How To Stop Inflation From Wrecking Your Retirement

Co-produced with PendragonY

The Big Risk For Retirees With The 4% Rule

The 4% Rule is part of a strategy that forces those entering retirement to make a major and very complex change to managing their portfolios.

Through their working years, investors identified and bought shares that they expected to increase in price over the long term. Trying to buy stocks that looked cheap and trying to sell stocks that looked expensive. If done successfully, they built up their portfolio value over time. All the while adding more money, money that helped cover up any poorly timed decisions.

Then they retire and the cash flow for the portfolio reverses. Instead of adding new cash on a regular basis, they now start taking cash out on a regular basis. Where are investors told to get this cash? From selling a portion of their portfolio. Instead of buying stocks, the investor has to identify which stocks to sell. By taking cash out of the portfolio, the margin for error is greatly reduced. Instead of being able to cover up a mistake by investing more cash, the portfolio is permanently damaged with each mistake.

The 4% Rule was designed to guide retirees on the "safe" amount to withdraw from their portfolio. In year 1, a retiree could withdraw 4%, so with a $1 million portfolio, the retiree could sell shares and withdraw $40,000 in cash. Then, each year, the retiree could withdraw $40,000 after adjusting for inflation. So year 2, with a 2% inflation rate, the retiree could take out $40,800 and each year a higher amount based on inflation.

This makes sense when you expect the stock market to go up an average of 8-10%. Leaving plenty of room to grow the portfolio more than the fairly modest 4% and is certainly aided by the below-average inflation that we have seen over the last couple of decades. When originally proposed in 1994, the 10-year treasury rate was 7.5%, making it easy to take 4% and still beat inflation with a traditional 60/40 mix of equities and bonds.

Spending 4% a year from your portfolio would give you around 25 years of withdrawals if you just kept up with inflation. With 8-10% growth, you could easily keep up with inflation, while any year where you did better would mean more time before your cash was exhausted.

But now, the era of 7.5% Treasury yields is long gone. And that can throw quite the monkey wrench into plans to draw 4% with the traditional 50/50 or even 60/40 stock and bond split portfolios.

Another problem with the original 4% Rule is that even with a 50/50 mix of stocks and bonds, one can see swings as large as 30% in the income one gets each year. If you modify that to take out 4% of the original portfolio value with adjustments for inflation to keep purchasing power the same, you risk running out of money. Particularly if the stock market has a few bad years early in your retirement, or if inflation is higher than average.

Even when the 4% Rule was initially back-tested, during some retirement years, the portfolio only survived 30 years. Out of 50 years tested, retirements in 5 of those years tested resulted in the 4% Rule running out of gas in less than 40 years. So with the 4% Rule, there is a 10% chance that you run out of money within 30-40 years. I don't know about you, but on the off-chance that I do survive to my 90's, being 90% certain that I have money is not enough. I am 100% certain that at 90-something I don't want to be looking for a new job!

Between low yields on Treasury bonds and 30-year highs in inflation, the traditional 4% Rule strategy just isn't going to cut it for most retirees. At best, you can be "pretty sure" that the 4% Rule will lead to your portfolio out-surviving you. With something as important as retirement, "pretty sure" isn't good enough.

The Income Method Addresses the Risk that Inflation Presents to one's Portfolio

This is where the strength of our Income Method is revealed. When you begin retirement, there is no big change in investment strategy. Before you retire, you use savings and the cash the portfolio generates from dividends to buy new shares of dividend-paying companies. Once you retire, you stop adding new money and use the dividends you collect to help pay your expenses, while the cash left over is used to buy new shares in companies paying a dividend.

Just like you have been doing for many years. You don't have to develop a new process to identify shares that are safe to cash in. And since you are not making any changes in strategy, all your experience in previously managing and growing the portfolio can be used in retirement. Just like you did in your working years, you know how much income you have coming in and can take a portion of that income to reinvest for the future. You will never run out of assets because you aren't selling assets, you are buying them!

You will know every year exactly what your income is, and can manage your personal budget accordingly, just like you did when you had a job.

Your Best High-Yield Inflation Hedges

Combating inflation is fairly simple in principle. You invest in companies that have earnings growing faster than inflation or directly benefit from inflation. We have identified six asset classes that can beat inflation by controlling costs while producing products and services where they have pricing power.

1) Inflation-protected securities, which include various securities with floating rates.

Two Harbors, 7.25% Fixed-to-Float Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (TWO.PC) is an attractive preferred issue with a current yield of 7.2%. If it is not called in January 2025, TWO.PC will convert to a floating rate of LIBOR + 5.011%. By 2025, we expect LIBOR (more specifically its replacement) will be significantly higher than it is now as by that time the Fed will have to have made moves to combat rampant inflation.

2) TIPS and I-Bonds, which have measures to protect the holders from inflation, are also good buys at this time. Both TIPS and I-Bonds combine inflation protections with very safe U.S. government debt.

3) Companies that own physical assets like property REITs. W. P. Carey, Inc. (WPC), yield 5.3%, has mostly triple-net leases which means its tenants pay the property level expenses. With few expenses impacted by inflation and contracts that increase rent based on CPI, WPC avoids negative impacts from inflation while taking full advantage of a growing economy.

4) Economically sensitive stocks: These are stocks in companies and funds that get a significant tailwind from a strong and growing economy. These companies and funds benefit from an environment that is awash in cash with quickly rising prices, including:

CLOs (Collateralized Loan Obligation) funds like Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) yield 11.4%, benefits because borrowers can more easily refinance and service their debt in a high-liquidity environment. Because of the very high demand for the higher tranches of CLOs, equity tranche prices are at very attractive levels. OXLC also announced an increase in the distribution starting in January.

BDCs (Business Development Companies) invest in small companies driving growth. We like BDCs, given they invest in the part of the market that is likely to see the biggest growth in a growing economy.

(Business Development Companies) invest in small companies driving growth. We like BDCs, given they invest in the part of the market that is likely to see the biggest growth in a growing economy. Mortgage REITs that invest in either commercial or residential mortgages are a very good investment at this time. They make money by borrowing short-term and investing long-term. Since we expect this spread to widen, their profits (and thus dividends) should grow.

5) Commodity-related stocks (oil, midstream oil and gas, commercial metals, agriculture, and precious metals). Commodities benefit from growing demand and surging prices.

6) Super High Yield Dividend Stocks: I like to call "super dividends" those solid stocks that yield +7%. These high dividends can be due to tax code or other regulations requiring a generous dividend (like REITs or Midstream companies). Or it can be the result of a fixed income closed-end fund with top-notch management that can consistently generate super high yields. Sometimes this is due to the disfavored market sector or unjustifiable pullback.

By having a super high yield, part of that cash payment can be used to cover expenses, and part can be used to buy more shares. The additional shares will then allow income to increase over time. With yields of 7% and dividend reinvestment, you are not only beating, but the additional shares boost your future income too. The high yield and growing share count sets you up for success when inflation eventually gets back under control.

Conclusion

The 4% Rule was formulated during an era with fairly modest inflation and high bond yields. With current inflation over 6% and bond yields near historic lows in today's market, the 4% Rule lacks protection against inflation. The Income Method, focusing on immediate income from higher yield securities coupled with investments picked from sectors that should do well with inflation, provides more inflation protection with a common-sense investment strategy.

The road to wealth is simple - spend less than your income. You practiced that your entire working career, even when you came upon some challenging times. You lived within your means and saved the excess. Why change that just because you retired? Collect dividends, live within your means, reinvest the excess and you will find that your income stream is growing much faster than inflation!