Investment Thesis

Sanara Medtech (NASDAQ:SMTI) is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes products to improve chronic and surgical wounds and skin care. I believe SMTI provides a great investment opportunity for a growth-oriented investor because:

1. Addressable market for wound treatment is large ($28 B annual wound treatment cost), and SMTI should be able to carve out their niche with their technology and pipeline of products.

2. Their products are gaining traction within hospitals, and revenue is growing rapidly (54.76% YoY through the first 9 months of 2021).

3. They have a clean balance sheet with $22.4M cash that can support growth for the next several years, and have no long-term debt.

Large addressable market for wound treatment

The wound treatment market is huge. A study performed by the Department of Surgery for the Indiana University Health Comprehensive Wound Center found that approximately 8.2 million patients suffer from surgical or chronic wounds annually in the U.S. Also, Medicare cost estimates the treatments for the wound ranges from $28.1 B to $96.8 B.

Currently, there are a number of approaches for treating these types of wounds (e.g., lotions, antibiotics, and radiation), but there is no clear winner in the space. As there is no dominant player or treatment approach for surgical wound treatment at this point, a company that comes up with an effective method to speed the healing process and reduce the risk of infection has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of people, while also reaping tremendous financial rewards. The following figure shows the prevalence of wound types in the Medicare population based on 2014 claims data.

Rapidly growing revenue

SMTI's products are gaining traction at hospitals, and their revenue is growing rapidly. Their flagship product (CellerateRX) has received approval from ~990 hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers so far, and the number is increasing rapidly. In the last quarter, they recorded $5.8 M in revenue (the second highest sales quarter in their history), which represents a 54.76% increase YoY for combined Q1-Q3 revenue.

They have a solid pipeline of treatments being prepared for commercialization, and also hope to expand into the telehealth service, so I believe that revenue growth will accelerate in the near future. They are actively working on developing a range of surgical wound care products and chronic wound care products (shown below). Commercialized products include collagen (CellerateRX and HYCOL), and antimicrobial cleanser, gel, and solution (BIAKOS).

In November, SMTI launched two products in a partnership with Cook Biotech Inc. - a tissue repair graft to reinforce soft tissue and an extracellular matrix to provide a scaffold for cellular and capillary growth. On their telehealth service front, they recently announced the formation of a subsidiary (United Wound and Skin Solution) to provide remote wound and skin care utilizing electronic imagery and data sharing technology. The revenue trend of SMTI and the summary of their products/services are shown below.

Data by YCharts

Source: Slide from investor presentation

Solid financial position to support growth

They have a solid financial position with $22.4M in cash and no long-term debt on their balance sheet. Given that their quarterly operating cash flow loss has been about $1 M (~$4 M annually), they should be able to support their customer footprint expansion plan and maintain a solid R&D pipeline for the next several years. They do not manufacture their product, but rely on third party contract manufacturing to minimize costs. They have maintained a very high gross margin (90.78%), and I expect they will turn to operating cash flow positive in the next couple of years. The cash & equivalents account and quarterly operating cash flow trends are shown below.

Data by YCharts

Fair Value Estimation

As SMTI is in the very early stage of expansion, I don't think it is meaningful to use DCF calculation and growth rate to estimate their intrinsic value, so I used an alternative approach to estimate their potential value. Given the immense size of the wound treatment market ($28 B to $97 B), capturing even 1% of the market would represent about $300 M in revenue for SMTI. Utilizing the sector median Price/Sales multiple (6.67x), a company with $300 M of revenue would be worth about $2 B. As SMTI's current market cap is around $200 M, this estimation represents 10x upside.

As SMTI already has products in the market that are getting traction at hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, and a solid pipeline of products with cutting-edge technology, I think they can carve out a niche and establish themselves as a legitimate player. Also, expanding into the remote wound care business is a good strategic move to diversify the revenue stream, while increasing their brand awareness to patients.

Risk

As SMTI is an early stage company, they have limited product sales in the market. Slowdown in revenue growth from their flagship product (CellerateRX) or a misstep in the commercialization of their pipeline products will negatively impact their growth trajectory. However, they have a talented management team and a solid balance sheet, so I believe they should be able to address growing pains and successfully execute their expansion plan.

SMTI does not own or operate their manufacturing facilities, but instead outsource the manufacturing processes to a third party. Nor do they intend to establish their own manufacturing site in the future. This approach can create issues with quality control and protection of intellectual property. However, they have an internal compliance process to maintain quality, and patents and contractual agreements to protect the intellectual property. Also, this strategy has the large benefit of lowering costs and reducing overhead (both monetary and logistically). Therefore, I expect their strategy to be successful.

Conclusion

I believe SMTI presents an opportunity for the growth-oriented investor with a high risk tolerance. The addressable market for wound treatment is immense, and, if SMTI can carve out their niche and establish themselves as a legitimate player, the upside for SMTI would be multiples of the current market cap. As they have technologically advanced products, and their products are being rapidly approved by more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, I believe they have a good chance for success.

Also, their solid balance sheet and product pipeline should positively contribute to their growth trajectory. While growing pains as an early stage company and quality control of the third party manufacturing process may present challenges, I expect their management team to be able to address these issues. I believe their potential upside outweigh the risks, and it's worth a watchlist consideration for an investor with high risk tolerance.