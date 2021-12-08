ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Brokers Conference (Transcript)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 7, 2021 1:00 PM ET

Skip Miller - Head of IR

Pete Convertito - Head of IR, North America

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies - UBS

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Hi everyone! My name is Francois-Xavier Bouvignies from UBS, Head of the Tech Hardware Team at UBS. Today we're happy to have Skip Miller, Head of IR at ASML and Pete Convertito Head of IR North America at ASML. So thank you both for being with us today.

Skip Miller

Thanks you, Francois.

Q - Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

So, we are going to have a couple of questions and unfortunately it won’t be live, but I have a lot of questions anyway, so hopefully it will be helpful. And maybe Skip if we can – and Pete, if we can start with the first one, with regard to the demand we know simply, and when we look at Logic and DRAM, how do you see the demand going into 2022 and if you can also separate deep UV and EUV would be also interesting to get a sense of the outlook there please.

Skip Miller

Alright. Yeah, so thanks Francois for having us and let me start with the different market segment demands and maybe talk about EUV and DUV in particular.

First off on logic, demand continues to be very strong. I think if we keep talking about this part of this ongoing digital transformation and this broadening application space. I think we talked about the other secular growth drivers, 5G is kind of just enabling pipeline, you talk AI, Artificial Intelligence, you have high performance compute.

Peter in our Investor Day talked about this distributed computing and connecting all these things and how the number of connected devices is really exploding. Each of these obviously require a lot of advanced technology. But also I think if you look at the digital infrastructure as we call it, you know the things that connect it. So you think about sensors, you think about controllers, power management, RF, all those type of applications drive a lot of mature.

So we are seeing this demand in Logic strong, both in the advanced and mature nodes and again, this is driving strong deep UV demand. The strong deep UV demand goes to both advanced and mature, and then on the advanced you also have a EUV, which I’ll comment on more, that's logic.

Memory, I think if you look at what's the end market drivers for memory, you think of things like servers and smartphones, those are the primary drivers. Obviously there's also a long list of other applications that just like Logic, they need logic, high performance logic, they typically need high performance memory, so they go together.

Customers indications are next year that the big growth will be let’s say around the high teens, and if you look at the – look though, tool utilization for memory today is very high. So customers obviously will need to add capacity in addition to make the technology transitions to meet this higher bit grow or this big growth to say in general for next year.

I would say the other thing with respect to memory, Logic we continue to see the growing layers of EVU on future nodes and you're seeing maybe stronger advanced nodes than we did say just a few years ago, those two things combined are driving the EUV demand and Logic. On memory, we’re starting to see customers put EUV into volume manufacturing and all three of the memory DRAM customers have all communicated their plans to put EUV into their product roadmaps, and therefore that will help drive EUV in the memory side of the segment for the upcoming years.

So yes, in summary I think we expect you know continued growth next year for both Logic and memory. We haven't put specific numbers or percentages on those yet. That will come as we get into next year. On EUV, we are still planning for capacity around 55 systems next year in 2022. As a reminder, those will all be D Systems, so the higher productivity machines there.

DUV, first maybe a comment about this year, and that – is that we had to utilize our – we call our safety stock or think of it as your buffer inventory to produce the significant increase of output due to the higher than expected demand as the went into the year. As you know saw every quarter kept getting stronger and stronger, so we had to really drastically increase our output. So using that safety stock in this year, we have to build that back up.

Now we're increasing our capacity as we communicated during our Investor Day. We are planning to increase the deep UV unit output around 1.5x. When you take into account the productivity goes closer to 2x and that, we’ll do between 2020 and 2025. So next year we'll have to build up that buffer inventory and we think, you know right now we believe we should be able to at least reach around our 2021 shipping output next year for DUV. So that kind of summarizes the markets, and again healthy growth next year on both fronts in DUV and EUV in terms of we are planning for capacity next year.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

That’s very clear Skip, thank you for that. And I mean in light of these strong demands, you are – you got also impacted by the shortage to some extent. So like you did with this close last quarter. Can you give us a bit of a sense of where you are today and when you will see the recovery and the catch up from the impact that you saw in Q3, Q4.

Skip Miller

Yeah, so just may be as a summary to what we said in our Q4, we experienced some issues regarding material shortages in our supply chain, but also we experienced some issues with respect to startup of or new logistics center. Both of these taken into account resulted in a delay of start of the assembly of some of these machines, and so a delayed revenue from Q4 this year into next year.

We are working obviously on both of those fronts. We’ll just extend our – continue to get that, you know bring that online and making progress of the plan there and then on the supply chain, we continue to monitor. Obviously there’s – we're not the only industry that's having to manage around these supply chain issues and of course that risk is still there, so you can’t say it’s gone in this environment, but we are proactively working with our supply chain partners regarding, let’s say more of efficient communication.

When they have a chip shortage, escalating obviously to the ASML team and so we can help and provide the proper prioritization and minimize any delays. So that activity is ongoing and we'll give updates as we go through this quarter and into next year of anything new on that front, and how we are progressing on each of them.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And, one of this impact of the shortage and we have a lot of discussions with investors, is like you have doubled or tripled ordering in the supply chain across different segments, and you know also for you in a way it may an impact and on top of the shortage you have digital political tension with China, you have the pandemic creating some supply chain issues. So how do you assess these swiss [ph], double or triple are doing, which is for your own tools, but also you know down the supply chain. How do you access the risk so you don’t overbuilt capacity?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so I think if you look at the demand environment out there and today the demand is here and we're supplying to you know obviously not to that full level.

If you then look at that and break that out a bit by customers, and we get back to talking about our advanced customers versus the more mature nodes, I think on the advanced nodes if you really look at the advanced nodes that take say the majority of our immersion and also our EUV to say it makes up the majority of our revenue. Those customers, you know you’re confined to say 10 or less in terms of total customers. So we can have those discussions, very comprehensive, very routine communication with our customers, with technology through capacity planning, you know engineering level to you know Senior Executive and CEO and CFO and CTO level.

So you get a very in-depth understanding of what they are doing, affirmation to these key customers and I think therefore the risk on the advanced nodes and the advanced customers that produce those advanced nodes, the risk of double ordering are pretty low.

Now, if you look on the more mature technology, you could almost think of it as going back to when the industry was you know let's say 30 so years ago, when you had a high number of customers, you know 20, 30, 50 customers that were all competing for the same space, and same end application, same business, and I think in that scenario or in that space I think today, there is you know lots of customers and you can't properly track every little piece and making sure they're not chasing the same business and there would be some double ordering in there.

So that is possible that exists. But why? At least the near term if you look at ‘22 and going into ’23, I think back to the story here on terms of demand versus supply, demand is here and supply here. We'd say that gap for that older technology, that drive business is probably the most significant on the mature or the drive technology for us, dry litho technology, compared to say the emerging in the EV space.

So even if there's an arrow bar around that demand, that would be to take out some of the double ordering, you still have a ways to go before you get to the supplies. So I think for that respect, from that perspective, we don't say a major concern in terms of double ordering in 2022.

Now as you get closer and that supply demand gap gets smaller, then obviously you need to be more attuned to making sure that that's okay. I think that the near term, that's not a major concern as it relates to the double ordering. And I think that's true in the supply chain, if you look at the components that we are making or ramping our capacity, so that's needed. And again, some of that Air bar [ph] could exist, but we’ll manage as we get closer to when the demand and supplier are more tied in that respect.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, that makes sense. On the, so since you talk about you know the capacity and supply, you touched upon a bit the EUV capacity of 55 tools that you expect for next year. Can you give us the roadmap that you have for 2025 for EUV capacity and also deep UV, given all the demands, what the capacity your building to cope with this strong demand?

Skip Miller

Yes, so first off, maybe again talk a bit about demand and capacity on each of these. Regarding demand, first for Logic, I think on EUV, the increased EUV demand is driven by you know two things: one, increase in EUV layers on future nodes and at the same time the customers are seeing stronger demand for the more advanced nodes.

We've got that combined is what's driving the strong EUV demand for Logic. And I mentioned that earlier on memory, there’s all three now, as I mentioned all three DRAM customers now have communicated plans to implement EUV on the roadmap and this is, you know they have a – if you look at the layers, the initial adoption is on a few layers and then they scale the number of layers in time.

And I think the other thing to keep in mind when you think about EUV into memory, is that you say okay, it's a fewer number of layers maybe than Logic, but you have a lot more wafers out there. So there’s a lot of DRAM wafers and that, you know call it say the vast majority of those total let’s say ballpark 1.4 million wafer starts a month, a vast majority of those in time will be converted to the most advanced nodes and therefore UV. So it’s more of a wafer driven story than say a layer driven story in time.

Regarding – so that’s all demand, and then for like the EUV capacity side of this, we communicated to plan our Investor Day this year, where we plan to increase EUV. If you look at a unit capacity, increase over 2x from 2020, a timeframe 2020 to 2025. And then the other piece which is also critical in terms of providing our customers with capability and capacity has to do with our EUV product roadmap and our increase in our productivity and time, and so as you know today, we are – last this year we transition from a C to a D, which gave 15% or 20% productivity increase.

Somewhere in the middle of next year we’ve shown our roadmap that we transition from a D to an E, which will give another boost somewhere in the range of 200 wafers an hour or more, so that would have another step up in productivity. And when you map that, the productivity roadmap into the capacity plan and put these together, call that effective wafer capacity increase, then you see on the order of greater than 3x increase in effective wafer capacity for EUV between 2020 and 2025.

Regarding DUV, similarity I think I made to it earlier. The question is that, we are expecting from a unit perspective to be around 1.5x increase 2020 to 2025, and then when you take into account the productivity roadmaps for DUV, that number from a capacity effective wafer capacity increase on DUV will be on the order of 2x. So both those are driving capacity plans now.

What are we doing in that arena, and that's between now and 2025? There are really three things that we’re utilizing to improve the capacity. One, cycle time. So if you can drive the cycle time down on each of our factories, when we talk about these capacities, we are talking about our factory or factories, as well as our supply chain partners and their factories. And so the first being cycle time, just how long it takes to get a component or a machine through the factory.

The second is, if you have the existing space, you just need to add more equipment or more people, that's another step. And then the third is, the buildings fall, you need to build new buildings. And each of those have different time horizons, the shortest being cycle time improvements obviously. Going to a level where you need to add new buildings. And so each of those and you know if you look at our entire supply chain, there is each of these activities are going on and each of them have different time scales and so we are driving that to meet this capacity increase that we talked about in Investor Day, and we’ll continue to have discussions with our customers to make sure that, that meets their demand in time.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, makes sense. So you are doing all three now at the moment?

Skip Miller

Yeah correct. That’s correct.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, okay, good. Maybe from a high level perspective you know, you laid out your 2025 plan and your 2030 kind of a hint I would say on 2030. I mean those details which is a kind of normal given, the long horizon, but just starting to the 2025, I guess you need to assume so wafer fabrication commence you know a level and when you look at [inaudible] I mean, it’s trending at a very high level versus history.

Of course EUV in reacting aggressively, but I just want to have your thought around how do you see the wafer fab equipment moving out to 2025, because I'm sure it's something else while you need to think for your forecast, and also you know the recent intensity, that you know do you expect this intensity to be even flat or increase over time with EUV or do you see the EUV level that you described. Just you know to get a get sense of how lithography in ASML is paying in this wafer fab equipment market?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so first off as you know we typically don't talk WFE, because we have only a piece of that being litho, but we did provide some growth numbers during our Investor Day with respect to the different segments and looking at you know semi CapEx to litho. And based on this current view on the end market demand and contribution to third party analysis, we provide a semi CapEx CAGR between and we provide a period of 2017 to 2025 of around 5.9%.

Now at our 2018 Investor Day, this CAGR was around 3.5% for the same period. So you see definitely that strengthening in terms of semi CapEx demand, which again, I think is a strong – is a reflection of the stronger, end market demand that we talk about, the strength as well as the mature nodes. Those I think are stronger than what we saw in 2018.

If you then look at the CAGR on the litho CapEx front for the period 2017 to 2025, it was just under 14% in the update that we provided in our 2021 Investor Day and when you compare that to our view in 2018, it was around 7.5%. So again, you see that strengthening as you get more layers, more litho intensity in time.

So what does this mean in terms of – and we also provided some directional alley in terms of the spend node on node, where you see Logic and memory all stronger node to node in time. That obviously means more layers on a given node, but it’s still cost effective in the sense of driving you know lower cost per transistor. But you [inaudible] and it looks like that it translates to a growth in litho intensity as a percentage of WFE, you know moving from say the low to mid-20% to around 25% by 2025.

So that's again, that's our update that we provided or at least tried to address some of the questions around WFE that we don't talk too much on a daily basis.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, thank makes sense. We have a lot of questions on that as well, so that’s why I asked.

Maybe moving on to a different subject, it's something that is very common in the press and you know a lot of attention is China and geopolitical tension as well, all the way up. One recent article is talking about maybe you know [inaudible] having some issue with deliveries in China for EUV. So can you explain the issue here? What – how it can impact you as well? I mean with that regard and the export license as well that you know is something that you need to tip in China. Can you give us an idea of how does it work exactly and do you need to apply for one, for the delivery at your customers you know even if he is not Chinese.

Skip Miller

Yeah, so I think first off I’d say that nothing major new on the China front, and that for EUV, as it’s been the case for now quite some time, is that we need an export license from the Dutch government to ship EUV into China. This is still waiting on approval, so we're currently not able to ship EUV systems to China. I think that's nothing new on that front.

For DUV, which is our business in China and frankly its where the nodes are currently operating in China, they are not at a point of needing EUV. So for Deep EUV we continue to ship systems to China, immersion and dry and that’s the – you know what’s driving the revenue to our customer. So I don't think there's anything major news on the China geopolitical front with respect to how we do business. We continue to operate as it is and have a large number of systems in China today.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, thank you. Maybe on the more long term and the technology side, that two big debates that we have, and we have with investors at the moment, one of them is around gate-all-around and how it could impact our ASML longer term. So maybe can you describe quickly and simply for the audience I must say what it is, and how we can impact lithography intensity? I mean how is it impacting ASML for everybody to understand.

Skip Miller

Yeah, okay. So first off gate-all-around, well gate-all-around is a device architecture and it basically is a way of better enabling better control out of the gate as the industry scales to smaller and smaller features. So the evolution is, we used to have a gate that sat on a, they call it a plainer and so it was only being controlled really on one side of the gate, the bottom side of the gate.

We then went to FinFET that wrapped, that went around the Fin that covered additional sides, all three sides of the gate and now with gate-all-round you wrap completely around the gate and then you chop this gate up, which is why we call – some of them will call it RibbonFET, some of them will call it nano sheets, because there's multiple levels that are being wrapped.

Again, it's all about – as you continue to shrink, you need to maintain control and gate-all-around provides that. Just like FinFET, you know enable the continuation to shrink from plainer, gate-all-around is doing the same thing.

As publicly announced by our customers, that gate-all-around is first planning to start next year. One customer said we’ll start with 2022, the use of gate-all-around. Others will plan shortly after that, and they all have slightly different node names. But it will enable, you know shrink the future nodes and its similar. You know again if you look at FinFET, which was introduced in the 16, 14 nanometer timeframe, it basically enabled a shrink down to, call it the 3 nanometer node, the 5 to 3 nanometer node depending on the customer's nomenclature, and along that way we saw this growing litho intensity as we continue to shrink down from the 16, 14 down to 3.

If you look at gate-all-around in terms of what it means for litho, I think there is a couple of things you’ll make. In general, what it does, it allows as I said the continuation of shrink, which means more aggressive layers and more layers in time, which means higher litho intensity in time.

At the given node, at the node which customers make the transition, it's a pretty major change in terms of risk with the device architecture change. So customers may choose to be less aggressive with their shrinks, at that particular transition. So once they verify the device architecture is successful and working and they’ve implemented correctly, then they can resume the more aggressive shrink. So at a given transitioning they may choose to mitigate risk by being less aggressive with their, with their shrink.

Beyond that, though customers resume do you know the typical aggressive shrinking and growing with litho intensity of time and so in summary, I would say gate-all-around is good for the industry, good for ASML and in general that helps ensure our future, you know shrink roadmap by enabling device performance at the smaller features.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, it makes sense. And what kind of timeframe should we look at in terms of introduction?

Skip Miller

The first customers announced the plan for 2022 and we have another customer in ’23 and another in ’24. I think that’s the three time horizons for each.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, okay, and another one is 3D DRAM, it was drawing a lot of attention. So can you talk about the impact as on lithography intensity, same kind of question and the timing around 3 DRAM and how do you incur and impact ASML?

Skip Miller

Yeah. So first off talk maybe about what we today call it 2D RAM and I think customers continue to find ways to shrink, and I would say having gone way beyond what was expected just a few years ago. I can recall many debates about getting below 20 nanometers. We’ll never get below 20 nanometers, and we'll never get into the 15 and so there's this continual – it reminds me of Gordon Moore’s law. It’s always FDM and then you find lots of innovative ways that we continue to extend this capability. So I think that's what's going on today with the 2D DRAM and if you look at that, customers have publicly talked about extending their 2D DRAM nodes now sub-10, and even some talking about going sub-5 nanometers over the next 10 years.

And as they continue to do this, they clearly now have said that they will utilize EUV. So it’s required EUV to do this and all three now major DRAM customers have talked about, I’ve talked now of announced plans where they will plan for EUV on their roadmap in the upcoming nodes and they are buying EUV systems to support that.

You could say 3D DRAM or call it next generation memory, but next generation memory going in 3 dimensions is nothing new. Customers have been talking about and looking at different options for these next generation memory for years. I can recall discussions in the late 90’s early 2000 about going to MRAM. That was going to take off in volume production you know next year, right around the corner. Well here we are, years later still talking about it.

There's other ones we are talking about with ReRAM, there is PC RAM, I mean Intel Micron talked about cross point. Those are all 3D DRAM or 3D memory type alternatives that as you go down in the shrink of 2D and at some point you say we’ll reach and end. These are looking at these alternatives and they are going to continue to evaluate these alternatives.

I don't think anything's today identified as the solution. In the meantime the 2D DRAM keeps extending, taking us probably closer to 2030 with the number of nodes that they’ve identified. And I also think maybe just, not only are they looking to use EUV lower to an extent as 2D, but they are also, as mentioned on our October quarterly call, we're also seeing very significant engagement with our memory customers around High NA.

And so that’s they are not only planning to extend with EUV but also see plans and opportunity for High NA to take it further. So you know in the end we listen to our customers. I think if they ask a customer, its best, of when and how this will happen. But they are making very large investments in EUV with clear plans to shrink DRAM in the future.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Its good that you talk about EUV and High NA actually, because it was my next questions. And on the EUV specifically, I mean it’s going to be one of the biggest growth drivers in the next four years with all this ramp and profitability as well in many forms. Can you remind us you know the number of layers that you expect on the EUV in the next you know five to 10 years, just and by nodes just to expand and understand you know the road map of ASML for EUV?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so we actually showed at our Investor Day, first off if you kind of look at where we are let’s say today for logic, you have somewhere let's say north of 10 layer EUV layers in logic today. And then if you look at the next node, major node after what's being produced today, again it’s not an industry 7 or 5 nanometer foundry that type of a node name you end up going 20 plus in terms of that, you know the next node. So that’s kind of the next step that was communicated in terms of the EUV, Low NA.

After that node, the next major node, again it gets a bit – not all customers and alignments. Some may choose to do High NA and others may choose to do some multi pattern with EUV Low NA. So that’s kind of the evolution of EUV for logic.

In terms of DRAM today, I think well first off, initially customers usually start with a few layers in learning and your seeing some of the customers in learning and others, they are already in volume and manufacturing. The one that’s in volume manufacturing talked about having five layers today in EUV and we see as you go through future nodes, we see opportunities to adapt to expand towards eight, EUV layers for DRAM nodes. And again them High NA comes in there at some point in time as well, and that’s all being aligned with our customers in terms of timing. But that’s the general flow in terms of the layer in growth on EUV for both logic and memory.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, makes sense. And for High NA, I mean when do you think, when do you expect the adoption, the mass adoption of High NA and you know is it going to be a strong ramp from year one or do you expect like a very linier or gradual increase, because anyway you have EUV, so it’s going to take a bit of time.

Skip Miller

Yeah, so in terms of High NA I think you know again maybe, why do people do – are doing High NA? I think start there and say the value High NA is obviously in the reduction across its complexity. So as I mentioned earlier, on these different nodes, if you look at the 3 nanometer and below, customers are starting to utilize double patterning EUV.

How do you remove that, you know out of the most critical layers to go back to single exposure to utilize High NA, so that’s the value. What it does in terms of the value proposition it provides? When you say what is reduction and process complexity mean, it helps, you know translates to less defects or fewer defects. That can be imaging related, bridging defects which translates to improvement in yield and that comes through obviously higher contrast that you get with the High NA.

Lower cost: You know if you take away some of these process steps, both litho and non-litho and do replace it with a single exposure, that drives lower cost, and then obviously the other one being a short cycle time, fewer steps, fewer cycle time and that has a double benefit. I guess wafers out the fab faster, but also the longer the wafers are in the fab the more potential exposure you can get to defects, particles and stuff of that nature, so there is a secondary benefit there.

We provide some of this detailed additional analysis, update analysis in our Investor Day mature, it actually quantifies some of the stuff, but that’s the value proposition. In terms of timing, our High NA, we will – you know we have orders for the initial four machines that we took back in 2018. Those machines will do start shipping in 2023, and then volume manufacturing we're targeting for the 2025 timeframe.

So you can say as you start with this HDM [ph] ramp, you know if you looked at the unit numbers that we provided at Investor Day for 2025, it was around five machines. Now, we expect to ship more than that in 2025, but those are the ones that we expect to five, although it be the ones we revenue recognize.

And then if you go beyond the 2025, obviously that number will move up in time, such that we are you know will ramp. I don't know if I could say exactly like low NA to the exact same numbers, but you will get an increase in the unit count in time on an annual basis based on the increasing layers, as well as the increasing wafer starts in time of these advanced nodes.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

And maybe it's a like a big question, but the capacity for high NA and low NA, I mean is it the same capacity, you use the same kind of a capacity or is it a totally different one?

Skip Miller

So, if you go Veldhoven and look at the buildings that have been built, I mean quite a lot since COVID, I think if you go there – like I haven’t been there for almost two years and it was amazing, all the progress in terms of the building and stuff while we were all been in lockdown, construction continued and that's something of the video we start our Investor Day off of, we kind highlighted that. But it would be nice if we can resume in person engagements again. You guys can come over and see all of the progress at Veldhoven.

But in Veldhoven the actually building that we manufacture High NA versus Low NA, the building itself, obviously the infrastructures is different for High NA, in a sense that it’s a bigger pedestal, much bigger machine, needs more supporting, more significant infrastructure around the ability for the weight, the crane structure, so on and so forth. So in that respect, they are different in the final assembly you can say at our facility.

However, in the supply chain, there are a lot of similarities. So there's a lot of similarities that we can utilize there. So I think it’s a combination to answer your question of there are areas where we have common part supply and then there’s areas where in the supply chain, i.e., and the optics are different obviously between High NA and Low NA.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, it makes sense. Moving on maybe to installed based management. I mean it seems to be more and more a focus for you and also an attractive gross profile. I mean even outgrowing your product in a very long term in a way, because its great news. So can you remind us, what kind of growth to expect and how does it work really in terms of fee per year. How do you see it progressing with the years and just to expand why it’s going to be one of the important growth driver as well in the next few years?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so may be just to explain. So on our DPV machines today, they are supported with kind of a like, you can say a break fix model; meaning, we put parts and people and when the machine goes down, there is you know a contract with the person and parts go with it.

On EUV it’s more of a, you could say a win-win or value sharing model, and we move to that model, that value based service model and linked it to wafer output with EUV. So the more wafers you produce, the better value or higher value to our customer, and then we share that value. So we try to find ways to drive up not only the availability but you know the good wafers out of the machine and then do it in a cost effective way, so we all win in that scenario.

In terms of what it means in revenue, we expect EUV Service Revenue to be around 5% to 6% of the tool ASP or Average Selling Price regarding revenue per year, once the system is out of warranty, which typically is a one to two year warranty. So that's what will be the recurring and it will become as more and more of these machines are shipped into the field, are ramped into volume manufacturing, you're getting more and more wafers out, i.e., higher revenue and time and then they will be coming out of warranty, so that will become a more compelling and contribute more significantly to our growing installed base revenue in time.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, okay, that’s clear. And maybe one last question for me. It’s a bit like we talked a lot about your growth and prospect, maybe one quick question on the profitability side, which is also of course important. So the question I have often is why ASML has lower margins? If like, you know especially the gross margin versus some peers, when arguably you have one of the best positions in the market right, if we look at EUV and High NA. So when some competitors have 60%-plus gross margin and you you're under 50’s, do you have any plan I mean to close that gap and you know how do you plan especially to close that gap?

Skip Miller

Yeah, so maybe first let’s talk about what we communicated with respect to our Investor Day in terms of where we are. I mean, the plan that we provided in 2025 is that we would expect to be around 54% to 56% gross margin by 2025 and then we also talked about R&D and SG&A in the $3.6 billion range for the R&D and then the $1 billion for SG&A.

And so when you look at those two, you say okay, well that it really is about an operating margin story. So if you take the some of our – if you look at our R&D and our SG&A relative to our peers, you see they have a higher R&D as a percentage of sales and a higher SG&A as a percent of sales and that’s because a lot of our R&D is in our supply chain, and therefore the R&D cost from our suppliers come through in the cost of goods, and that’s where I would say we should probably talk more, highlight more, the story around operating margins versus gross margins.

And when you do that perspective and you see we are moving towards this 40% number, which again I think is similar to if you look at the different peers. And then there's opportunity as we mention in our Investor Day for us to grow these margins in time as we bring new products online, we bring more value to our customers, we share in the value there that has opportunity obviously to improve our value, but the value equals the ASP of our systems and if we can do that cost effectively, then obviously there's opportunity for margin as well.

So I think one is putting it in perspective of operating margins versus gross margins and the other is that we do have and we're showing obviously from where we are today, you know in the low 50 to getting to the mid-upper 50s. As we get to 2025, I think there's an opportunity there to growth that. But again, I think when you do a peer comparison, it's more relevant to look at the operating margin.

Francois-Xavier Bouvignies

Okay, okay, that's clear. Thank you very much Skip. I think we are running out of time. Thank you Pete as well for your time and thank you all for watching.

Skip Miller

Thank you Francois. Happy Holidays!