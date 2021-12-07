sefa ozel/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The oil mineral rights-focused, Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) once again pushed their distributions higher that if sustained would provide a high 6.95% distribution yield, as my previous article broadly expected. Now that preliminary guidance for 2022 is starting to emerge, investors have a chance to grab a high 9%+ yield on current cost for 2022 thanks to their hedges rolling off, even without higher oil prices.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed.

Detailed Analysis

Instead of simply assessing distribution coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

Thanks to their reliance on oil prices, it was no surprise to see that their cash flow performance continued improving throughout the third quarter of 2021 thanks to the strong oil prices. This saw their operating cash flow reach $199.7m for the first nine months of 2021 and thus easily topped their equivalent result of $143.2m during 2020 with a massive increase of 39.43% year-on-year and given the lack of any capital expenditure, this was all translated into free cash flow.

If the impact of temporary working capital movements is removed, their underlying operating cash flow for the first nine months of 2021 further improves to $226.7m versus only a mere $114m during the first nine months of 2020. When looking ahead into 2022, their free cash flow is forecast to surge even higher with them better poised to capture higher oil prices, as per the commentary from management included below.

"Based on the average Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 production guidance, assuming production is held flat at the stated midpoint of the range, Viper is expected to generate roughly $375 million of annualized free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2021, assuming $75 WTI. Importantly, given these same assumptions, we are expected to generate over $475 million of annualized free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022 as our defensive hedges placed in 2020 roll off."

-Viper Energy Partners Q3 2021 Conference Call.

Despite their already solid cash flow performance during 2021, this was actually hindered by the defensive hedging strategy that management implemented during the more turbulent and less bright days of 2020. Thankfully these hedges are now rolling off as time passes with the majority set to expire in early 2022, as the table included below displays.

Image Source: Viper Energy Third Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation.

It can be seen that starting in the first quarter of 2022, their hedged oil production falls to only 2,500 barrels per day from their 10,000 barrels per day during the fourth quarter of 2021 with a further decrease to only 2,000 barrels per day in the second quarter of 2022. To further enhance their ability to capture higher oil prices, the ceiling price for the remaining hedged production increases massively to approximately $80 per barrel during the first half of 2022 versus only $43.05 per barrel during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The prospects of seeing their annualized free cash flow surge from $375m to $475m at the same oil price is very desirable and could stand to increase as the year progresses and their hedges continue rolling off. Whilst Western Texas Intermediate oil is trading for $70 per barrel after the recent Omicron-related sell-off and thus less than the $75 per barrel underpinning their preliminary guidance, it remains comparable given the small difference. This relatively small sell-off could easily recover in 2022 when considering the bullish forecasts for oil prices of upwards of $100 per barrel and the apparent willingness of OPEC to reduce their production if oil demand decreases.

Since they return 70% of their free cash flow through distributions as discussed in my previously linked article, their $475m equals distribution payments of $332.5m and given their current market capitalization of $3.71b, this provides a high distribution yield of 9% on current cost for 2022. In the event that oil prices continue rallying to even higher levels, their distribution yield on current cost would easily break into the very high double-digit levels.

Following the third quarter of 2021, their net debt increased 6.34% to $523m from its previous level of $491.8m at the end of the second quarter, which primarily resulted from their $13.7m of unit buyback and further $5.9m of minor acquisitions. Given this only small change, it would be rather redundant to reassess their leverage in detail since nothing has materially changed, especially with their cash balance remaining effectively unchanged with a less than $1m difference since the end of the second quarter of 2021, thereby also keeping their liquidity unchanged.

The two relevant graphs are still included below to provide context for new readers showing that their leverage remains within the low territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.27, whilst their liquidity remains strong given their respective current and cash ratios of 1.81 and 0.67. Even after funding the $225m cash portion of their Swallowtail acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2021, their net debt-to-EBITDA will remain within the low territory at 1.81. This clearly poses no solvency risks nor impedes the preliminary outlook for higher distributions in 2022 and if interested in further details reading their financial position, please refer to my previously linked article.

Conclusion

Whilst the direction of oil prices throughout 2022 obviously remains uncertain, it seems that the probability is skewed towards the upside given the talk of a new supercycle that could even oil prices reach $100 per barrel. Now that their hedges are rolling off, they can seize this opportunity but even if oil prices only trade around their current levels, investors can still collect a high distribution yield in 2022 and thus I believe that maintaining my bullish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Viper Energy Partners' SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.