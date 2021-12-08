kenneth-cheung/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My last article on BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) turned out to be, together with my "neutral" stance, well-timed when looking at recent-term performance.

As mentioned in that article, I sold my BMW shares at a not-insignificant profit, and in that specific article, I cautioned investors against investing in the 2%-yielding German automotive giant. This company is a "BUY" at the right price, but that price needed to come down.

Let's look at the current trends.

How has the company been doing?

So, in my last article, I went ahead and considered EV's not to be "magic beans" for automotive companies. In fact, there are plenty of challenges on the horizon for the EV shift that suggests that the current stance on EV's is far too positive in terms of what is actually possible, including but not limited to risks in terms of:

Now, I want to preface this by saying that I'm a very conservative investor. I'm not one to jump on trends that I view as asymmetrically risky in a negative way. This leads to both the inability to enjoy earnings in the triple/quadruple digits in the rare cases when these "new trends" do pan out, but it also means I won't be losing 80-90% of my investment when, as most of these companies, don't actually achieve their targets.

What I mean by this is that if you're reading this article to sort of getting a positive read on EV companies, I'm probably not the contributor you want to read or follow in this question, because I tend towards an extremely conservative and downright pessimistic (according to some) view on things. Despite my view being based on what I consider to be very well-grounded facts and projections, I'm aware that many people won't agree with me.

That's why this article, it's not strictly about EV's, or other companies, we're talking BMW. While my thesis since my last article has been justified, realized, and proven, let's look at those recent.

The company did deliver massive increases in pre-tax profit of around 38.7%, but this was from extremely low overall levels. Deliveries were down 12%, and while the company may tout its 63% increase in its share of delivered EV as opposed to ICE, that percentage on a high level is only 13.2% of all deliveries. That means that even as of 9M21, a full 86.8% of customers still elect to for a BMW that has an ICE, despite higher taxes, fuel costs, and similar headwinds. That means that even if this were to double, the total part of EV for BMW's sales is less than a third of all the company's sales. In fact, forecasters in Schmidt Automotive Research have predicted that manufacturers will be taking advantage of EU regulations to deliver a last slew of ICE cars during the period between 2022-2025, at which points regulation will tighten even further.

The only company segment that saw positive delivery figure increases was Rolls-Royce, which delivered 21.8% more vehicles than the same period last year, and production volume in BMW plants dropped 15.4% due to COVID-19 trends, logistical issues, and part shortages.

Despite these poor trends, the international automotive market actually saw recovery during 9M21 on a YoY basis - and as I said, while delivered saw a drop, customers have been ordering more BMW cars, which saw 9M21 sales figures rising.

Results during the quarter, as well as the 9M21 period, were actually very good and saw massive recoveries from COVID-19 periods. All company brands, including Mini, BMW, Rolls-Royce, and others saw increases - and perhaps more importantly, saw EV sales increases. Despite this, the company share price since summer as well as the valuation has not followed suit. BMW hasn't suddenly become higher-valued, even if the company is seeing increased overall sales prices for its products due to the combined appeal of both a very strong pre-owned market as well as the natural higher prices for both ICE and EV vehicles.

I myself was in the market for a new company lease this year but ultimately decided against a BMW 5 or a BMW 7, purely on the basis of price/performance.

The continued focus for BMW is its emission-free mobility targets - so expecting any sort of let-up in the CapEx spend is unrealistic. While digitalization and modernization may offset some of the costs through efficiencies here, it's unlikely that the near-term will see any significant lessening of these expenditures.

That being said, the company is selling a lot - and they're beating their long-term target.

The company also launched a couple of new models, with the iX and the i4 Models being out. The i4 model is the more interesting here for me, but again, I'm still in a place where I say that a $65,000 car, albeit EV, with very little space/boot and the lack of interior quality in terms of materials that you would find in peers that aren't EV's.

I would also call BMW - or any automotive manufacturer - currently very hard to evaluate on a general basis because the overall focus on ICE/EV, has been ongoing since 2017/2018. Thus, I see all results following 2017 as more or less impacted by this discussion.

I say this to explain the next section of the article - namely valuation.

What is the valuation?

BMW is a company I've covered for many years here on SA - in fact, it's one of the first companies I wrote about, and one company that I uncharacteristically "like" because as I've said, I like their products.

I've constructed a full DCF/SOTP valuation for the company that I use for what I consider to be a good valuation to invest in. The basic assumption for the model is, among other things, is a terminal cash flow/EBITDA growth rate of around 2%, keeping margins at just south/around 19%, reflecting the aforementioned unimpacted ICE-years. I won't go into the full valuation model here, as this is just a shorter article, but the long and short of it is that I don't allow for a brand premium for BMW due to not considering the company to automatically be a more appealing investment based on its inherent cyclicality. Peer companies reach P/E multiples of around 6-7X P/E on average, including peers such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), and VW (OTCPK:VWAGY), as well as a typical book multiple of below 1X. In terms of dividend yield, BMW is not attractive here, showing us a 2.09% yield - though it's important to note that this may rise if we normalize dividends.

The short of it is that my valuation model shows a fair value of around €87/share, which comes to pretty close to the current share price - certainly not above it. When you factor in some of the uncertainty I really want to point to, you might start to understand why even after a 12-13% drop, I don't consider BMW to be a particularly appealing buy.

Current estimates are for the 2021 EPS to be a massive reversal to YoY results - which I agree with. But considering 2020 typical isn't something we should have done in the first place. With the company returning to an expected €3.5/yield (Source: S&P Global), you could argue that the current dividend yield for BMW is closer to €4, given that 2020 has already been paid out. Even based on this, I wouldn't say you're catching this company at a cheap valuation.

Looking at the ADR valuation, I want to show you that this company has sustained periods of time trading at low multiples.

While the 2021E period will certainly increase profits, this is no guarantee that the company will trace the 9-11X P/E line - it's underperformed at 5-7X P/ED for several years preceding this particular trend.

This leaves us with an estimated ~4% and a current 2% dividend yield, which to me isn't enough to invest here. The market is treating BMW and the estimates as though BMW has never performed well or given good results - which is actually most often has done - up until 2018, at least.

Investing at this particular time means investing in a 2-4% yielding automotive stock that's in the midst of a CapEx-heavy turnaround - and you're not even being given peer-beating yields or upsides to do so.

This is the reason I do end up saying no, and why I'm glad I sold and reinvested my BMW stake earlier this year at better prices. Perhaps I will end up regretting this if the company closes that valuation gap, but at this time, I doubt this will happen anytime soon.

I believe the combined headwinds of electricity pricing as well as gas/diesel pricing will create a negative environment not only for ICE cars but for the sales of EV's as well. I base this on the aforementioned sales growth slowdown we'll likely see going forward. If this is not enough, then I point to the very real risk of investing in a company such as this next to a company in finance, consumer staples, or anything else that has a simpler, less EV-dependent business model and at a similar upside.

These are the reasons why, at this price, I continue to be careful with BMW as an investment.

Where would I buy it?

Give me below €65/share. This represents a massive discount to any SOTP/DCF valuation, including any sort of range of sensitivities, that would make me comfortable holding the company even through a downturn.

Remember, my targets are based on the very clear desire to not want to lose money. That includes extended periods of negative or poor returns, which I weigh up by demanding very high discounted rates of return for any investment I make.

Thesis

My thesis on BMW is:

The company is a fundamentally sound, above-average quality company with excellent products both now and going forward.

However, valuation is at its core - and with the current EV discussion that's unlikely to give any clarity for the company in the near future, I don't see the sort of company/market-beating upside with stability that I'm looking for.

BMW has dropped 12% since my last article - but for now, I still consider it to be too expensive due to an asymmetric risk/reward - in a negative way, and compared to better potentials on the market.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

BMW is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.