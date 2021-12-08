real444/E+ via Getty Images

The stock market has roared back over the past two days. The S&P 500 stock index was up 54 points on Monday and it closed up 82 points on Tuesday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note ended Monday up at 1.435 percent and closed on Tuesday, up at 1.48 percent.

The value of the U.S. dollar closed up on Monday with the U.S. Dollar Index at 96.25b and then rose again on Tuesday closing at 96.31. Two reasons are given for these market movements.

First, news spread that the Omicron strain of the Covid-19 virus was not going to be as bad as many first thought it might.

Second, the economic relief from this news, the economy would be stronger than it might have been if the Omicron strain had been seen as more harmful. Thus the Federal Reserve had a little more room to maneuver than expected over the past weekend.

Thus, with the good news on the Omicron strain, the stock market has rebounded strongly from the drop it took following the announcement of the presence of the new strain.

And, investors and traders sold government bonds, resulting in lower bond prices and higher bond yields.

In addition, with the higher interest rates the value of the U.S. dollar rose. For example, once again it now costs less than $1.1300 to purchase one Euro. In fact, the cost of the Euro dropped to around $1.1265 on Tuesday afternoon.

The overall news was that the Federal Reserve could accelerate its tapering effort and could raise its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate, early than the June date that had been suggested earlier.

All of this is very good news, as far as the financial markets are concerned.

But, Where Are We Going?

This was the very short-run response of the markets given the news on the new strain of the Covid-19 virus and given the current market assumptions about the Federal Reserve. Still, we await more specific guidance from the Federal Reserve. It still seems as Mr. Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve want to err on the side of monetary ease.

This has been the Fed's driving force ever since the emergence of the Covid-19 virus and the subsequent economic recession. The Fed's behavior has resulted in the buildup of excess reserves in the commercial banking system that totals in above $4.260 trillion.

The financial markets are flush with money and debt outstanding soars. Consumer price inflation has now reached a 30-year high while asset price inflation continues to pad the pockets of the most wealthy.

The economy as a whole is in a position of substantial disequilibrium. One can see why the policy makers would like to err on the side of monetary ease.

Market after market in the economy shows signs of imbalance and the infusion of money into the financial markets by the Fed only extends the disequilibrium that exists within the economy.

Mr. Powell, is more and more money the only solution to this situation going forward?

The current tapering plans indicate that the Fed's tapering will end in June. Following this path will still result in the Fed buying another $420 billion in securities to add to its balance sheet.

Before the Great Recession which began in December 2007, the total Fed balance sheet was just a little more than twice this amount. Is this really "tightening up"?

Seems like it's still pretty accommodative to me. And, injecting this amount of funds into the economy by June next year still appears supportive of more, higher rates of inflation.

Going further, one could argue that, given all the excess reserves lying around in the commercial banking system and all the liquidity floating around the debt markets, that even a zero amount of securities purchased over the next six months could be considered to be supportive of future inflation.

And, What About Interest Rates?

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note closed at 0.699 percent on Tuesday. Around the first of November, this yield was around 0.400 percent. Around the first of December, this yield was around 0.560 percent.

So, there has been quite a jump in the Treasury rate, consistent with the expectation that the Fed was, at sometime in the future, actually begin to raise its policy rate of interest.

Its policy rate of interest, the Federal Funds rate has been at 0.08 percent since September 1, 2021. As I have followed very closely, the Fed's problem since September 1, has been to keep the effective Federal Funds rate in positive territory, given all the money the Fed was injecting into the banking system through it monthly purchase of securities.

The Fed was able to keep the effective Federal Funds rate above zero through the use of short-term reverse repurchase agreements. The Fed was buying securities in the longer-term market and was, at the same time, selling securities in the short-term "repo" market.

The question going forward is about how the Federal Reserve is going to maneuver it "tapering" efforts around the need to raise its policy rate of interest. If the Fed continues to buy securities for the next six months or so, it cannot expect the Federal Funds rate to rise.

So, how is the Fed going to manipulate the market situation so as to justify the rise in the Federal Funds rate. This to me is one of the major things that investors should be paying attention to.

Here We Are

The Fed wants to taper its monthly purchase of securities. The Fed also, apparently wants to see its policy rate of interest rise. So, how is it going to do all this. Is the Fed going to continue to sell securities into the "repo" market in order to continue to purchase securities, outright?

What is going to cause the "tightening" in bank reserves, a situation where commercial banks have over $4.2 trillion in excess reserves, to exert upward pressure on the policy rate of interest?

What "statistics" is the Fed looking for in order to justify whatever policy it is going to follow? Mr. Powell is doing himself no good, in my mind, but continuing to be silent about what the Fed is trying to do.