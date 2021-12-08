Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

One of the most popular clothing companies, particularly when focusing on innerwear and activewear, is a firm called Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI). Despite experiencing a bit of pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has exhibited a nice turnaround as of late. Add to this a new strategic initiative initiated by the company earlier this year and the fact that shares are presently very cheap, and it is difficult to imagine any scenario where this could end up being a bad prospect for long-term investors. Ultimately, shares are so cheap today that they should make the list of top opportunities for investors who pay attention to the value philosophy.

This doesn't make sense

In May of this year, I published an article extolling the positive attributes of Hanesbrands. I rated the company bullish prospect and wrote to my readers that upside potential awaits them. Unfortunately, that upside potential has remained elusive. Since publication of that article, the company has generated a loss for investors of 25%. This compares to a 7.3% profit generated by the S&P 500 over the same period of time.

Given these results, investors might think that the company has been posting some rather poor financial figures. This would make sense when you consider the supply chain issues and inflation that many companies across the economy have experienced. But that is not what we have seen as an end result for this particular firm. After seeing revenue drop from $6.97 billion in 2019 to $6.66 billion in 2020, it has returned to some growth. In the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, for instance, Hanesbrands generated revenue of $5.05 billion. That is 13.8% higher than the $4.44 billion generated the same time a year earlier. This strong financial performance has not just been on the top line.

When it comes to profitability, let's first discuss operating cash flow. During the same nine-month window, the company has generated operating cash flow of $527.38 million. This is more than double the $231.22 million generated the same time last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture does look slightly less bullish, but bullish it is nonetheless. Using this approach, operating cash flow would have grown from $405.14 million to $542.83 million. Over the same window of time, the company's EBITDA expanded from $899.29 million to $1.06 billion. The only profitability metric or the company worsened was net profits. During the three quarters that have been reported for the current fiscal year, the company's all profits of $17.19 million. That pales in comparison to the $256.59 million generated a year earlier. It is worth noting, however, that this substantial decline was driven by losses associated with discontinued operations. Excluding this, profitability would have been much greater.

Not only have we seen strong performance recently, but we are also seeing management's expectations for strong performance in the years to come. Announced earlier this year, just days after my prior article on the firm, management stated that they plan to grow revenue incrementally by $1.2 billion by 2024. This would take sales well above the $7 billion level. A key part of the strategy will be the Global Champion line of products, which management hopes to expand at a rate of 14% per year, taking revenue from $2 billion in 2021 to $3 billion by the end of our forecast period. They also hope to reignite the Innerwear portion of the business, pushing growth up to 2% per year in an effort to grow revenue incrementally by $200 million on a run rate basis. Of course, none of this will come cheap. The company expects to incur at least $160 million in incremental expenses, driven mostly to marketing and other related activities. Though management does believe that this would be made up for by various savings elsewhere. The company also plans to add another $300 million in incremental capital investments over this window in order to achieve its targets.

HBI stock is cheap

Focusing on the long term is great and if management does achieve this kind of expansion, then upside for shareholders could be quite appealing. But even if growth does not come to fruition, shares still look cheap. For the 2021 fiscal year, for instance, management expects the company to generate earnings per share of nearly $1.82. This would imply net income of about $633.8 million. Applying the same kind of growth to other profitability metrics would give us operating cash flow of about $847.7 million and EBITDA of around $1.12 billion.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Hanesbrands 8.9 6.6 7.5 Movado Group (MOV) 11.0 8.7 6.6 Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) 23.0 10.7 13.9 G-III Apparel Group (GIII) 11.1 6.6 5.5 Gildan Activewear (GIL) 15.9 10.6 11.8 Under Armour (UAA) 25.0 16.1 45.0

Taking these figures, we can effectively price the company. At present, the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 8.9. The forward price to operating cash flow multiple of the firm is even lower at 6.6, while the EV to EBITDA multiple stands in the middle at 7.5. You might think that such a low multiple would be indicative of high leverage. But you would be wrong. If these numbers are accurate, the firm's net leverage ratio would be about 2.5. To put these figures in perspective, I then decided to compare the company to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 11 to a high of 25. Of the group, Hanesbrands what is the cheapest. I did the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a range of 6.6 to 16.1. In this case, Hanesbrands was tied with one other firm as the cheapest of the group. Then, I did the same calculation using the EV to EBITDA approach. This gave us a range of 5.5 to 45. In this case, there were two prospects that were cheaper than our target.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, I must say that I am perplexed regarding the movement that shares in Hanesbrands have demonstrated as of late. Yes, the company did experience some pain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But even so, it is showing nice signs of recovery and it has shares that seem to be priced and incredibly low levels. Even ignoring the opportunity for growth for the business, shares appear to offer some nice upside potential. With multiples this low, the company is cheap on both a relative basis and on an absolute basis. For investors who are interested in a quality niche player in this market, Hanesbrands might just do the trick.