going to yield pricing dollars in excess of our inflation dollars that's our commitment every year and feel very, very confident in our ability to achieve that.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. And if I kind of tie it up a little bit to trip plan compliance and some of the risk metric, which have kind of been impacted this year by a whole list of things from storms to supply chain issues and all these kind of things. Does this need to get to some levels sustainably to help impact pricing or like how is the pricing power kind of correlated with it, those service metrics, which have been very volatile in the last few quarters?

Jennifer Hamann

They have been volatile. I mean, in all goes to it, the value that you're delivering for your customer. And so, to the extent that you can be more reliable, so they can plan their schedules, their production, their work crews, more reliably on the service level that you're providing, so that the rail drivers are being able to schedule in a more kindly manner. All of those things come together to say, ease of doing business, ease of understanding and knowing, when your shipments are going to arrive that all plays a dynamic in there. I think if you go back to the early part of this year, 2021, I mean into the year, the network was operating very well. I think our inter model trip plan compliance number was in the mid -80s-ish, maybe even got up below 90 in some cases. And the trip plan compliance for our manifest and autos network was kind of mid-70s-ish. I would say for us to do that month-over-months, year-over-year in a very consistent fashion. That's the ballpark that we need to be in. So, it's not like we're trying to get to a whole no other plane of service provision that we haven't been. It's just kind of getting back to those levels and then being able to execute on that sustainably and consistently.

The other thing that I think's important to realize is those are averages. And so, if we're running trip plan compliance sprint or model in -- call it mid-to-high 80s kind of number that tells you that some of the folks within that are probably mid-to-high 90s, and those are going to be your very sort of sensitive customers, your premium customers. And then you probably have another segment that's below that. So, each customer's experience is unique. And so, I think that's important. So, you take into consideration when you're thinking about kind of those aggregate numbers that we provide.

Fadi Chamoun

And have these metrics been improving recently? I know you're kind of overcome some of the problem I guess that you've had, especially on intermodal network in the last few months, things seem to be running a little bit better now. What's been kind of the trend in the service metrics in the last couple of months? Are you starting to see that inflection point on a sustained basis and your trip plan compliance and yes?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, the network is running better. We started making improvements. I'd say coming out of the Labor Day holiday took a little bit of a step back in October. The first part of November, really did some great work over the Thanksgiving holiday and leveraged some pretty strong gains there that were a couple weeks past Thanksgiving now. And those seem to not only be holding, but building upon themselves. So, feel very good about that with that has come. Some of those trip plan compliance numbers, our intermodal network in particular I would say is very fluid. And we're ready to take on more business there and certainly are setting ourselves up well. I think as you're well aware of finding, we've got the ninth with business, that's coming on the beginning of 2020, so, very excited about that. The manifest trip plan compliance has been lagging a little bit, but it's starting to uptake too, as we've been able to drive some of the older cars out of our terminals over the holiday weekend, and being able to push those up against the customers a little bit more readily. So, I'd say right now all things are heading into good direction.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. And Jennifer, when you talk about volume growth being in line with industrial production or better. Is that encompass say both the cyclical demand and the inorganic growth, because I know there is a big kind of effort on business development at you be now, we're trying to gain share from highway you're going, and you've had some success I guess with few contracts including Knight-Swift, but does that kind of number include what you feel is potentially inorganic growth opportunities that you have in the pipeline?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, I mean, that's really what gives us the plus to the industrial production is if we were just kind of growing with our markets and not all of our markets are perfectly correlated with industrial production. But ITI does drive a big portion of our business as we look back over time and look at our car leads that's kind of where we've been most correlated. So, for us to say, what we look at growing over the next three years, I think we've said kind of 3% plus in and again probably skewed a little bit higher in the earlier part of the guidance here, because you've still got some growth and industrial production coming out of the pandemic that's what gives us the confidence in that plus portion is the fact that we are going out and winning new business, converting more business over to our railroad.

And I think I need to remind everyone that included in that also, we said that we've got about a half a point headwind from coal, which continues to be in secular decline. Now coal has – if we talked earlier, turned out some good news story for us here in 2021, much different than we were expecting coming into the year as natural grass prices have gone up. And that probably is going to look to stay fairly strong, going into at least the first part of 2022 when you look at that for gas projection, but the longer term coal's going away, and that's going to be a headwind that we believe will be able to overcome to get that 3% kind of growth over the 2022 to 2024 period.

Fadi Chamoun

And when you think about this inorganic opportunity, is it weighted more towards the mean, we're talking about kind of conversion from trucking, but is it necessarily more weighted towards the intermodal side of things? Is that where you see the biggest potential?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, I mean and we talked about that in our Analyst Day that when you look at where our volumes are going to grow, we believe they're going to grow over the next three years, it is going to be more skewed towards that premium sector in particular in domestic intermodal, and that you'll see that become a slightly I pick up a percentage or two of our total carload portfolio over that timeframe. And that isn't necessarily taking something, that's moving by truck today, we also see things converting from other means of transportation into our container. So, it's an all-in kind of opportunity for us, but that is going to be where we see, we believe the majority of our growth now.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. And I mean, I think kind of understanding that intermodal is a little bit more competitive business. And ultimately, the margin profile may not be as robust as it is in the manifest business and kind of the carload business. But also thinking in your case, the incremental is maybe pretty strong still given that you're coming out of PSR and you have this opportunity to densify the train and kind of densify the network, is that the right way to think about it as we go into the next at least, maybe two to three years that the intermodal growth could be as good incrementally in terms of margin as some of the other business?

Jennifer Hamann

So in terms of incrementals again, we did give some guidance on this back in May, and we said that we look for incrementals to be in the mid to high 60s over the next three years. And that's with again the belief that the driver, a key driver in our growth over that time period is going to be intermodal. So, that says that we're going to have to bring that business on and handle it in a very efficient manner. And we spent some time back in May talking about the opportunities we have on the intermodal side of our network to run that operation more efficiently; not only giving a better service product for our customers, but turning the assets, turning the ramps into more fluid operation, running our local ramps in a production line so that we can give a better service product and be able to achieve those kinds of incrementals. So, that's all part of the kind of mosaic that we provided back in May of what we intend to achieve over the next three years.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. A couple of questions, I want to relay maybe one on the labor side. Are you I mean, you have a higher attrition rate. Obviously, even if you're not increasing the headcount, you still have to go to market and hire a bunch of people. Is the market getting better? I know a lot of your peers have had difficulties with hiring and keeping that pipeline of training kind of full. How are you finding the labor availability as we go into next year?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, you mentioned having a higher than average attrition rate, I don't know that we would necessarily say our attrition has changed much over the last several years, we continue to have what I call kind of normalized attrition. But we are hiring in many locations today. I would say overall, it does appear to be a more competitive market. We're having to cast the net maybe a little bit wider than we had to in the past. But we are still able to attract employees, potential employees to the network, we've got, I want to say the numbers somewhere between 500 to 600 employees that are in training classes today that are coming out over the next several months. And that's a combination of new hires, and people that we call back for furlough. So, as you might recall, when we came into the year, we still have a fairly large number of folks on furlough, we haven't now completed those furlough boards. But we still have a good chunk of those folks that are still coming through the refresher training classes, as well as the new hires.

So we're staying out ahead of it, we see the challenges, we can't hardly pick up the paper and not see something that's either talking about higher inflation or whatever tightness. And so, we're well aware of that. And so, we're trying to be pretty proactive in our efforts to go out and hire and make sure that we're giving ourselves enough time to build the classes that we need, so that we're positioning ourselves to have the crews available and we know we need to use it the crews that we have today more efficiently. And that's been a big part of our efforts here over the last couple of years is to improve the efficiency with which we're utilizing.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, okay, I meant attrition for the rail industry relative to other industries not your kind of attrition has been kind of stable. I guess you're right. So, and this vaccine mandate, is it causing any issues in terms of having visibility into what kind of crews and workforce you have in the next few months?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, so we have been working with our workforce for the last, couple of months now, we're getting close to a couple months anyway since we started probably going now and asking people to tell us their vaccination status. We have a system that employees can go into upload their vaccination card, or if they're requesting an accommodation, whether it's religious or medical, but they have that ability. So, that's given us a pretty good insight into the employees that are vaccinated or where they're out in different stages in the process. We have seen in fact the uptake on that continues to kind of increases at the end of the year in terms of, we tell people, we want to let us know rather than we know, just testing and telling us that you're not vaccinated or vaccinated you are telling us you're vaccinated so that we can have kind of that full picture. I think we're at about call it 60% to 65% of our employees today, maybe a little bit higher than that, that have gone completely through that process that are telling us that they're either vaccinated or having accommodation.

And then there's another pretty decent chunk that are still kind of going through the process. So, that's given us good visibility, right now is our understanding, there's no clips if you will, in terms of the vaccine mandate. And so, we're just watching that in fact, I think it's today actually maybe right now, Beth Whited who was originally going to join us on this call to help talk about the ESG efforts, she's our Chief Human Resources Officer, but she's also in charge of Sustainability. She's actually testifying today about the potential impact of the vaccine mandate, we just want to make sure that government understands the impact that could be there, if they continue to move forward and get real finalized in terms of saying employment has to start for some employees as of a certain day, we don't have that kind of a mandate as it sits today. There's various deadlines, but there's nothing that it's a hard line in the sand or a cliff that's out there. So, we're really kind of working on both fronts, if you will making sure the government understands what the potential impact is, and then making sure our employees understand what we're asking them to do, why we're asking them to do it right them as much education and opportunity as we can to get vaccinated.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay, we have one more minute. Just quickly, I wanted to ask you, in terms of the CP-Kansas City Southern deal, continuing to progress towards completion here. How are you thinking about defending your position on that cross border traffic between Mexico and the U.S.? Obviously, it is an important franchise for you. What are the strategic kind of possibility that got including potentially commercial alliances with other rails that you cannot move forward with going forward to kind of improve your position?

And is there anything that you can share with us, any insights on how you're approaching that?

Jennifer Hamann

Yes, well look, let me size it, first. I think it's important to understand when you're talking about our business that moves north, south of the border, it's about 11% of our total traffic today. And about half of that is what actually is interchanged with the KCS. So, you're talking about 5%, 5.5% of our business that is directly impacted by potential CP-KCS merger. Today, that business remains entertaining at the border has the option to stay on the KCS interchange with the CP go to the final destination. It's choosing not to do so because we have the vendor route structured back a couple of weeks ago at a different conference, Keith Creel commented on the fact that UP has a superior route structure in that corridor north, south.

So, we're not afraid of the competition, you have heard last semester from buyers, we want to make sure that we're treated equitably in the border. That's our key concern, and that's where you've seen us participate in the regulatory process, but as long as we're treated equitably there, we're fine competing and we have got no issues competing and model that.

Fadi Chamoun

Okay. I think we are going to leave it here. Jennifer, thank you so much for the time this morning. And with that, we will wrap it up. Thank you so much.

Jennifer Hamann

All right. Thanks to all.

Fadi Chamoun

Thanks, everybody.