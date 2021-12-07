RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One industry that appears to be alive and well is the automotive parts retail space. Between the fact that the economy continues to grow and that more cars than ever are on the road, and the fact that the average age of vehicles is rising, it makes sense for the demand for automotive parts retail to rise with it. One of the leaders in this space is a company called Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP). In recent years, the company has succeeded in growing its business at a steady clip. This has taken place even as the store count that it operates declines. Growth continues into the present year and shares in the business seem to be priced at levels that make sense. All things considered, Advance Auto Parts appears to be a good prospect for long-term investors.

Positive developments

In August of this year, I published an article about Advance Auto Parts wherein I called the business expensive but indicated that it offers nice upside potential. Ultimately, I rated the enterprise a bullish prospect. Since the publication of that article, shares have generated a return for investors of about 9%. That may not seem like much, but it dwarfs the 2.2% return achieved by the S&P 500 over the same period of time. At first glance, you might think that this performance which is driven by some fundamental factor, and you would be right. Lately, performance by the company on both its top and bottom lines has been robust.

The fact that Advance Auto Parts would generate attractive growth should not be surprising. After seeing revenue drop from $9.57 billion in 2016 to $9.37 billion in 2017, it has been climbing consistently. In 2020, sales came in at $10.11 billion. That represents an increase of 4.1% over the 2019 figures. Such an increase during a time of extreme pandemic should be impressive on its own. What is especially remarkable is that this took place even as the store count for the company declined from 5,189 to 4,976. It's important to note that this expansion continues into the present day. For instance, as of the end of the third quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, the company generated revenue of $8.60 billion. That represents an increase of 11.1% over the $7.74 billion achieved the same time one year earlier. And once again, the store count of the business continues to drop, hitting just 4,961 as of the end of this quarter. This is in addition, of course, to the 1,325 independent Carquest locations the company services.

*Created by Author

With revenue rising, so too has profitability. Net income so far this year has come out to $534.44 million. This compares favorably to the $381.02 million generated one year earlier. Operating cash flow has been robust as well, climbing from $809.22 million to $924.94 million. And EBITDA increased from $827.50 million to $978.19 million. If current performance continues for the fourth fiscal quarter, then financial performance on the company's bottom line will likely reach a record high.

For those who follow the enterprise closely, record performance, not only on the bottom line but on the top line as well, should not be all that surprising. After all, management is forecasting revenue for the current fiscal year of between $10.90 billion and $10.95 billion. This compares to the prior expected range of $10.60 billion and $10.80 billion. Although the company expects to open 30 new stores this year, the bulk of the growth will be attributable to a 9.5% to 10% increase in comparable store sales. Based on current expectations, net income should be around $508.43 million, while EBITDA should be about $1.08 billion. These figures compare to the $493.02 million and the $1.05 billion, respectively, that the business generated in 2020. Operating cash flow estimates have been revised down, coming from $1.03 billion to $1 billion. But that would still be higher than the $969.69 million the company generated in 2020.

Shares are pricey but not unreasonable

Taking all of these figures, we can effectively price the enterprise as it stands today. Right now, using management's expectations for the full 2021 fiscal year, Advance Auto Parts is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 27.8. This compares to the 26.6 that I calculated when I last wrote about the firm. On its own, this is a rather pricey multiple to pay. But if you look at it through the lens of operating cash flow, the picture looks more favorable. The multiple on that basis is 14.1. That is actually down from the 14.8 when I last wrote about the business. In my prior article on the enterprise, I did not calculate the EV to EBITDA multiple, but that reading on a forward basis now looks to be 13.5.

*Created by Author

To put these figures into perspective, I decided to compare Advance Auto Parts to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 6.6 to a high of 18.9. Of the group, our prospect was the most expensive. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range of the comparable firms is 3.4 to 7.4. Once again, Advance Auto Parts is the most expensive of the group. And using the EV to EBITDA approach yields a range of 3.1 to 8.5. And not surprisingly, our target is more expensive than any of those firms.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA TravelCenters of America (TA) 18.9 3.4 3.1 AutoNation (AN) 8.5 6.2 6.6 Murphy USA (MUSA) 14.2 7.4 8.5 America's Car-Mart (CRMT) 6.6 N/A 4.4 Lithia Motors (LAD) 8.6 4.7 7.9

Although it is unlikely to be a significant contributor to growth anytime soon, it is also important to note that management is focusing on innovating. In November of this year, they announced a new retail concept that they call Carquest by Advance. This particular concept will focus on the emerging automotive DIY channel of customers, specifically independent car owners who might already receive additional support from Advance Auto Parts. By the end of this year, the company intends to have twenty of these locations in operation, 19 of which are being done in partnership with Baxter Auto Parts. Given the fact that the average vehicle age on the road continues to climb, focusing on this kind of channel makes a lot of sense and could pay off for shareholders down the road.

Takeaway

At present, investors may look at Advance Auto Parts and see an expensive enterprise. That would be an accurate description. But the fact that management has continued to grow the business even during the pandemic, and the fact that this growth shows no signs of stopping, underscores just how high quality the enterprise is. What's more, its net debt is only $153.14 million, meaning that the risk of insolvency is practically zero. So while the company is expensive compared to other firms, it is a reasonable prospect for investors to consider at this time.