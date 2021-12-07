Nattakorn Maneerat/iStock via Getty Images

I present two stocks that dropped at least 10% in the past week without company news about them. They descended on the background of Powell's non-transitory inflation statements and the Omicron strain of coronavirus. In other words, they dropped on market sentiment and present a buying opportunity.

These stocks have a couple of things in common. I target growing companies with an excellent cash flow outlook at a reasonable valuation. I look for short-term catalysts and long-term potential. These are the kinds of stocks I'm willing to hold through a correction or a crash. I've recently elaborated on my stock picking method in "My Stock Market Crash Preparation."

The overall market didn't react as much to Omicron and inflation. The S&P 500 (SPY) and Nasdaq (QQQ) have been slightly down since Black Friday, when Omicron first hit the financial markets. I believe the following stocks went down without substantial reason during the same time.

Kaleyra: CPaaS Solutions

Kaleyra (KLR) has a CPaaS (communications platform as a service) for businesses. Companies can associate with customers through WhatsApp, text messages, voice, video calls, and emails. Its legacy business is low-margin text messages. Through the acquisition of Bandyer, it expanded with high-margin video and audio services. The company grows fast, increases margins, and often beats its guidance.

It also works on the geographical expansion of its business. Kaleyra acquired mGage with a more prominent presence in the U.S. and tier 1 status from U.S. carriers. The U.S. passed Italy and India as the largest region in the latest quarter.

Its better-known competitor is Twilio (TWLO), which also shows high growth rates. Kaleyra has a cheaper valuation but achieves lower gross margins. SG&A expenses are much more reasonable for Kaleyra.

Catalysts

Kaleyra should continue its organic growth rate of 30%.

Thanks to the intelligent acquisitions, gross margins improve quickly.

The company achieved positive free cash flows in Q3.

It's cheaply valued for its prospects and in comparison to competitors.

Margins And Cash Flows

Kaleyra's gross margin is 19.9% over the trailing twelve months. Gross margin needs to improve to achieve positive free cash flows. It is improving. Kaleyra's third-quarter gross margin is 23.3%. The acquisition of mGage improved gross margins immediately. Kaleyra also works on upselling high-margin products to existing clients. For example, it achieves over 45% gross margin on Voice products, and the gross margin on video is around 80%.

The slight improvement has already had a positive effect on cash flows. The company recorded a positive free cash flow in the third quarter of ~$3M. I expect a further improvement in margins over the next quarters as Kaleyra further absorbs mGage and Bandyer.

Growth And Valuation

The company had a tough 2020. The lockdowns in Italy hit the company hard and set it back. It had to reduce its guidance at the start of the pandemic. Kaleyra managed a guidance beat almost every quarter since.

Source: Author based on earnings releases *Adjusted for acquisitions

It posted a 120% YoY growth in the latest quarter, 30% of which was organic. It guides for a 100% YoY increase in Q4. Its revenue quality is set to improve as well. Usage-based fees declined from 98% in 2020 to 92% in Q3. The more predictable subscription fees are the other part of revenue. The entire CPaaS industry will grow at an expected 31% CAGR until 2026. Kaleyra needs to catch its share to show an impressive increase going forward.

Kaleyra's valuation is cheap at 1.5 PS and only 1.05 forward PS. Competitor Twilio trades at 16.5 PS and Bandwidth (BAND) at 3.5 PS. There are significant differences in margins, but I still prefer KLR because of its cash flow possibilities and low valuation.

Stem: Smart Energy Storage

Stem (STEM) delivers battery systems for front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter energy storage. Stem showed good execution in recent quarters with achieved projections. Its supply chain is well under control and already locked in supply into Q4 2022. It recently issued $400M convertible debt with a $29.24 conversion price to support its expansion. The company has a very comfortable $975M cash and only about ~100M debt. This financial strength helps to gain customer confidence and obtain contracts.

Energy storage is the next step for renewable energy. The electric grid switches to an increasing amount of variable renewable energy. The move towards renewable energy accelerates due to favorable economics and government support. Batteries provide the necessary mitigation of supply and demand peaks.

Hardware sales drive more significant software sales. Stem's software Athena offers value for utilities, independent power producers, developers, commercial and industrial customers. The AI of Stem grants 30% greater savings for customers than its competition. It beat ten other bids in a software contract because of its AI capability. Stem wins software-only agreements because of the better performance by Athena.

Catalysts

Stem is a market leader in battery deployments for energy storage.

The company achieved its targets and has high visibility in 2022.

It showed good leadership with its supply chain under control in a challenging environment.

Stem wins software-only contracts from competitors.

Margins And Cash Flows

Stem achieves low gross margins on hardware sales of 10%-30%. Software sales will reach higher gross margins, around 80%. The hardware gets paid upfront, and the software spreads out over 20 years. Stem's current margins look bad, with an 8% GAAP gross margin in the most recent quarter. This is due to Stem being in an early business phase. The software is still at negative gross margins, but the evolution looks good with growing revenue and constant costs. Stem expects a 41% non-GAAP gross margin by 2026. It leads to high free cash flows as SG&A expenses remain relatively low.

Valuation And Growth

Stem became public through a SPAC merger which provided necessary cash for its growth plans. Its valuation looks expensive but will come down quickly with a 115% projected growth rate in 2022. The 2021 results are virtually locked in as its orders and supply are secured.

2021E 2022E 2023E 2024E 2025E 2026E PS 17.48 8.16 4.89 3.44 2.72 2.2 P/EBITDA nm 91.79 22.74 12.6 8.71 10.16 P/FCF nm nm 36.71 15.86 10.16 6.75

Source: Stem Investor Presentation March

The valuation is reasonable for patient investors. 2022 is another strong growth year, and in 2023, the company will already achieve a decent free cash flow.

Conclusion

For high-growth stocks, these swings aren't out of the ordinary. They trade at higher valuations, don't have easily comparable PE ratios, and swiftly become subject to hype. The hype has faded on these companies.

These are two stocks that sold off since Black Friday without cause. The general market sentiment about Omicron and inflation doesn't hit Stem and Kaleyra more than others. I believe this presents a buying opportunity. There are short-and long-term catalysts for both stocks.