Earnings of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:BPOP) will likely decline next year because the company is unlikely to report further big reversals of provisioning. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely limit the earnings decline. Overall, I'm expecting Popular, Inc. to report earnings of $8.76 per share in 2022, down around 21% year-over-year. The December 2022 target price is below the current market price. Additionally, Popular is offering a low dividend yield. Based on the total expected return, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Popular, Inc.

Loan Portfolio Likely to Bottom Out in the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Popular’s loan portfolio has declined in each of the first three quarters of 2021 mostly because of the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans. PPP loans declined from $1.3 billion at the end of December 2020 to $670 million at the end of September 2021, according to details given in the 10-Q filing. Excluding PPP loans, the company experienced net loan growth in both the second and third quarters of 2021, as mentioned in the third quarter’s conference call. PPP loans made up around 2.2% of total loans at the end of September 2021. Therefore, their forgiveness would likely have a small negative impact on loan growth in the coming quarters.

On the other hand, economic growth in Puerto Rico will likely boost credit demand. Even though the region’s unemployment rate is still stubbornly high at a level above 7%, the health of the market appears to be improving as can be gauged by the delinquency rate.

The management mentioned in the conference call that it does not expect significant net loan growth until the second half of 2022. Considering the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting loan growth to remain subdued at low single-digit rates next year.

Meanwhile, I'm expecting deposit growth to remain low after substantial growth in 2020 and 2021. The government’s stimulus was responsible for the surge in deposits. Going forward, I'm expecting the pace of deposit growth to decelerate because the management mentioned in the conference call that it expects public deposit balances to “come down over time driven by the restructuring of public sector debt and the return to current debt service”. Moreover, I'm expecting the release of hurricane recovery funds to continue to remain slow. According to the website of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3), funds totaling $22 billion had been disbursed by November 29, only $2 billion higher than the cumulative disbursement achieved by July 30, 2021 (note: the screenshot with the July 30 data is available in my last report on BPOP).

The slow growth of deposits and loans will likely keep the growth rate of securities and other earning assets subdued. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Further Provision Reversals Unlikely

Popular, Inc. has surprised me so far this year by releasing a large part of its loan loss reserves. The company has posted net reversals in each of the first three quarters of 2021. I'm not expecting further big provision reversals because of the following two factors.

The current allowance level is quite close to non-performing loans. Allowances made up 2.49% of total loans at the end of September 2021, as mentioned in the investor presentation. In comparison, non-performing loans made up 2.2% of total loans. Subdued loan growth. As discussed above, I'm expecting low single-digit loan growth in 2022. The expansion in the loan portfolio size will require higher provisioning for expected loan losses.

Nevertheless, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain below the pre-pandemic average because the economy has come a long way since Hurricanes Irma and Maria. The provision expense made up 0.9% of total loans from 2016 to 2019. For 2022, I'm expecting the provision expense to make up 0.4% of total loans.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 21% Year-Over-Year

Higher provision expense will likely lead to a dip in earnings on a year-over-year basis. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will likely limit the earnings decline.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $2.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $11.14 per share. For 2022, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $8.76 per share, down 21% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the timeline of an interest rate hike.

Limited Negative Total Expected Return Justifies a Neutral Rating

BPOP is offering a dividend yield of 2.3% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.45 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 21% for 2022, which is in line with the 2018-2020 average of 20%. Therefore, I’m not expecting any changes in the dividend level.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Popular, Inc. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.90 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $74.2 gives a target price of $66.7 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 15.1% downside from the December 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 7.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $8.76 gives a target price of $67.0 for the end of 2022. This price target implies a 14.7% downside from the December 6 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $66.9, which implies a 14.9% downside from the current market price. Valuing Popular using historical multiples shows that the stock is somewhat overvalued. However, comparing the company to other companies in the mainland shows that Popular is relatively quite undervalued. The following table shows how Popular is cheaper than peers using data from Seeking Alpha (data extracted at the time of report writing on December 7).

In my opinion, the historical multiples method is better than the peer average method to value Popular because the company's circumstances are quite different from peers in other parts of the country. Although Puerto Rico appears to be on the path of recovery, the fact of the matter is that the region is quite susceptible to natural disasters. Comparing to other banks in Puerto Rico is also not appropriate because Popular, Inc. is much larger than other banks by market capitalization. The following table compares Popular, Inc. to other Puerto Rico banks, OFG Bancorp (OFG) and First BanCorp (FBP).

In my opinion, Popular, Inc. should be valued through historical multiples. Adding the price downside of 14.9% to the forward dividend yield of 2.3% gives a total expected return of negative 12.6%. As a result, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Popular, Inc. I would prefer to accumulate the stock on price dips of more than 15% from the current level.