Elevator Pitch

I continue to assign a Hold or Neutral investment rating to Square, Inc.'s (NYSE:NYSE:SQ) shares. A month ago on November 2, 2021, I published an article on SQ's proposed venture into bitcoin mining. In this article, I discuss about Square's recent decision to change its corporate name to Block.

On one hand, I am positive on the move of having separate brands for the company and its various businesses. On the other hand, the rebranding exercise appears to signify a stronger emphasis on new investments in bitcoin and blockchain technologies, which will be negative for the company's profitability in the short-term. My Hold rating for SQ remains unchanged, taking into my mixed view of the impact relating to the company's new corporate name.

Why is Square Changing Its Name?

On December 1, 2021, Square, Inc disclosed in a press release that it is "changing its name to Block" which "will be the name for the company as a corporate entity", and this "is expected to be legally changed" on "December 10, 2021." SQ subsequently participated in Credit Suisse's (CS) Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on the same day, and it emphasized at the conference that "the way in which we run our business, how we operate, our organizational design, our ticker" do not change notwithstanding the new corporate name.

Before I try to explain why Square, Inc is changing its name, it is necessary to stress that this is nothing unusual. Most companies start with a single business and have the core product or service bearing the same name as the corporate. If and when these companies venture into new business areas, they need to make a distinction between the corporate brand and the brands of their respective products and services. This is exactly what happened with Square, Inc.

Square, Inc is best known for its core B2B payments business referred to as the Seller segment which it started with. In the December 1, 2021 media release, SQ highlighted that "we built the Square brand for our Seller business, which is where it belongs." In other words, with the new corporate name Block, the Square brand can now be solely identified with the company's Seller business.

It is also noteworthy that Square, Inc also has many other businesses (apart from Seller now known as Square), including Cash App, TIDAL, TBD54566975, and Square Crypto. Cash App and TIDAL are the company's B2C payments and music platform businesses, respectively.

The TBD54566975 and Square Crypto businesses also play a key part in the company's corporate name change, in my opinion. SQ had earlier noted at the December 1, 2021 Credit Suisse investor conference that "Block" has "a couple of relevant meanings", which include "building blocks", "blockchain", and "segments of code." Both TBD54566975 and Square Crypto are blockchain-related businesses, and SQ also took the opportunity to rename Square Crypto as Spiral which will differentiate this specific bitcoin business from the company and its other businesses.

I will elaborate more on Spiral and TBD54566975 in the next section of this current article, where I highlight the impact of SQ's rebranding exercise.

Will Square's Rebrand Impact Their Stock?

Square, Inc emphasized at the recent Credit Suisse investor conference that "our purpose, which is about expanding financial access and inclusion to our economy" does not change with the new corporate name, Block. At the conference, SQ also described itself as "an overarching ecosystem of many businesses united by their purpose of economic empowerment" following the rebranding, and added that "each of these businesses (will) link together and connect and integrate into the future."

With such a broad purpose for the company and a clear indication of having multiple businesses supporting its purpose, it is reasonable to assume that SQ will be actively growing the company's presence in new business areas that are somewhat related. One key business area is blockchain, as I mentioned in the preceding section.

In its media release announcing the new corporate name, SQ referred to Spiral (formerly known as Square Crypto) as "a separate initiative of the company dedicated to advancing Bitcoin" which "builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects."

Separately, the creation of the new TBD54566975 business was first revealed in a tweet by CEO Jack Dorsey on July 16, 2021. SQ highlighted in its December 1, 2021 corporate press release that "TBD54566975 is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution."

In my prior November 2, 2021 article, I wrote about Square, Inc planning to venture into Bitcoin mining as per Jack Dorsey's October 16, 2021 tweet. I noted then that "the role of Bitcoin as a marketing tool for Cash App and its belief in Bitcoin's future are key considerations" for the company's decision on the new Bitcoin mining venture.

In a nutshell, it is clear that SQ is focusing a lot of effort on the company's expansion in business areas linked to Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

Looking ahead, Square, Inc noted at the company's Q3 2021 earnings call on November 4, 2021 that it will allocate "roughly 5% of our incremental step-up next year or approximately $140 million in overall non-GAAP OpEx" to businesses related to new Bitcoin and blockchain technologies (e.g. TBD54566975, Bitcoin mining etc). SQ explained that these are all part of "initiatives" which are focused on "helping bitcoin to become the native currency for the Internet."

The major impact relating to Square, Inc's recent rebranding exercise is that the company will most probably double down on its investments with regards to Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

Is SQ Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

SQ stock stays as a Hold for me, in view of the recent name change.

On the positive side of things, it is a good thing to have different names for the corporate and the businesses as the company becomes more diversified. Also, I like the fact that SQ is taking a long-term view by investing in Bitcoin and blockchain technologies.

On the negative side of things, SQ appears to be "betting heavily" on the success of Bitcoin, as opposed to hedging its bets with a few other cryptocurrencies. Also, SQ's continued investments in these new businesses relating to Bitcoin and blockchain technologies are unlikely to generate any profits in the short-term, which makes it difficult for the company to achieve any substantial improvement in its profitability anytime soon.

In addition, the stock's consensus forward fiscal 2022 and 2023 EV/EBITDA multiples of 74.8 times and 47.6 times, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data are unappealing, despite the long-term growth potential of the company's payments businesses. Considering both the positives and negatives associated with the recent rebranding exercise, I still rate SQ's shares as a Hold.