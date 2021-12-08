Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) reports a large amount of cash, and targets a massive market. The company operates in an industry that grows at a double-digit rate, and the current market price does not correctly represent the fair value. With new successful solutions and sufficient marketing efforts, my DCF model indicated a valuation of $100. In my opinion, the fair price is far from the current price mark of $30-$35.

With artificial intelligence, PROS Holdings, Inc. offers solutions to optimize e-commerce processes in business-to-business and business-to-consumer environments.

The company helps clients enrich the customer buying experience, which appears to be the new battlefield. With the revolution of e-commerce, businesses are well aware that they need to offer a better buying experience than competitors. PROS Holdings, Inc. enhances the speed at which clients answer questions and generates tailored recommendations among other improvements:

Forget about previous CRM systems. With the APIs offered in the e-commerce ecosystem, businesses can offer actionable insights about their products. Thanks to new technologies offered by PROS Holdings, sales personnel get to talk to clients when they finish the sales process:

Interestingly, PROS Holdings is already present in different industries and many jurisdictions. Besides, the business model works well in the United States, Europe, and other parts of the world. With a proven business, management only needs to scale its operations to make sales grow even further:

That’s not all. If we take a look at the target market, the potential is massive. In a recent presentation, PROS Holdings reported an underpenetrated addressable market of more than $30 billion. With the current revenue being less than $250 million, PRO will most likely see significant revenue growth in the coming years:

I Believe That Investment Analysts Could Increase Their Expectations

In terms of revenue growth, in my view, market expectations don’t look that significant. The company reported double-digit sales growth in the past, and market analysts are expecting 1%-8% sales growth in the near future. Besides, experts also believe that the e-commerce software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 16%:

According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports titled E-commerce Software Market by Deployment End-users the market was valued at USD 6.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1 % during the forecast period, 2021 – 2028. Source: Global E-commerce Software Market Expected to reach USD 20.4 billion by 2028, With A CAGR Of 16.1 % | Growth Market Reports.

As a good note, let’s say that market estimates include positive FCF for the first time in 2023. Like other analysts, I also believe that in the near future, the company’s FCF would trend north:

With all, I believe that market analysts are correct when they point out target prices that are larger than the current market price. With the current price mark at $30-$35, they believe that the fair price is somewhere between $32 and $45:

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, the company reports $308 million in cash with an asset/liability ratio of over 1x. I believe that PROS Holdings has sufficient liquidity to train sales personnel and develop new solutions:

With convertible debt worth $287 million, PROS Holdings, Inc. does have a certain level of financial debt. However, I am expecting a free cash flow of $120 million in 2030-2031. The company will most likely have sufficient profitability to justify the current level of debt:

With More Tools And Successful Communication Strategies, The Fair Price Could Be Close To $46

With new dynamic and complex business models, the increase in the e-commerce activity companies is accumulating a significant amount of data. If PRO can successfully convince CEOs to use the new data to assess prices and configure products, revenue will most likely grow.

That’s not all. In my opinion, businesses will be interested in sharing their data with PRO Holdings. I wouldn’t expect business owners to use artificial intelligence tools to assess e-commerce data. Also, take into account that PRO Holdings brings decades of AI expertise:

Our decades of data science and AI expertise are infused into our solutions and are designed to reduce time and complexity through actionable intelligence. Source: 10-k

I am quite optimistic about the development of the company’s selling improvement tools. If management includes more selling scenarios like spot-order purchases or negotiated sales agreements, the selling process will become even more sophisticated. PRO will most likely offer better selling experience, tailored to the needs of each client. As a result, revenue would most likely trend north. The annual report explains some of the tools already offered by PRO:

Businesses can also integrate Smart CPQ into their eCommerce portals, empowering end users to self-serve with confidence. We also offer a Sales Agreements edition which automates the quoting process when a longer-term agreement on product, price and terms is negotiated between buyer and seller, supporting increased collaboration and approvals that are required when actual order quantity is uncertain but can be estimated over the agreement term period. Source: 10-k

Finally, if management can successfully explain its pricing tools to business clients, sales would trend up. Note that PROS Holdings, Inc. is capable of using a real-time pricing engine that takes into account price requests, and would substitute price lists:

With the performance, power and scalability of PROS Control’s Real-Time Pricing Engine, B2B and B2C organizations can replace price lists across commerce channels with dynamic calculations for price requests, ensuring that every delivered price is cognizant of conditions at the time of request. Source: 10-k

I included sales growth of 16.01% because the e-commerce software market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028. Under the previous assumptions, I also believe that CFO/Sales of 13%-18% and capital expenditures/sales of 5%-3% would also make sense. Finally, the FCF would grow from $22 million in 2021 to $123 million in 2030:

If we discount at a WACC of 8%, which is what other investors are using, and use an EV/FCF multiple of 27x, the sum of free cash flow would exceed $351 million. Notice that competitors trade at 11x-235x FCF, so 27x FCF appears conservative:

Putting everything together, the net present value would stand at $634 million, and the implied fair price would be equal to $46. Under this particular case scenario, the company looks like a buy:

New Solutions And More Marketing Efforts Could Mean A Valuation Of $100 Per Share

The company is making significant investments in research and development for the development of new solutions and products. In my view, more products could lead to sales growth that would be larger than the growth of the market. With this in mind, under this case scenario, I would be expecting sales growth of 20%:

In fiscal 2020, 2019 and 2018, we incurred expenses of $75.6 million, $67.2 million and $55.7 million, respectively, in research and development, net of capitalized internal-use software cost, to enhance our existing portfolio of solutions and to develop new solutions. Source: 10-k

Notice that PROS Holdings, Inc. serves different target markets. In my view, the company needs to hire different personnel for different industries. If PRO successfully trains more sales personnel and signs more go-to-market partners and resellers, revenue would increase.:

Our sales force is organized by our target markets, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech and travel. Source: 10-k

In this case, which is my best-case scenario, I envision sales growth of 20%, CFO margin of 15%-20%, and capital expenditures/sales of 5%-3%. The free cash flow would grow from $35 million in 2023 to close to $200 million in 2030:

If we use a WACC of 7.755% and an exit multiple of 39.5x, the sum of free cash flows would stand at close to $483 million:

Finally, the net present value would be close to $3.010 billion, and the implied fair price stands at $100:

Risks

The company’s products were very successful in the past, which does not mean that in the future, they will be successful. PROS Holdings, Inc. may not be able to convince existing customers to acquire new software solutions, or potential clients may not be interested. As a result, sales may grow less than expected, which would make the valuation decline significantly:

Many of our existing customers initially purchase our software solutions for a specific business segment or geographic location within their organization, and over time we partner with them to add business segments and geographic locations within their organization. These customers might not choose to make additional purchases of our software solutions or to expand their existing software solutions to other business segments. If we fail to generate additional business from our existing customers, our revenue could grow at a slower rate or even decrease. Source: 10-k

PROS Holdings, Inc. implements sophisticated products and software solutions. The technology may be subject to problems or limitations, which may damage the relationships with clients. Technological problems may also significantly damage the company’s reputation. In this case scenario, I would be expecting a decrease in sales growth:

We may not be able to correct or compensate for weaknesses or problems in data, or any lack of our customers’ commitment and investment in personnel and resources. Further, various factors, including our customers’ business, integration, migration and security requirements, or errors by us, our partners, or our customers, may cause implementations to be delayed, inefficient, or otherwise unsuccessful. Source: 10-k

Takeaway

Targeting a large market and already working for many clients in many jurisdictions, PROS Holdings will most likely make significant sales growth as operations scale. In my view, with sufficient communication and marketing efforts, the fair price could be $46. If we also take into account new successful solutions, I believe that PRO could even touch a valuation of $100 per share. In any case, like other analysts, in my view, the company’s fair price is far from its current market price of $30-$35.