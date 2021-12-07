Baloncici/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

The local rate increase for curbing inflation will boost Sberbank's (OTCPK:SBRCY) income. The federal bond market is already planning an increase in the rate to 8.5%, which, together with the latest statements from the Central Bank, gives more confidence in further growth of the key rate. Against this background, Sberbank will benefit from its positive exposure to the changes in interest rates. The observed correction in the Russian market, associated with geopolitical risks, gives an upside of 40% on the horizon for Sberbank.

Why Sberbank

Sberbank has the largest loan portfolio in Russia (27.5 trillion rubles according to the company's data) and has a positive exposure to changes in interest rates. The main competitors are less attractive since they have negative exposure (VTB) or are highly concentrated on one segment and do not strongly depend on changes in the Central Bank's rate (Tinkoff). Sberbank's position in the industry and its prestige allow it to reduce deposit costs, which makes it a more attractive purchase along with other competitors.

Sberbank is the only Russian bank that correlates with global banks (like JPMorgan and Bank of America) which will benefit from a global rate increase.

What SBER is

Sberbank is an outstanding name in the banking business in the Russian Federation, which does significant business with retail and institutional clients.

The bank's loan portfolio is well-diversified: 40% of the retail segment and 60% of the corporate segment, as of Q3 2021. It is the market leader for the retail segment: according to data before the pandemic, the lending market shares were 40.9% for loans to individuals and 54.1% for the home lending market.

The total loan portfolio for the 3rd quarter of 2021 grew to 27.5 trillion rubles (+ 11.9% YoY), which was in line with our expectations of 27.0 trillion rubles. The preferential mortgage program remains the key growth driver. Since we consider Sberbank as a benchmark for the banking system of the Russian Federation, we set growth at the market level for 2022 with a forecast range from the Central Bank of Russia of 8-12% for the corporate segment and 12-16% for the retail segment.

As the first systemically significant bank, it has a low cost of funding and demonstrates a high-interest margin. The increase in the key rate has a positive effect on Sberbank's income, and the full effect of the rate increase will be won back in 2022 due to the lag associated with replacing old loans with new ones with a higher interest rate.

In the short term, we expect slight margin pressure from deposits amid raising rates to attract bank funding.

With the largest and most diversified loan portfolio, the bank keeps the cost of risk at a consistently low level. The share of non-performing loans in the corporate segment has been at the lowest levels since 2015 (2.98% and 3.01% in commercial and project lending, respectively). Taking into account the risks from the ongoing Coronavirus crisis, we planned to increase the share of non-performing loans to the level before the pandemic, which led to an increase in the cost of risk in 2022.

Sberbank also demonstrates a return on equity higher than the industry. We believe that, given the growth, this trend will continue, both in terms of net fee and commission income, and a gradual decline in CIR due to greater adoption of digital technologies (Forecast CIR for 2022 is 32%).

The bank pays dividends on a stable basis and has a clear dividend policy: 50% of IFRS, subject to the sufficient level of capital stock CET 1 CAR.

Sberbank ecosystem

In addition to the main banking segment, Sberbank has a fast-growing ecosystem, which consists of 7 businesses in various domains:

E-commerce

FoodTech & mobility

Entertainment

Health

Cloud

Cybersecurity

Other B2B services

In addition to the B2B segment (Cloud; Cybersecurity; other B2B services), the entire ecosystem has negative EBITDA, which invests in various domains to capture market share. The most promising domain is E-commerce in the form of the SberMarket project, which increased revenue by 7 times YoY (17.4 billion rubles in Q3 2021.

Moreover, a fast-growing business is the FoodTech segment, whose revenue grew to 4.7 billion in Q3 2021 (+ 3.1x YoY). FoodTech includes Delivery Club, Local Kitchen, Samokat, Performance Food; SberFood restaurant selection service, among others.

In the Mobility segment, Joint Ventures with mail.ru (VK now) were created in 2019 under the name Citymobil, which is akin to the Uber taxi service.

We estimate the ecosystem of each business using industry-specific multiples and calculating LTM metrics. Since most businesses are unprofitable at the current stage, we use mainly revenue and GMV for the E-commerce segment.

As a result, the total cost of the Sberbank ecosystem, according to our estimates, is 812.1 billion rubles (~ 7% of the bank's total capitalization).

Why did shares fall

Over the past 2 weeks, Sberbank shares fell 15% amid a general decline in the Russian market; the drop was associated with 2 main factors

Geopolitical tensions inflated by the media. Judging by the headlines in the Western media, Russia was preparing a military invasion to Ukraine, and Belarus was ready to cut off gas supplies from Russia to Europe.

Falling oil prices amid plans to sell oil from SPR and risks of new lockdowns due to Omicron (oil has already fulfilled the scenario for March 2020, when it fell by 10% on Friday).

While the market is in the mode of slight recovery, we consider this point to be attractive for betting on the banking industry in the form of a key player - Sberbank, which has all the necessary prerequisites to restore its quotes and reach our target price of 443.5 rubles per share.

Valuation

Over the assessment, we used two methods with equal weights: discounted dividend (DDM) with a required yield of 14.1% and a target dividend yield for 2022 with a target dividend yield of 7.8%. The target price for the 12-month horizon is 443.5 rubles per share (the upside is 40%).

We believe that the bank is now cheaply priced and is trading below its fundamental value. With the drivers for the upside in the form of an increase in global interest rates, we see Sberbank as an attractive purchase against the backdrop of the current market decline.

Risks

We see the key risks for the implementation of our upside in the macroeconomic reasons, which are associated with the fall in oil prices and the further outflow of foreign investment.