Introduction

When last reviewing Ciner Resources (CINR), it appeared that the dark clouds forming from the rising Covid-19 cases could derail their fragile recovery, as my previous article discussed. Thankfully these clouds disappeared with the third quarter of 2021 seeing their distributions roar back with a high 8.15% yield but risks remain.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Thankfully the metaphorical dark clouds that were forming following the second quarter of 2021 did not ultimately derail their recovery. Although their surface-level operating cash flow of only $28m for the first nine months of 2021 appears rather lackluster given it represents a massive 46.15% decrease year-on-year versus their equivalent result of $52m during 2020, this was solely due to a temporary working capital build of $25m. If removed along with their equivalent working capital draw of $16m during 2020, their underlying operating cash flow was actually a massive 47.22% higher year-on-year and thus saw their recovery continue strengthening, as the graph included below displays.

It can be seen that their quarterly underlying operating cash flow that excludes working capital movements of $23m reached its highest result since at least the beginning of 2020 when the Covid-19 inspired downturn began. Following their recovery continuing, management has reinstated their former quarterly distributions of $0.34 per unit, which will cost them $27.4m per annum, given their latest outstanding unit count of 19,778,056 and further 399,000 general partner units outstanding.

Whilst receiving distributions once again is undoubtedly desirable, sadly their ability to cover these with free cash flow appears uncertain. These may not initially sound too burdensome but they will also be reinstating their distributions to non-controlling interests in tandem with their common distributions, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Ciner Resources 2020 10-K

These distributions to non-controlling interests relate to the 49% ownership stake in their Ciner Wyoming operations held by Natural Resource Partners (NRP), who will begin receiving distributions once again now that their common distributions are being reinstated. These distributions to non-controlling interests are included within miscellaneous cash expenses in the first graph included above and thus negatively impact their common distribution coverage.

Since these distributions to non-controlling interests are comparable in size to their combined common and general partner distributions, they would see approximately $55m per annum of cash outflows even before considering their capital expenditure. Whilst this is not too problematic given that their recent underlying quarterly operating cash flow of $23m annualizes to $92m, they will obviously continue incurring capital expenditures, which is where the uncertainty lays.

If they keep their capital expenditure low and similar to their $21m during the first nine months of 2021 that annualizes to only $28m per annum, this would see a total cash outflow of $83m per annum when aggregated with their $55m per annum of total distribution payments. Whilst this would remain beneath their estimated operating cash flow of $92m, it would not be surprising if the recovery foretells a return to higher capital expenditure that reached $65m during 2019 or at least the $42m during 2020. If this were to eventuate, it would see respective total cash outflows of $120m and $97m per annum, thereby both exceeding $92m. This means that unless they either keep their capital expenditure low, they are unlikely to cover their distribution payments with free cash flow and given this uncertainty, it leaves their distributions risky and thus vulnerable to future turbulence.

Following their cash flow performance recovering, their net debt decreased by a slight $5m during the third quarter of 2021 to $127m despite their working capital build, whilst their cash balance was essentially unchanged. If their working capital build of $25m throughout the first nine months of 2021 was to theoretically reverse, it would essentially see one-fifth of their net debt wiped away and thus they have pent up deleveraging capacity.

Thanks to their continued recovery, their leverage has continued to trend lower with their net debt-to-EBITDA decreasing to 1.71 to sit within the low territory of between 1.01 and 2.00, which is down from their moderate result of 2.11 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Even if they cease deleveraging now that their distributions are reinstated, this clearly does not pose any risks and is capable of riding out any possible future short-term turbulence from the new Omicron Covid-19 strain. Although at the same time, it does not resolve the uncertainties surrounding their future distribution coverage and thus their distributions remain risky.

Thankfully their liquidity has also improved and thus remains strong with a current ratio of 3.42 and cash ratio of 0.05, which are both up from their previous results of 3.09 and 0.04 respectively. Even though it would have been preferable to see a larger cash balance than just $3m, at least they retain a further $120m available within their credit facility that itself was just refinanced with its maturity being extended from 2022 until 2026, thereby leaving no material maturities in the interim, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Ciner Resources Q3 2021 10-Q

Conclusion

Whilst it would be great if their new high distribution yield was safe and sustainable, it nevertheless remains a wait-and-see given the uncertainties surrounding their future coverage that make it risky and thus vulnerable to future turbulence. Given this contrasting situation, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate, although this may change in 2022 depending on their recovery and capital expenditure.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Ciner Resources' SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.