Investment Thesis

I'm a buyer of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLY) today. I believe that the company's current excellent results mirror what it will achieve over the coming years. A better operating environment and its cost-cutting efforts should yield excellent profitability over time. The bank seems fairly valued following its recent strong price performance but I still believe that the valuation offers further upside driven by continued operational performance.

Recent Financial Performance is Indicative of the Future

Societe Generale has had an exceptional year in 2021. The company's provision hit in 2020 mean reverted and its markets division outperformed amidst elevated volatility. This resulted in a rocketing return on equity (ROE). Consensus expects a 7.2% ROE in 2021, up from negative levels in 2020 and 5% in 2019. 2021 had a lot of extraordinary positives, but I expect the strong performance to mostly persist even without the boost of better impairment and global markets performance.

The company benefits from a stronger retail business. I expect to see a stronger global economy following the pandemic and I expect banks to be key beneficiaries. A stronger economy should lead to lower loan losses and better loan demand. Furthermore, banks benefit from rising rates. I expect rates to normalize over the coming decade which bodes well for financials. SocGen is well-positioned to capitalize on this theme and capitalize before peers. While I expect the ECB to gradually normalize over the coming years, global emerging markets (EMS) are leading the charge and SocGen has exposure to key EMs that are raising rates. Over the course of this year, the Czech Republic raised its rates by 250 bps and Russia by 325 bps. These two geographies made up 44% of SocGen's pre-tax profits in 2020. This exposure will be very beneficial for the bank over the coming year and give it a boost above its peers.

SocGen's cost savings efforts will further boost profitability. The bank expects to save €450 mn in its Global Banking and Investor Solutions segment by 2023 and save a further €450 mn in its retail operations by 2025. The total savings of €900 are extremely material given the consensus net income estimate of €3.5 bn for 2022. I've provided a table below of the efficiency ratios of several European peers. SocGen clearly has a long way of catching up to peers.

I expect the continuation of stronger performance from SocGen over the coming years compared to what we've seen since 2019 given the better outlook and cost savings potential. I see the Street ROE expectations of 6 to 6.4% as highly achievable and wouldn't rule out >7% ROE, which is what the company used to deliver, over the long term.

Valuation Still Offers Upside Despite the Run-up

Societe Generale had an amazing year. The stock is up 73% year-to-date, outpacing pretty much all comparables. It's difficult to buy into such performance but SocGen has actually underperformed peers over the long term. I've provided a 5-year chart below of SocGen's and STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index's (SX7P) price performance. SocGen has underperformed over the past three and five-year periods. Thus, if the company continues to perform as I expect, there should be no hurdle to price appreciation if the valuation offers upside.

To assess the bank's valuation I compared it to peers. I used consensus estimates for FY22 to account for the extraordinary year we're having. I used two approaches to assess relative valuation: price to book (P/B) vs. ROE and price to net assets (P/NA) vs. return on net assets (RoNA). My data table and output plots are below.

The tables showcase the attention the market pays to this relationship. Profitability is key in determining multiples. Both relationships have strong r-squared values.

Based on these plots, SocGen appears as fairly valued as it's very near the trendline. However, I see two key factors that I think will boost SocGen's stock. First is the case for rerating in the entire space. European banks should all benefit from a strong economy and higher rates. The entire trendline should move upwards with an increase in the function coefficient (the number added, or subtracted in this case, to the end of the formula).

The second multiple expansion driver will be SocGen's continued strong performance. I've worked on two scenarios to assess potential gains. I've taken the formulas from above and used two different ROE estimates to see what the price gain from multiple expansion would be in each (I increased RoNA linearly with ROE as they're both directly dependent on Net Income). My first ROE was 6.4% which is the consensus estimate for 2024. I believe that this estimate is conservative and, as noted above, think that SocGen could near or pass 7% which was my value for the second ROE. My work (below) shows a 12%/24% upside for the first scenario for the respective methods and a generous 31%/44% return for the second scenario.

To assess the valuation further I built a simple Gordon Growth Model. I used €2.20 per share dividend which was the actual number for four years between 2016-2019. I used Finbox's 8% Cost of Equity (COE) and 1.5% as sustainable growth rate as that is Euro Area's long-term growth rate. The formula yields a 17% upside to the current price.

I'm a buyer of Societe Generale stock as I see upside to estimates which I expect to cause multiple expansion.