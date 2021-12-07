NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NXPI) Kurt Sievers Presents at Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference - (Transcript)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference December 7, 2021 9:45 AM ET

Blayne Curtis

Thanks for joining. I'm Blayne Curtis, semiconductor [ph] analyst at Barclays, very happy to have for our next presentation NXP Semiconductors, from the company Kurt Sievers, President and CEO; as well as Jeff Palmer, SVP of Investor Relations. So welcome both. I always like to start with a broader question and you guys just had your Analyst Day. You laid out an 8% to 12% top line CAGR, that's an increase from last Analyst Day. So maybe just kind of a very broad looking at it has obviously been a challenging time, but you're clearly driving growth for NXP regardless of the backdrop. So may be just start there where Kurt have you focused on driving secular growth and where do you see the biggest opportunities over the next three to five years?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, so first of all good morning, Blayne and everybody. Thanks for having us this morning. Clearly the 8% to 12% are indeed an extra relation against former growth levels. I mean we come off a 5.5% growth over the past three years, so indeed 8% to 12% is a significant raising of the bar relative to growth.

Clearly the weight of this is being carried by Automotive, Industrial. So Automotives which is about 50% of the company is forecasted to grow even between 9% and 14%, so actually above the company average, and Industrial and IoT, which is another 22% of company's revenue today is also at 9% to 14%. So think about almost three quarters of the company made up by Auto and Industrial growing 9% to 14% ahead of the of the company average.

And I dare to say the largest part of the growth drivers in there are really secular in nature. So we don't think about this as a cyclical thing, which is also why it's important to clearly emphasize, we talk about growth from the basis of a very strong 2021. I mean the OEMs 2021 if you saw our guidance, at around $11 billion revenue, so the 8% to 12% are starting from that strong base already.

Blayne Curtis

That a great leading for my next question, and definitely I want to drive into the -- dig into the drivers of that growth, some more. But the biggest question I get is, just what is that starting point. You said off of this year, which is clearly a very strong year, I think some look out and say, hey, look, this semi group needs to see a correction. What gives you confidence that this is the base?

Kurt Sievers

Well, I -- we talked about a three-year growth, and we do have significant visibility, definitely at least into the first year of the three-year cycle, so be in the calendar year 2022. And I just don't see a correction at all, which means we are still on extremely thin inventory levels, both at distributors, but also at our customers to the extent we can see it all the way down to product which is close to consumers, if you think about dealer inventories at car dealers in the U.S. for example.

But it's also very, very close to us. We have NCNR orders, so this is this new way of doing longer term business. We are actually -- customers are giving us orders for the full calendar year, which can neither be rescheduled nor cancelled and the size of those orders playing are more than we can actually commit to at the moment from a supply perspective. So it still very much looks like our revenue level next year or revenue growth is capped by the supply capability. So I don't see this imbalance going completely away through next year. And that gives me for the at least the first year which is the line of sight, we definitely have now absolutely no line of sight of anything which smells like a correction. It just feels like it's growth, it's normal growth is natural.

Blayne Curtis

Let me dig into a little bit on your supply side, you've seen companies throughout this year get incremental supply back either internally or externally. I think your lead times for a lot of your products have slipped, maybe even a year long, right? So may be just some comments on where your supply is and your plans to kind of catch up?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, on the supply side, we have what we call a hybrid model and hybrid means it is a mix between internal manufacturing and external manufacturing. And it is a clear differentiation between the front end and back end manufacturing. So on the front end side, so on the on the wafer side, we currently are already at almost 60% externally sourced or you can also put it differently than ever, we will have more -- we have need for our technology in 300 millimeters, it will always be external, because we have absolutely zero intention to ever build a 300 millimeter factory. We have our own 200 millimeter factories fully utilized. We also see them having a long lifetime going forward. But with the move to the 300 millimeters for the new growth, obviously, more and more from the -- on the wafer side is going to be externally sourced. So that's currently 60 and will be more.

On the test and assembly sides it is actually the reverse. We have about 75% internally. We also keep investing, so we are broadening that that base to stay at least on 75%. And if you think about or ask about the bottleneck currently, I'd say the real bottleneck is wafers. We are investing significantly in the test and assembly. I think we can follow the wafer availability. So where the real bottleneck is, is on the on the wafer side and there it's -- it is an actually before the partners [ph].

Blayne Curtis

There was obviously a bunch of challenges. There was also for the MCA [ph] market specifically, the weather, you had to deal with Renaissance [ph] certifier. And I was just kind of curious more broadly, just how you think strategically about that kind of capacity. Texas Instruments is all internal said they were going to kind of be able to handle this better and ultimately they ended up probably the most short of anybody because they can't expand their own capacity you've seen people kind of go different directions?

Kurt Sievers

Well I will not speak about TI specifically Blayne, but indeed I think through this year, which was a very tough stress test on this, it proves that the hybrid model we have is actually more resilient. And I say this again, it's not just against the TI, but we will end the year with, I think, a 28%-ish, year-on-year revenue growth. And from what I've most recently seen, if you compare that to our broad based peers, which are comparable companies, we will be very much at the high end. And this is really about supply capability to start with. So I think we have all the evidence this year that this model is the right model in this environment.

Actually, I have to stress that having the test and assembly in-house, is a positive, because that helped us actually to be flexible, with wafers coming in or not coming in and moving left and right. So that hybrid model has, I think, won the stress test, so we definitely want to stick to it. I absolutely see no reason on the contrary. It's actually that I would say this year gives us the even more reason to believe this is the right model going forward. However, what we do do differently is certainly we are deepening the relationships with foundry partners. I mean the -- say the guarantee for success in the model going forward is of course, that we have a very close long-term tie out with foundry partners, by the way, not only on supply, but also in technology.

I mean, nowadays, of course, we speak all the time about supply. But for the future, also, availability of the latest process technology for certain custom applications and products will be equally important. So long story short, we absolutely want to stick to the model. It has proven right this year. But what is changing is the depth and the intimacy of the model how closely we work with foundry partners.

Blayne Curtis

Maybe I do want to talk about some of the drivers and moving into Auto, but maybe still finishing off on the supply part of the equation, I think the Auto supply chain was the poster child for challenges, and you're kind of thinking about, are you getting signals that they're thinking about their supply chains differently, maybe you can elaborate on that? And, in terms of I think people -- a couple of companies through earnings have said, hey, you know, customers are changing their behaviors, thinking about completing kits, I think we've seen these rare pictures of lots of cars waiting for one part, maybe just elaborate on that supply chain.?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, probably the Auto part is indeed the showcase here. While I have to emphasize that shortages in other segments are equally tough. It's just that Auto has, for some reason captured more headlines. Now, I think there is a big learning going on and the learning is one much more transparency, all the way from the Auto companies, back to us even back to foundries and a much longer term oriented planning, which had been buffered away in the past by the Tier 1 companies to be honest. So we didn't have that planning clarity from the car companies. It was taken up by the Tier 1 and then we got it somehow translated to us from the Tier 1 and we would translate it somehow to the foundries. This whole circle is now being in constant transparent communication, which I think makes the supply chain more agile, because there is more information available in each point of the chain.

And the second part is the, I would say the level of commitments playing. The car industry has a just in time model and they used to work on forcing their suppliers to actually permit a forecast, but they would not commit to purchase. And that asymmetry is not very healthy in my view. And this is currently being corrected which is one of the other painful learnings of the current situation.

The third learning is more inventory. Clearly, and that's Automotive specific car companies feel they should maybe have up to half a year of inventory. The half year from a semiconductor perspective simply comes from the fact that they understood that some of our products need half a year manufacturing cycle time, so between three and six months, so they feel like if they have that amount of stock, they would be more flexible to deal with fluctuations.

Now, what is important to state however is, nobody is able to build that stock currently, it's just not enough product, so the supply isn't sufficient to allow for that. Secondly, it is still unclear who is going to hold it. I mean, it's not going to be the semiconductor companies because all of the mix, et cetera, I mean, they have to do this. The customers need to know what they want to have. But somewhere in this extended supply chain, I do believe over time, will be sustainably higher inventory levels, which of course, if you translate it back to us at some time in future, and I think it's more like 2023, it is an additional revenue opportunity for a one time effect, of course, I mean, once that is filled, then we've got to be there, but again, it's also our away.

Blayne Curtis

Obviously, it's been a challenge for this period on the supply side, but you have seen some unique demand patterns. One thing that's happened is just more focused on EVs. You've had maybe some EV start ups kind of come to market. And I think people are looking at the way those cars are configuring and maybe some of the traditional OEMs are rethinking how they're going to lay out their cars. Maybe you can talk about that trend and and I definitely want to dig into this more on the EV side?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, so first of all, EVs clearly are one of the strongest secular growth drivers for the industry and with that, for NXP. The trend has accelerated. I think we see this year between 16% and 20% portion of EVs of the total car production, which is more than what had ever been anticipated for this year and that's going to grow significantly going forward. I think people speak about 60% plus in 2030.

Secondly, that brings significant content increase for us. We talked about our battery management solutions. We revealed that we also do a in motor control, such that for NXP, this is going to be a $0.5 billion business in a few years from now, with a very significant cost potential. So we are currently running on I think $200 million run rate and are going to go to this $500 million soon.

So the point is that indeed, that drives closer collaboration between us and car companies. So you were asking for, how is it working in the supply and value chain? Yes, I think this is the new engine for the -- this is where the horsepower is coming from into the future. So from a car company perspective, be it a new start up or be as a traditional company, they want to know about this, they want to own it, which is which is wonderful for us because it gives us the opportunity to do much more innovation directly with them.

In that particular case, on battery management, by the way, also with battery companies. I mean, we do our design wins both with the car companies and or with battery companies. We are then the battery company can offer a complete set, including the electronics to the car company, which possibly in the one or the other case, Blayne makes the lives for traditional Tier 1 companies a bit harder, to be honest, because they are sandwiched in this new situation.

Blayne Curtis

I had a question it might be EV related or might be just broader in terms of another trend we heard is just people were buying higher end cars during this period, maybe just had more cash. Do you have a plan on that trend? And then in terms of an EV you laid out initially your teaching with the BMS was 50 going to 100 and then now it's -- well it's a electrification is a bigger subset 200 going to 500. But I'm assuming a lot of these EVs are very high end and have lots of other semi concept and as well as a way to kind of think about count of per car increasing and whether EV plays into this?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, no, absolutely. So the EV content is doubling by going from a combustion engine car to an EV. So just think about going from the 400 to 500 in a traditional ICE [ph] car to an EV going to 1000 bucks, or 700 or 800 to 1000 bucks. The premium car thing, Blayne is actually not a consumer choice, I believe. It's a choice by the car companies to maximize profits in the current environment. So where they had all of these supply shortages on ships, what they did choose to do is to build the margin richest cars they have, such that they would actually maximize their profits on a lower number of cars. And that indeed, in the reverse drove a much higher semi concept because the mix of cars which is being built this year, and I don't have a number, I mean it will come out sometime next year when everything has been published.

But there must be a significantly higher amount of premium cars this year which is being built and they can have two and a half, three times higher semiconductor boom to a volume average car. So when this volume average car again has $400 to $500, the premium car can have $1500. So that is also one of the reasons by the way why we have such a stunningly high revenue growth rate this year in Automotive while the SAR is flat. It really comes from this content boost both from the EVs as well as from the premium cars.

Now, you mentioned another important point indeed, typically EVs are more electronic rich than a combustion engine car, not only because of the electric drive train, but they are just designed for more tech savvy people. It seems to be that consumers who buy EVs are more attracted by large screens, and more ADAS features, et cetera. So, the trend to EVs is not only good for the electric drive train, but it definitely also pushes the overall envelope for semiconductor boom which is a double positive for NXP, if you will, because we benefit both from the electric drive train, but also from features like RADAR and stronger domain computing.

Blayne Curtis

That's another good lead into, because I was going to you about radar, it's another big driver within autos, you talked about maybe two thirds of cars having ADAS. But I think there's also the number of radar per car increasing. So I think, really they happen, the lots of spec bringing companies public a lot emphasis on LiDAR. So you can also just touch on when you look at that front facing I'm assuming the first radar you get is front facing to do some of this ADAS, can you talk about, one just RADAR versus LiDAR on that front facing socket? And then what's driving the increase in RADAR for the more of the surrounding?

Kurt Sievers

Yes, so RADAR for NXP is really a big thing. I mean, we are at a $600 million run rate now. We talked about growing to $1.1 billion in 2024 and that is coming off a 40% plus market share as of today, as we have from third party reports, so that's a big deal. And indeed, the acceleration comes from more cars getting RADAR. There is still cars which have no RADAR, than to cars getting more RADARs, that's what you talked about, which is then typically indeed first the front facing but then you get side RADARs and back RADARs, which do blind spot detection and that kind of applications. And then it also goes to higher value RADAR, which goes to your LiDAR question. So let me let me comment on those two.

So the, the higher value RADAR is what we call imaging RADAR, where we get from a performance perspective to the low end of LiDAR. And the way that works is simply you put several five, six, seven, RADAR front ends around the car, they are cascaded, and they are merged in one microprocessor, which has good machine learning capabilities to figure out a much more complete picture of the environment of the car as you would get it from one or two RADARS only.

So it's really the combination of several RADAR front ends. That is what we call imaging RADAR and obviously, it drives a higher silicon bond, given the higher number of front ends. And we get now from a performance perspective, as I said to the low end of LiDAR, it's not as performance high as a, say, a full blown LiDAR, but it's still much smaller, and much less costly, which and it will stay a debate for some years playing, but I would still claim it is not a done deal that LiDAR will go ever into high volumes, because it could be that the kind of RADAR I'm talking about here is just good enough. May be not as brilliant as LiDAR, but just good enough, but much cheaper and much smaller, so that's one.

The second one is the number of RADARs. I mean, I look it up here we what we said in the Analyst Day a level-two car has on average three to five radars per car. I mean that is really a big number. And that is the indeed the front facing and two on the side and the front and two other side and the back in a typical configuration. So there is three legs of growth and we are, I still believe we are just at the beginning of the RADAR curve. I mean, there is much more to come yet, which is fantastic.

Blayne Curtis

If we can keep going on Autos we are going to run out of time. I wanted to ask you on IoT and Industrial because that business is almost up as much and it's very strong. And I think people look at this one and similarly they feel like all right, there might have been a consumer cycle during COVID a lot of people buying things that are consumer oriented off Amazon with our own. How do you assess the strength you've seen in industrial, IoT and then, yes maybe start there and then we'll talk on the drivers?

Kurt Sievers

So that one is indeed just to repeat what I said in the beginning 9% to 14% growth. So it's exactly the same speed as Automotive, so really strong. The structure from a customer base is very different. It's a long tail business. So we have a number of big OEM customers, but a large part of the business is literally thousands of small customers served through distribution and that gives me a pretty confident way to reply to your question. The fact that a large part of our Industrial business is going through distribution makes the distribution inventory level a pretty good measurements on are we over shipping already or not. And we are still at 1.6 months of distribution inventory compared to a historic level of 2.4 to 2.5. We have the situation now for a year, so it started actually in quarter four last year. And Blayne, we are just not able to move it up. I mean, we would love to ship more into the channel, but it immediately stressful [ph]. So we just haven't come off the level of 1.6 which gives me a lot of confidence that also there is no correction in any line of sight.

Now, the reason why we do very well in Industrial is really our solution approach. You remember well, I mean I remember us discussing this some time ago, we did acquire the connectivity assets from what used to be in Marvell [ph], which actually in the end completed, that edge processing system solution capability around a very strong processor portfolio, which is the former Freescale legacy, plus security, plus analog attach and connectivity now from the former model. That capability of heavy and complete solution, including quite a bit of software is actually unrivaled currently in the industry. And I think with all of these small customers I talked about, it is the major differentiator we have which is driving that strong growth.

Blayne Curtis

You -- clearly connectivity you have the broadest portfolio. Security is another area that you always have IP that others don’t. You mentioned Edge, AI as another trend at Analyst Day, maybe what does that mean for you, it means a lot of things, to kind of people but for NXP, what AI capabilities do you have, and what are the drivers?

Kurt Sievers

Yes the drivers actually is the Edge compute application per se, because so far, most of the AI has been done in the cloud. So you would actually think about the first speech recognition systems. It actually went back to the cloud, was processed and came back to the Edge, to the consumer, which is a problem from a latency perspective and is a problem from a privacy perspective, because a lot of data is actually going to the cloud forth and back, which people don't want to share.

So say a low, it's comparatively low performance to be fair, but the low performance AI at the Edge with low power consumption, which is the other big issue, because most of these applications have to be wireless, this is what people need. And I'll give you simple application examples. Think about the robotic vacuum cleaner in your home, or the machine which is cutting your lawn. These are little robots in a way and they all have simple machine learning in order to learn their environments in order to get better in where they are moving and behaving. And that is not something you want to do cloud based, but it has to be at the Edge. Now typically, these machines are also wireless and have a power consumption limit. So where our focus is, is provides machine learning capabilities for these low power embedded solutions at the Edge, which is indeed a very different AI from a performance perspective, relative to what you would have in a data center.

Blayne Curtis

Well as you just, maybe the last question on kind of this connectivity portfolio, you know VB is an area where you leadership, there's going to be an auto ramp in mobile it's featured a few handsets. I think Apple obviously has their own flavor and is pushing some ecosystem although I don't know, I haven't bought one of those tags yet, but maybe kind of just you talk about the evolution of the ecosystem and whether you're seeing this traction, it's chicken and the egg, getting the phone, you can get the accessories, when's the real tipping point there?

Kurt Sievers

The Bottom line is we see it developing very nicely and actually much faster than what we've seen in the past with a mobile wallet, which was based on NFC. I mean, there is a lot of similarities to what we used to do around security RF and software in the mobile wallet or NFC, which, as you remember, it took 10 years plus, right? I mean it was endless. This one is very fast. So we have 160 or so Ultra-Wideband ecosystem partners right now across Mobile, and Automotive, and IoT. So I think next year is going to be a big year for Ultra-Widebands. It will be all across Android and iOS. It will see a significant amount of cars coming out. I mean, I can name two because they were publicly announced, which is the BMW iX and which is a Hyundai Genesis model. And they are also nice examples because the one relies on iOS at the moment, and the other one is relying on Android, so it shows that both systems are being covered. But there will be many more next year.

We are actually currently engaged with 16 different car companies. And I dare also say I mean, I could never underwrite it, but I dare to say any car company which works on an Ultra wideband access system uses NXP, so I don't think there is anybody working not with NXP. But we see now also a significant number of IoT applications coming out. You mentioned the tech. There is the iOS one, but there is also a Samsung Smart Tech, which is out in the market since middle of this year. We work with style [ph] so Tile [ph] is coming out with a product based on Ultra-Wideband. We work with companies for door locks et cetera. So I think this is, I mean, I don't want to put it that way, but it feels almost like it's going better than we thought from an ecosystem penetration perspective. Very nice and clearly we can leverage the experience which we have gained in the mobile wallet area because there is a lot of similarities in how to do it.

Blayne Curtis

Well, that 30 minutes flew by. I appreciate the time Kurt and Jeff, thank you very much.

Kurt Sievers

Blyne, I thank you. Thank you.

