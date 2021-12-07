John Longley/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Games Workshop (OTCPK:GMWKF) is a company that has changed radically since 2016. The change is far from over, there is still a long way to go because of the aspects that we will see throughout the thesis.

GAW has a unique asset, which offers ROCEs above 50%, something difficult to find in any business in the world. There is currently potential for growth in new markets and through further penetration of existing markets. The ability to grow a business with such high ROCEs is a combination of compounders; which in the long run, make all the difference.

For a long time, it was a poorly followed company, given that for 15 years sales did not grow much, instead, with the entry of Kevin Rountree in 2016 (current CEO), sales doubled in 3 years while profit multiplied by 4.

The company

Games Workshop is the owner of Warhammer, a brand created in 1975, which began to emerge in 1987 with the launch of Warhammer 40,000.

It is a vertically integrated company that manufactures, distributes and sells.

Over the decades a universe has been created with great written content (more than 300 novels), video games and audiovisual content. Warhammer's main business is the sale of figures, highlighting its Warhammer 40,000 franchise. Part of the appeal of Warhammer is not only the ability to play and its social component through its network of retail stores, but also to paint. There is not only Warhammer 40,000, there are other (less successful) universes that GAW also exploits:

Warhammer 40k is by far the most popular GAW universe.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar, is the second most important.

Horus Heresy

Middle-Earth. GAW has a license with Warner Bros to produce board games and figures based on the Lord of the Rings IP.

GAW operates in a very small niche where it is the clear dominator (there is hardly any competition). The average age of its customers is over thirty and it is characterized by a loyal audience.

A priori the sale of figures, which do not have to deteriorate, should be a highly cyclical business, since once you have acquired them you can develop the game without any problem. It is very easy to postpone a new purchase to the future, depending on whether there is an economic slowdown or you simply prefer to save. Warhammer's way of eliminating this cyclicality is very interesting, they sell mainly two products:

The pieces Rulebooks

Therefore, GAW's trump card to stimulate the demand for new parts is to create new rulebooks that require these new parts, thus structuring annual releases on an ongoing basis to stimulate demand.

This way of operating has allowed them to significantly reduce the cyclicality of their business, moreover, we could say that GAW has a highly stable product, where in the last 15 years, the biggest drop in sales was in 2014 being 8% and more related to strategic gaps in the company. For example, in the 2008 crisis, GAW's sales were positive, without suffering any kind of slowdown or margin squeeze.

Royalties and IP

Warhammer is becoming more and more known and that, as we have already mentioned, encourages the creation of content around its universe. There are more than 300 novels written about Warhammer, so the transition to television is easy.

Royalty revenues come mostly from video games. IP-based games are not a novelty, as they have been around since 1991. It is true that since 2015 they are being boosted strongly and we can see this in the following: from 1991 to 2015 there had been 31 games released; from 2015 to 2021 there have been 59 (counting ports). These figures give us an idea of the extra gear that management has put in when it comes to exploiting the IP.

Since 2015 these have been the departures:

Source: Own model

It is important to take care of the quality of the games. The game with the highest score of all 2021 is an expansion of Total War II with a score of 77, while in 2020 the game with the highest score is Mechanicus with a 79. In 2019 there are also no games that reach 80 score in metacritic and we have to go to 2018 to find them. In my opinion this is not good news, given that the IP has to be taken care of and games are being released continuously without being of great quality.

Undoubtedly the most representative games for having a base of sold games that is counted by millions are:

Total War with a score of 87 on metacritic

Dawn of War with scores above 85 on metacritic

Space Marine has lower scores but millions of players

Vermintide with scores of almost 80 on metacritic

On the other hand, Warhammer 40.000: Darktide will be launched in spring 2022 (there have been delays as in most of the studies). A game with a similar approach to the bestseller "Left 4 Dead" but set in the Warhammer universe. We will also have Total War III and Total War Battles. We are talking about 3 games for 2022 that should sell well and boost Warhammer sales. There are currently 15 video games in development for future years.

A series is currently in production that could replicate the success of The Witcher, which has undoubtedly served as the impetus for a new boom in sales of its latest game: The Witcher 3.

A successful series on the Warhammer universe would undoubtedly serve as a boost to sales. This has already been agreed upon, so it is only a matter of time. For this, the creator of the Amazon series : Man in the high castle : Frank Spotnitz has been hired. This series has been a success, with 4 seasons and very good reviews (6.7 on Filmaffinity and 8 on IMDb). The series will be based on the Eisenhorn books (trilogy created by Dan Abnett), which are set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

At the moment nothing has been revealed, but it has certainly raised a lot of hype among fans and the combination of the Warhammer universe plus a director like Frank Spotnitz, can leave a great TV-show.

On top of all this, there are rumors of a second TV series, so we could say that the Warhammer IP is exploding.

The combination of the video game plus the TV series (should it come out in 2022), could leave us with a very interesting year for GAW.

During 2021 the profit from royalties has fallen. This was not due to a standstill, but simply because sales in the previous year were abnormally high due to signed contracts, which should recognize the full benefit in line with IFRS 15.

The new Games Workshop

It is important to understand GAW's history. Despite having all the ingredients to be a premier company, between 2004 and 2016 the results did not reflect it. GAW had several problems prior to Kevin Rountree's entry as CEO.

The Warhammer fan community was somewhat disillusioned. The most common complaints were related to the constant price increases, despite a lower quality of the product, as well as a lower quality of the games released.

With the entry of Kevin Rountree as CEO everything changes. Kevin is a man of the house, previously in 2008 he was CFO and from 2011 COO (until 2015 where he was appointed CEO).

Kevin not only put the focus on generating a greater diffusion of the IP, but also on achieving a greater relationship with the potential customer on social networks. Let's keep in mind that before 2016 there was no "Warhammer Community" page, which currently receives more than 180M visits per year (and growing). Another focus on networks that we will see its exponential growth since 2016 is Warhammer TV, through Youtube and Facebook. In 2016 there were only 40 videos on the channel, currently there are more than 600. Finally, the Twitch channel is also being enhanced, sharing content on a regular basis about Warhammer.

This link with the Warhammer community has generated that the fans are listened to, taken into account and therefore the products are better focused.

Operationally, the pace of new products has accelerated and the quality of the product has improved again. Hundreds of new models and dozens of new paints are released every year, making GAW a less cyclical company, as the Games Workshop customer is a loyal customer.

The Warhammer IP is very powerful, as well as being unique. Kevin is aware of this and as we have seen in the royalties section, the pace at which new games or content associated with Warhammer is being released has accelerated significantly. Not only in games, but also in the stores themselves, rebranding all (Games Workshop) stores to Warhammer.

Another of the new strategies to capture the attention of new players and achieve a higher engagement is the introduction of interesting discounts and entry products to the Warhammer universe. Starter kits have a lower margin but they are the gateway to players who will surely consume higher margin products in the future. Also new games more accessible to new players have been launched as a gateway to the Warhammer universe.

Distribution

Games Workshop has different ways of distributing its product, the segments have been configured with a central piece: the stores. We can therefore distinguish 4 segments or forms of distribution for GAW:

Stores. With low single-digit (even negative) operating margins.

The stores are the meeting point for fans in the different geographic areas. They are also one of the main ways to attract new customers, that is why the stores do not offer the full range of products, they focus on the packages to get started in the Warhammer universe.

Wholesale distribution. With operating margins of 35%.

GAW has been promoting sales to independent retailers for several years, which distribute both physically and online. The year-on-year growth of independent retailers is high, rising from 4900 to 5400 in 2021. The online sales of independent retailers are included in this segment.

Online sales. With operating margins of 60%.

In 2021 they already represented 25% of total sales, with very high margins. From the stores themselves, as I said, you do not have access to the entire Warhammer universe, but through a terminal in the stores you do have access to order online.

The online store is somewhat outdated and GAW is currently in one of its most important projects to completely update it and improve the user experience.

Royalties. (this is not a distribution as such) With operating margins not broken down but I estimate that they are above 80%.

It is the division with the most important stores, since it allows to leverage the brand and give it greater visibility. Through board games, merchandising, movies, series and, above all, video games, GAW obtains royalties and visibility for its universe.

As we can see, margins by division are impressive, within the reach of few companies.

Despite the low margins of the stores, it would make no sense to do without them, as they are the meeting point for thousands of players around the world and give Warhammer that social component so attractive to many of its customers. That is why it would be correct to say that the stores are an essential complement to the other high-margin divisions.

Growth

2020 (2021 accounts) has been a spectacular year due to the launch of a new edition of Warhammer 40,000 and the growth of the higher margin segments. This leaves a comparable difficult year for 2021 (2022 accounts) as there will not be another edition of Warhammer 40k that year, which undoubtedly helps to boost sales the most.

Growth by segment and geographic area has been impressive the last few years, it is important to delve deeper into the change in GAW's structure since 2016.

While in the retail segment, growth has remained more stagnant (with the exception of North America, Australia and NZ), this has not been the case in the other segments, where significant growth has been achieved.

We are talking about annualized growth of more than 40% in all geographic areas in the wholesale segment.

Source: Annual Report & Own model

In the case of Retail, the situation changes, the growth has been much lower. This is not a negative aspect, since the retail division, despite being the least profitable and the one with the lowest growth, is the cornerstone of Games Workshop; the stores are absolutely necessary for the community behind it.

Source: Annual Report & Own model

Growth in Asia is the most misleading, given that in 2016 it was experiencing its worst year in sales. It has now simply recovered sales from the years prior to 2016.

In the case of the online part, the breakdown by country only goes up to 2020, so we cannot make the same comparison. Since there has been a breakdown, the growth by geographical area is practically 100% from one year to the next, although this data should be taken with a pinch of salt, given that much of it has been due to COVID. Aggregate growth since 2016 in the online part has been 35%, which is not bad at all.

It is also important to delve into the evolution of the number of stores (cornerstone of the other segments) as well as the evolution of independent retailers. Since 2015, total stores have increased by 26% while independent retailers (higher margin) have increased by 45% since 2016.

It is therefore clear that the growth of GAW bases has accelerated. In 2021 far from slowing down (in number of stores yes because of the pandemic), the number of new independent retailers has gone to maximums with 500 new ones, (only surpassed in 2019 with 600). It is clear that Warhammer is in good shape and the biggest beneficiaries are the higher margin segments.

Source: Annual Report & Own model

Next we have one of the most interesting items in my opinion: royalties. I refer to them as something important, not only for the sales, but also for the interest they end up generating in the IP itself: Warhammer. Royalties are incomes that GAW receives for the assignment of rights for videogames, series, etc. These royalties, as I said, not only have a high margin and are profitable for GAW, but also generate a greater interest in the brand and above all, discover it to new potential buyers. In the times we live in, where the streaming giants (Netflix, HBO, Amazon), are constantly making series, it does not seem unreasonable to think that in the future we will have a series about the Warhammer universe, which is undoubtedly very attractive in terms of narrative.

The distribution of royalty income was as follows:

Source: Annual Report & Own model

The entry of the new CEO in 2016 and the empowerment of the Warhammer brand is noticeable. From the levels prior to his entry, growth has been 30% annualized.

GAW is close to launching a subscription service called Warhammer +. This service will provide fans with a new way to experience the Warhammer worlds and is the way the animated shows that the in-house Warhammer animation team has been working on will be distributed.

With the launch of a series of animation programs, as well as new gaming and painting programs, Warhammer + will also give access to exclusive free miniatures and much more.

When Warharmmer+ was introduced, it quickly became one of the most watched pieces of content in its entire history.

Profitability

Games Workshop is a retail company with characteristics that are unusual in the industry:

It is vertically integrated

It has an exclusive product

This combination of factors makes it a unique company that, by operating in a segment with no competition, achieves margins and returns on capital rarely seen in a listed company.

Source: Annual Report & Own model

As we can see, the new focus on higher margin divisions (trade, royalties) has allowed GAW to reach the same conclusion from any metric we analyze: it is a very high-quality company.

The capital employed is minimal; basically the factory in Notthingham where they manufacture and distribute the parts, the stores which are mostly rented and little else.

Having such high ROCES is of no use if the company does not have the capacity to grow. We have devoted an entire section to GAW's growth opportunities, so in our opinion it can benefit in the medium and long term from these high returns.

Risks

1. The main risk that we can appreciate is the 3d printing. This has already happened in some tournament although it is forbidden in the ATC (American Team Championship) and the ITC (Independent Tournament Circuit) has not been mentioned.

On this subject Tom Kirby in an annual report commented as follows:

"This year it is 3-D printing. Pretty soon everyone will be printing their own miniatures and where will we be then, eh? We know quite a lot about 3-D printers, having been at the forefront of the technology for many years. We know of what we speak. One day 3-D printers will be affordable (agreed), they are now, they will be able to produce fantastic detail (the affordable ones won't) and they will do it faster than one miniature per day (no, they won't, look it up). So we may get to the time when someone can make a poorly detailed miniature at home and have enough for an army in less than a year. That pre-supposes that 3-D scanning technology will be affordable and good enough (don't bet the mortgage on that one) and that everyone will be happy to have nothing but copies of old miniatures. All of our great new miniatures come from Citadel. It is possible that one day we will sell them direct via 3-D printers to grateful hobbyists around the world. That will not happen in the next few years (or, in City-speak, 'forever') but if and when it does it will just mean that we can cut yet more cost out of the supply chain and be making good margins selling Citadel 3-D printers. At the heart of the delusion is the notion that designing and making miniatures is easy. It isn't." Some of the points are not correct, given that 3d printers can currently make highly detailed figures and can do so much faster than one figure per day.

On the one hand, 3D printing could affect GAW's margins, since they would become more affordable. Another problem that could arise is that designers would sell their designs independently in order to create them with a 3D printer.

Another point that can be a risk is brand burnout: Games Workshop. As we have seen, the rate of game releases per year has accelerated significantly. Many of these games do not have great reviews, which could lead to the user base getting tired and deteriorating.

Valuation

By DCF very conservative assumptions:

Source: Annual Report & Own model

Conclusion

Games Workshop is an extraordinary company like few others. The current CEO knows this, and is leveraging all the key points for sustained growth over the long term.

It is key to take care of the IP and one aspect that worries me is the grades of the games in recent years, which are in decline. It is important to see a change in this aspect.

On the other hand, TV series like the one coming out in the short term, in my opinion will be a very important catalyst, more than expected by the market. It is to be expected, taking into account the existing material on the Warhammer universes, that the series will continue to appear in the near future, in fact we have already commented that there is a second one in preparation.

Warhammer has room to grow internationally, and it is proving it in recent years with very high growth rates. The valuation at current prices is demanding, but GAW is the typical company where time plays in your favor and if you are not in, you run the risk of missing a compounder with all the letters.