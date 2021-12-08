Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) curates customers' apparel. Given that an overabundance of selection becomes time-consuming and stressful, Stitch Fix's value proposition is that it personalizes outfits of apparel informed by its algorithms and ships them to clients.

The problem here is Stitch Fix has been struggling to meaningfully reignite its revenue growth rates and has had to substantially reduce its guidance for the rest of the year.

Although the stock looks cheap on the surface at slightly over 1x forward sales, it's difficult to get behind this stock and to become its cheerleader here. Here's why:

Investor Sentiment Remains Poor For Stitch Fix Stock

Stitch Fix shareholders have had a tough year. Practically anyone that owns the stock is now holding losses, particularly given the after-hours action. What's more, given the amount of tax-loss selling the stock will incur in December, investors are going to be so frustrated and dumping this stock at all costs now. Investors will sell first and ask questions later. Irrespective of valuations.

Note, Stitch Fix's fiscal year and calendar year are misaligned. I'll only refer to its fiscal year.

Stitch Fix's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

Source: author's calculations, **high-end company guidance

Back in September 2021, Stitch Fix guided for fiscal 2022 to be up more than 15% y/y. Yet, the market was clearly voting with its feet and stating that the bulk of its Covid gains would be too big a hurdle to overcome, at least in the near term.

Then, last night, the company updated its guidance and it now declares that for fiscal 2022 as a whole its revenues are most likely going to be up in the high single-digits.

Investors obviously never like it when a company downwards revises their guidance. But right now, given the backdrop of what we've seen with countless other stocks, such as Peloton (PTON), Teladoc (TDOC), Roku (ROKU), and DocuSign (DOCU), companies that were seen as Covid winners have now given back all their gains and then some.

And Stitch Fix is going to fall prey to that exact same narrative. In this light, given how highly shorted this stock has been for a while, I'm surprised that the stock is only down 18% after hours (at the time of writing).

Why Stitch Fix? Why Now?

Stitch Fix uses a large data set to drive an algorithm that simplifies the curation process of choosing cloth. The idea is that customers are inundated with choice and that an overabundance of choice is stressful. Stitch Fix finds apparel, shoes, and accessories that are personalized for the individual. That's its primary business model.

Its other operation is what Stitch Fix terms Freestyle. This is where customers shop for clothes on its website. The obvious question which surfaces is whether that is a different enough offering from the countless other shopping experiences customers have?

In fact, Freestyle was the only bright area for growth in the recent quarter. For Q1 2022, the Freestyle business was up 40% y/y. This implies that its core offering must have struggled for growth in the quarter.

To this end, during Q1 2022, active clients were up 11% y/y. If you remember that for its quarter ending May 2021 active clients were up 20% y/y, and for its quarter ending July 2021 active clients were up 18% y/y, this meaningful deceleration in active clients doesn't bode well for what is supposed to be a rapidly growing business.

Privacy Changes Impacting Stitch Fix's Operations

During the earnings call, we heard Stitch Fix note that IDFA has impacted its ability to target consumers.

Stitch Fix is working hard to mitigate this impact by engaging its existing clients more actively. Meanwhile, Stitch Fix is looking for new ways to improve its onboarding of new clients, with the hope that over the next several months a more rounded solution is developed.

Stitch Fix's Cash Flows Remains an Issue

Together with its Q4 2021 results (last quarter), Stitch Fix was guiding to finish fiscal 2022 with higher than 2% EBITDA margins. This was a step down from the 3% of EBITDA reported in fiscal 2021.

However, yesterday Stitch Fix downwards revised its EBITDA estimate for fiscal 2022 towards 1% to 2% of EBITDA.

This poses a problem for Stitch Fix. Why?

Because during fiscal 2021, Stitch Fix saw its 3% EBITDA margins convert into a negative free cash flow of $51 million. And the question lingers on whether or not this year's guided EBITDA margins of midpoint 1.5% will see a similar amount of negative free cash flow or will it worsen?

SFIX Stock Valuation - Cheap on the Surface

Investors are often very much willing to embrace meaningful free cash flow losses provided that they see a rapid increase in revenues. However, in the case of Stitch Fix, investors are not seeing a reasonable increase in free cash flows.

And this leads to my next point - including the after-hours sell-off, investors are asked to pay for a business having just over 1x forward sales, that isn't growing all that fast, with profit margins that are unenticing, and potentially going to finish its fiscal year 2022 with negative free cash flows.

On a positive note, the company holds no debt and carries $400 million worth of cash on its balance sheet. This implies that the company is able to right its wrongs and strive to improve its trajectory without having to resort to financial markets for more capital.

The Bottom Line

I'm a value investor, so I can seriously sympathize with your position as I've been in the exact same shoes as the reader on countless occasions.

The difficulty of being a contrarian investor is that you are saying that the market is wrong, and your variant view is right. And that's fine. But sometimes those investments don't work, and amateurs get frustrated while professional investors understand this is just a part of the game. There will be winners and losers. And if this is a loser, so be it.

Your strategy to deal with losses is what distinguishes an amateur investor from a professional. Whatever you decide, don't wait for the stock to return to breakeven. Because remember two things.

Firstly, nobody knows the price that you paid for the stock. The stock will go towards fair value, wherever that may be.

Secondly, professional investors recognize that you don't have to make your capital back the same way you lost it. Good luck and happy investing.