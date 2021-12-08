saiko3p/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) in February. Mereo is a low visibility British company developing treatments for cancers and rare diseases, having acquired its TIGIT (T cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains) asset from OncoMed. Key features of Mereo, as I discussed earlier, are its partnership with Ultragenyx, and its differentiated data for lead candidate etigilimab monotherapy versus etigilimab+nivolumab combo in various cancers.

The data I discussed earlier for these two paradigms are interesting when compared. For etigilimab monotherapy, here’s the data:

One patient with endometrial cancer saw a more than 20% decrease in SLD, and one more patient with Fallopian tube cancer saw a 10% decrease. 5 more patients had no increase in SLD. 7 patients had stable disease, where these patients with such tumor types are typically non-responsive to anti-PD1 agents.

For the nivolumab combo therapy, the data is this:

Here, one patient with Colon CRC MSI adenocarcinoma had a more than 90% reduction in SLD from baseline. Another patient labeled as Ovarian serious metastatic had a greater than 40% reduction in SLD. One more patient with Gastric cancer MSS adenocarcinoma had a 10% reduction. One partial response and 1 stable disease was observed in initial Phase 1b (combination with nivolumab) cohorts.

Of course, there’s a lot more than appears to the naked eye, but what does appear is that the combo therapy does way more work than etigilimab monotherapy. This seems to indicate good things about nivolumab. How it benefits etigilimab needs to be analyzed by figuring out how nivolumab works in this patient population as a monotherapy, and so on - meaning, nivolumab needs to be put in the control arm. As it is right now, this data is at a very early stage.

Recently, just last week, the company announced more data from this trial. There are the following arms in this open label trial:

Advanced and/or recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck

Recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1

Recurrent locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma

Advanced and/or metastatic endometrial carcinoma

Advanced or metastatic tumor mutational burden-high (TMB-H)

Rare tumors with high prevalence of TIGIT expression

Recurrent high-grade serous and endometrioid ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer following front-line platinum-based therapy

Advanced and/or metastatic endometrial carcinoma

This is only a phase 1b trial, but I am providing this list because it will make it easier for you to understand the data:

As of the cut-off date, there is one complete response in cervical cancer, one partial response in ovarian cancer and four instances of stable disease in ovarian cancer, cervical cancer, and uveal melanoma. …These results add to the earlier Phase 1b data of etigilimab in combination with nivolumab, with a partial response in the single ovarian cancer patient of the 8 patients evaluable.

The ACTIVATE study aims to enroll approx. 125 patients across these seven parallel cohorts, and the study will be completed by March 2023. This is the major catalyst for the company from within its self-owned product set.

Here’s a look at the TIGIT pipeline:

Source

The list shows how Mereo is positioned in the TIGIT space.

Financials

MREO has a market cap of $173mn and a cash reserve of $152mn, meaning the market is putting a low enterprise value on the pipeline. There’s a huge 25% short interest in the stock.

The stock has managed to garner considerable smart money interest:

Source

Keyholders are:

Source

OrbiMed went in last year with a major $70mn private placement into Mereo.

Bottom line

These are early days for MREO. It will be at least 2 years before we have enough data to form an opinion on the company. I will keep watching the stock.