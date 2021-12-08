Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is one of China's leading and most technologically advanced pure-play new electric vehicles (NEV) makers. XPeng has consistently been playing second fiddle to its arch-rival NIO Inc. (NIO). However, XPeng showed its leadership ambitions recently as it overtook NIO as the leading pure-play NEV maker in YTD deliveries as of November'21.

Co-founder and CEO He Xiaopeng has also been positioning XPeng to lead in autonomous driving (AV) as he announced the company's robotaxi strategy. It demonstrates that XPeng could be closer than its rivals in achieving L4 autonomy, which could give XPeng a tremendous boost to the confidence of its technology stack among Chinese and European consumers. Moreover, XPeng also believes that it is more cost-competitive than its robotaxi rivals such as Baidu (BIDU) and Pony.ai.

We discuss what investors should do after its robust November delivery cadence.

XPeng Stock YTD Performance

XPeng stock YTD performance (as of 6 December'21).

XPEV stock has had a tumultuous year in 2021. However, it's still well ahead of its pure-play peers NIO and Li Auto (LI) stock. While the recent retracement due to delisting fears knocked back some of its gains, XPEV is still up 8.1% YTD. However, it's underperforming China's undisputed NEV leader BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) stock's YTD gain of 39.8%.

XPeng Demonstrates its Leadership Ambitions

XPeng 2021 deliveries by month (as of November'21). Data source: Gasgoo

Top 3 Chinese pure-play NEV players YTD deliveries (as of November'21). Data source: Gasgoo

It has been an excellent year for XPeng as it delivered 82.16K units YTD as of November, leading NIO and Li Auto. It also reached new heights across all its models in November, as it delivered a record 15.61K of vehicles. It's also ahead of its 15K per month (for November and December) guidance in its FQ3 earnings call. Consequently, its robust November delivery cadence saw a 54% MoM increase over October's 10.14K units. Notably, the strength was led by its flagship P7 sedan, as it registered 7.84K in deliveries. Its new P5 sedan has also been picking up tremendous pace as it notched a phenomenal 393% MoM increase on 2.15K units. XPeng also expects P5's incredible momentum to be carried forward into 2022. XPeng telegraphed that "despite the recent challenges from semiconductor shortages, the orders for P5 has exceeded [its] expectation. The delivery of P5 has [also] been scheduled until after Chinese New Year already."

We are very impressed with XPeng's breakthrough in its delivery cadence. Moreover, it shows that consumers are really pleased with its advanced LiDAR-equipped autonomous driving technology housed in a highly affordable car (RRP from under $25K). XPeng CEO He articulated (edited):

We showcased a P5 equipped with our city NGP development version, which was able to navigate through the complex driving scenarios in downtown Guangzhou. This highlights logical breakthroughs and the rising popularity of our advanced driver assistance systems that are transforming the use of mobility experience at an unprecedented speed. XPeng is accelerating technology innovation and disruption in this field. In our view, our competitive advantages, advanced driver-assistance systems, stem from our capabilities, including passenger safety to vertically integrate hardware, software and massive data set in-house. While also achieving cost efficiency and rapid product iterations globally. Our ability to accumulate corner cases from complex and real-life driving scenarios across China is XPeng's core competitive edge, and we'll continue to strengthen our technology leadership over peers. (from XPeng's FQ3'21 earnings call)

Such volume breakthroughs are incredible, considering that XPeng needs to achieve better scale efficiencies to chart its path towards EBIT profitability.

XPeng gross margins and EBIT margins (quarterly). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

As a lower-priced alternative against its peers, XPeng clearly requires a larger scale to navigate its path towards EBIT profitability. Its consolidated gross margin of 14% in FQ3 was still way below NIO's 20% gross margin. The company expects to increase its capacity to an annual run rate of 600K (based on double shift) in two years. If we assume its delivery cadence in December to be about 15K based on its previous guidance, XPeng's FY21 deliveries will come in at just under 100K. Therefore, it's still a massive distance away from its 600K annual capacity. Hence, we think there are still plenty of opportunities for XPeng to leverage.

However, investors should also note that XPeng highlighted that its gross margins could be affected by the change in mix moving forward. P7 comprises about 64.6% of XPeng's YTD deliveries. However, given the incredible traction of P5, the company expects that P5 could tilt the sales mix moving forward. Nevertheless, the launch of G9 in both the Chinese and European markets in 2022 could help mitigate some of the margin dilution from P5's ascent. XPeng explained (edited):

Our FQ3 margin improvement compared with FQ2 is primarily due to the product mix improvement due to the strength of P7 sales. Moving to FQ1'22, we will deliver P5, and the G3i volume will also be better than the old model. So the mix will have an impact as P7's share of total sales will be reduced. But, when we launch our G9, we will have a better margin. (from XPeng's FQ3 earnings call)

Therefore, we encourage investors to watch XPeng's sales mix and gross margins trajectory closely moving forward. But, we are confident that XPeng's incredible delivery cadence should continue as its products have proven to be very popular with Chinese consumers.

Nevertheless, the company has yet to communicate its gains in Europe so far, despite the launch of its P7 in Norway recently. XPeng emphasized that its current strategy in Europe is to strengthen its brand awareness and build up its sales and service partnership first.

We believe that the company is carefully calibrating its European strategy as it's a new and vital market. XPeng certainly doesn't want to telegraph its plans clearly to its arch-rivals as it penetrates further. XPeng has shown that its cars are highly advanced and yet priced affordably. Therefore, the addressable market could be massive if it plays its game skillfully. Moreover, XPeng is confident that international markets could comprise 50% of its future sales, as it emphasized (edited):

Our current plan in Europe is mainly focused on building our presence and also making sure we have the right network and brand awareness build-up. So we are not emphasizing delivery numbers in the near term. And in the long run, we actually see ourselves as a global company with around half of the volume coming from outside of China (from XPeng's FQ3'21 earnings call)

So, is XPEV Stock a Buy/Sell/Hold Now?

NIO and XPeng est. revenue mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

NIO and XPEV stock EV/Fwd Revenue valuation trend. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

XPEV stock is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 6.25x, reflecting its solid growth cadence. Consensus estimates point to a revenue CAGR of 66.2% from FY21-23. In contrast, NIO is estimated to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 60.6%. Therefore, XPEV is expected to have a slightly stronger growth momentum than NIO moving forward.

Despite that, XPEV still trails NIO's profitability by a fair margin, as we explained in our recent NIO article. Therefore, we believe NIO stock should be trading at a higher valuation than XPEV stock. However, NIO stock's relatively poor performance in 2021 has created a discernible gap between their valuations.

Nevertheless, we don't think XPEV stock is expensive. We consider it within the fairly-valued zone according to our internal fair value estimates.

Therefore, investors who are optimistic about XPEV's robust growth momentum moving forward can still consider adding the stock at its current price.

Consequently, we rate XPEV stock at Buy.