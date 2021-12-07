RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

Agora's (NASDAQ:API) stock has been inexorably going down with the shares currently being 65% below June 2020's IPO price, while its quarterly revenues have progressed by 32.8% (orange chart below) during that time.

The third quarter's (ending in September 2021) growth of 46% over Q3-2020 was achieved despite the negative impact from new regulations on the K12 academic tutoring sector in China, with the company expecting more such headwinds in the next two quarters. Thus, it becomes important to assess diversification plans in the U.S and the rest of the world as well as prospects in China.

I start by providing insights into Agora's business model.

The business model

For the uninitiated, Agora's business, with all these Chinese government regulations may appear complicated. To get an idea of what it offers, just think of an application like WhatsApp which is able to offer vertically integrated communication services including text, audio, and video, all through a local mobile phone number. For this to happen, WhatsApp's owners Facebook (FB) built an ecosystem that enabled their app to interconnect with subscribers using mobile networks.

WhatsApp-type services have now grown popular with many companies proposing their services to the software development community.

For this purpose, Agora offers RTC or Real-time Communication SDKs (software development kits) in order to enable developers to add voice calls, video calls, audio broadcasts, and video streaming functions within the applications they build. The aim is to promote customer engagement at another level, through the broadcast of real-time live-streaming audio features like for social audio app Clubhouse whose APIs were powered by Agora, according to TechCrunch. Clubhouse's services include "interactive host-guest conversations where listeners can join in".

Source: agora.io

Going beyond RTC itself lies Real-Time Engagement (RTE), where live streaming operators need to constantly come up with new engaging experiences to attract users to new shopping sites through an "immersive experience". And the most engaging experience is now "real-time interactive ones". At the same time, Covid, in addition to canceling many live events, has disrupted the normal flow of work in corporations all over the world. These are carrying on business operations by allowing their employees to work from home. In these circumstances, just like for shoppers, experiential real-time communication solutions help in establishing warmer relationships within teams or between partners, in an otherwise mundane working environment.

Looking at the modus operandi, Agora basically offers API (application program interface) tools that can be integrated into any mobile application. It proposes its services in the form of software-based platforms from where customers can access them using a subscription-based model. This wrapping of communication-oriented services through a platform and charging customers through subscriptions is known as CPaaS (communications platform as a service).

Now since CPaaS is basically about creating software APIs, there is no high barrier to entry, implying that there are many players competing on value-added features in an industry worth billions of dollars and growing at a CAGR of 37.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The competition

For giant Twilio (TWLO), it is the ability to offer tracking services and more third-party integrations like Zoho, Salesforce (CRM), HubSpot (HUBS), etc. As for Vonage (VG), it tries to differentiate itself by security features like optional AES-256 Encryption and Advanced Firewall Control.

Security is an important specification as in case of a breach, even if primarily impacting the customer or developer, can have adverse effects on an API's supplier reputation. This was the case for Agora when the Clubhouse suffered from a security breach as a result of which "an unidentified user was able to stream audio from multiple rooms into a third-party website", according to a SA News report. As a result of the incident, shares were down 15.4%, and, even after corrective actions were applied together with preventive "safeguards" to prevent a similar breach in the future, shares did not recover.

Another reason for the stock's downtrend is K-12 education in China representing about 25% of overall sales in Q2 with increased regulatory oversight expected to limit the use of Agora's platform for tutoring services. However, K12 revenue in Q3 "was better than earlier expectations" due to tutoring service providers being able to finish their classes in the summer vacation. Based on usage patterns, the company has thus updated its revenue guidance to $163 million-$165 million compared to $159 million-$161 million previously. However, this will eventually depend on how exactly the sector will play out during the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, the company has signed several large online education customers in the Asia Pacific region, which have use cases very similar to Chinese education companies. In addition to experience in the tutoring sector, one of Agora's strengths is its vertically-integrated SDKs for specific uses in IoT (Internet of Things), live audio, etc. These are helpful to developers willing to use fewer "lines of codes" to integrate streaming features within their apps. This "commoditization of APIs" is one of Agora's product differentiators. Its executives say that they have "by far, the most comprehensive vertical offers compared to competitors".

Consequently, the company exhibits some key strength that has enabled it to beat revenue consensus in every quarter since its June 2020 IPO as shown by the pale blue chart below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

However, as seen by the number of earnings misses (3 out of 6), again in pale blue in the figure above from June 2020 to date, Agora seems to have a problematic profitability model. Investigating deeper, I noted that the company is striving to strike the right balance between "maximizing prices" on the one hand, and "maintaining a healthy and fair gross profit margin" on the other. Still, the 65.16% of gross margins for Q3 represents both a sequential and YoY improvement, which the executives attribute to a "technical optimization".

Valuations and key takeaways

Looking forward, lower usage from education customers in China will likely reduce the utilization rate of the infrastructure, in turn negatively impacting margins. As a counteractive measure, the executives intend to optimize costs. However, in line with past practices where cost savings were passed on to customers, the company may not necessarily increase charges, with the reason simply being to stay the "most competitive" and provide the "best performance to price ratio".

Agora has also increased the amount it spends on R&D by 138.32% compared to Q3-2020. This is as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its technology leadership and provide a more diverse product portfolio. Products now include Extensions Marketplace which gives developers access to an ecosystem of partner extensions, including real-time engagement and AI-based functionalities. The company has also designed a "Fusion CDN offering", in partnership with an existing CDN provider, with API-building kits embedded into customers' apps.

R&D expenses also included the consolidation of Easemob's team. For investors, Agora purchased Easemob back in February. At that time, according to SA, Agora's shares had surged by 21%. This positive market reaction can be understood in the context of CPaaS plays finding it difficult to penetrate some geographies due to long-established relationships between MNOs (mobile network operators) and local API plays. Consequently, empowered by Easemob's instant messaging APIs and customer engagement services in China, Agora obtained access to new markets.

As for valuations, the company's price to sales multiples remains at 11.29x despite the downside, but its higher gross profit margins with respect to peers are synonymous with a high degree of platform optimization.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Additionally, the fact that the company relies on penetrating RTE features within its user base instead of expanding its user base of live streaming, could mean lower sales and marketing expenses in the future, in turn, benefiting its EBIT margins which currently point to an operating loss status.

Looking at growth, considering the midpoint of the full year's revenue guidance, the company would be improving sales by 6.8% ((164-156.8)/156.8)) in 2021 as per my calculation.

Still, I am not bullish on Agora, mainly due to its large Chinese exposure with regulations currently being enforced on the education sector still constituting a high degree of uncertainty for sales. To this end, the company has been expanding revenues outside China, and in Q3, "revenue from outside China actually grew by 90% year-over-year and accounted for nearly 30% of total revenues". Also, two-third of app registration (currently at 12,000 per month), came from the U.S.-Rest of the World, much higher than the numbers coming from China.

Going a step further, with $767 million of cash and equivalents in the balance sheet and a low Debt to Equity ratio of only 0.84, Agora could also make an acquisition to further stimulate out-of-China growth.

Whichever, the strategy, be it organic growth, or inorganically through an M&A in a CPaaS market where larger API companies tend to buy smaller ones, Agora with a clear U.S.-Rest of World strategic focus is becoming a more attractive investment. Hence, I would advise investors to wait for further progress on the Out-of-China figures in the fourth quarter financials before making an investment decision, with a 50% diversification of sales away from that country being a bullish signal.