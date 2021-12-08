felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

JOANN, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN), otherwise known as Jo-Ann, Jo-Ann Fabrics, or Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts is a company I covered here on Seeking Alpha last September. JOANN is a national leader in sewing and fabrics, and it is also a growing competitor in the category of arts and crafts.

The pandemic created extraordinary demand during 2020. Now, people are not at home as much as they were last year. Inevitably, JOANN’s revenues and EPS have pulled back from the highest levels of 2020 and the stock price has pulled back as well. But JOANN is producing strong results and the recent Q3 results indicate further strength. I saw JOANN’s stock as undervalued in my initial report, and I believe that the latest data reinforces that opinion. I see the current fair value at $23.24.

FY 2022 Third Quarter Results

JOANN was not publicly traded for a 10-year period. With their return in March of 2021, the earliest full year reporting period we have from SEC filings is the 10-K for the company’s FY 21, which covers the calendar year 2020. As mentioned, FY 21 was atypical with JOANN seeing sales soar due to the additional pandemic-related consumer demands, such as cloth and materials to make masks.

For these reasons, JOANN provides two-year data information for several of its Q3 FY 22 financial metrics. This is to give shareholders a more complete picture of the overall direction in which the company is heading.

For example, year over year net sales at $611 million decreased 14.4% from the same quarter in the prior year, but over a two-year period the CAGR is an approximate and modest 4%. The gross profit margin over the two-year period increased about 2%, from 50% to 52%. More impressively, the adjusted EBITDA of $72.6 million was an 84% improvement over the same period from two years ago.

JOANN provided some information for the third quarter that highlights its progress in several key areas of growth. Store remodels are said to be going very well and the company states that they are seeing sales lift in those stores. For that reason, JOANN plans to accelerate the program to 50 additional locations next year.

As I mentioned in my prior article, JOANN was able to gain lots of new customers during the pandemic, and the company believed that they would be able to retain many of those customers. During the third quarter, the company has affirmed high retention levels, and JOANN has added an additional $4.5 million new customers in its database during FY 22.

JOANN’s mobile app sales are doing very well with a 137% growth over a two-year basis. E-commerce represented 11% of total sales in the third quarter, and it appears this category is poised for further growth. International e-commerce has increased from one country to shipping to 58 countries in less than six months. Customers worldwide are just learning about the JOANN brand and the extensive product lines that the company offers.

Research shows that the creative products market in Europe alone is about equal to the size of the U.S. market and sewing and crafting is popular in other countries as well. JOANN believes that they can build these markets without the traditional brick-and-mortar investments, especially considering their just announced, new partnership with the Singer company that will roll out in 2022.

Singer has enormous brand loyalty in 190 countries across the globe and an extensive dealer network. JOANN believes that this partnership will transform sewing and craft patterning with the combination of each companies’ technology and intellectual property. Singer’s worldwide footing, and the new partnership should serve to accelerate JOANN’s international e-commerce growth.

Valuation

Q3 22 net income was $22.8 million which is an increase of over $31.2 million from two years ago. Fully diluted EPS was $.53 compared to a loss of $.24 two years ago. The company notes that EPS for the third quarter could have been as high as $.73 if not for the unusual shipping expenses that are occurring at this time.

JOANN has opted to keep inventory levels high to capture sales during the crucial holiday season, typically representing some of the best sales numbers of the year. The company has stocked more than 90% of its merchandise and believes that they are positioned well for the season. Stocking up has come at some costs however, and the company expects freight costs to be roughly double of those seen in Q3 22. Even so, the company’s guidance is that results for Q4 22 should be similar to Q3 22.

In my prior analysis, I saw a fair market value of $23.14 with hopes that supply issues would not fall too hard. The stock hasn’t appreciated in that time, even after a good showing for Q3 22. At the time I used a guesswork annualized EPS of $1.00, that looked achievable based on where the company was at the time and an average retail P/E of 23.14.

Today, I’ll use the average “specialty” retail average P/E value of $21.92, per CSI Market.

For EPS, JOANN has already passed $1.00 in the first 3 quarters of the year at $1.06. As mentioned, the company guidance is for Q4 to measure up to Q3, which could mean another $.53 in EPS. Although the company is well stocked for the quarter, the guidance was also that freight expenses were double from the already high rates seen in Q3. Just to be conservative, I’m going to hold close to my previous fair value of $23.14 and adjust it slightly to $23.24. That allows room if there are any issues for Q4, but it’s mostly just an acknowledgement that JOANN has yet to command a P/E near the average, since it became publicly traded again.

But I think that can change. If JOANN reports in Q4 an EPS near that of Q3 then the full year EPS would be $1.59. That EPS with a P/E of 21.92 could produce a share price of $34.85. I’m not projecting that today, but I can see such a path.

While I think the company is already positioned to command the industry average P/E, I understand that the market hasn’t got there yet. However, with a current TTM P/E of only about 5, there appears to be ample room for share price growth with continued improvements to its financials. Just a return to typical freight costs would give a great boost to EPS to consider towards a fair P/E. This is just one example of why I believe that the company may be stronger than it appears to some.

If you need a valuation cross check, note from CSI Market above that the industry price to sales ratio is 1.11 while JOANN's current price to sales ratio is just .16 with market cap near $400 million on TTM sales of around $2.5 billion. This indicates an undervaluation nearly 7 times under the industry.

Risks

The company provides a full list of risks in its annual filing. I recommend reading that in its entirety, but I will add those from my previous article, as I believe they are all still relevant.

Tariffs, transportation costs, raw material price increases, and lack of availability of goods can negatively affect gross margins.

Future flare-ups of the pandemic could interrupt business, close stores, or limit the availability of personnel.

JOANN is considered a “controlled company” by NASDAQ definition. This means that one source controls over 50% of the stock and they may or may not act in a manner that would be most desired by the remaining shareholders.

Final Thoughts

I’m not sure exactly why the market appears to be undervaluing JOANN at its current price under $10.00. Long-term debt is substantial but declining. Total long-term debt was about $921 million as of October 31, 2021 and is at $854 million as of October 31, 2021. The company expects to end FY 22 with $700 million net debt.

The share count grew by about 7 million shares since the same period last year, and that can be an undesirable aspect for shareholders. The company can reverse the trend though, as it has a current repurchase plan in place. They have purchased about 1 million shares under the program at a price of $11.07. They currently have nearly $10 million authorized for more repurchases.

I think it's worth noting that the company pays a dividend, currently at $.10 a share. They could have easily suspended the dividend for a while and re-purchased more shares or paid more debt, but apparently, JOANN felt confident in accomplishing their goals without having to make a cut. The dividend has a current yield above 4%, and I think that represents a significant value for shareholders. That is a value that the market may not seem to be counting towards the current award of the P/E.

Maybe JOANN doesn’t get a higher P/E because it hasn’t been back on the market for a very long time. I expect sometimes it takes a while to pick up analysts, or funds, or to get picked for some ETFs. Or maybe it’s just simply that some investors look at year-over-year growth and see a decline and then can’t see past that.

Another thought is that possibly there’s just not enough data for investors to see EPS growth sufficient to warrant the industry average P/E. The EPS is negative in 2019, due to the pandemic it’s up high in 2020, then it’s not as high in 2021. What’s the true trend? Two-year averaged revenue growth may provide a clue but perhaps it’s not enough data yet to satisfy the market and command the higher P/E.

Most all these questions are of the kind that will be answered with a little more time. Until then the P/E may lag the industry average, but I think the potential to get to the higher P/E is pretty good. If for no other reason, because the international market is just being tapped into, and it is so very large.

It may pay to keep in mind that JOANN is the industry leader with a third of the U.S. market share. Companies like that usually get in that position for a good reason.

Name a few necessities. I bet you said food and clothing among them, and JOANN plays a big part in one of those whether in providing the basic materials or providing a finished, or near-finished product. Also, some may say making things is just as fun as it is necessary sometimes!