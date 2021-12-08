D3Damon/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is a search company. Elastic's products are designed to allow users to search through a wide range of apps to perform analysis and visualization. Elastic allows users to search their data for actionable insights.

The business is clearly growing at a rapid rate. The only question outstanding is how rapid is rapid? Presently, analysts expect close to 25% CAGR over the next several quarters, while I believe that closer to 30% CAGR is more realistic.

Nevertheless, without any heroics, the stock has been unreasonably punished in the past several weeks and is now priced at 9x forward sales.

High Growth Stocks Lose Air

Countless stocks have followed this same path in the last 8 weeks. Stocks were doing well, and all of a sudden the air has been taken out of them.

Right now, this is a buyer's market. Investors are spoilt for choice.

This doesn't mean that stocks can't sell off further. They absolutely can. But the fact remains, that when so many high-quality stocks, such as Elastic, are cheaply valued, investors that are truly long-term oriented, are right now being given a compelling investment opportunity.

Investors should recognize that over the next two years the vast majority of tech stocks will be trading meaningfully higher than the low valuations they presently find themselves at.

Elastic's Revenue Growth Rates Peter Out

Here's the guidance that has troubled investors. The company is guiding for Q4 2022 to finish at mid-20s%.

For a company that's supposed to be a high-growth search company, mid-20s% y/y revenue growth rates don't excite anyone. Particularly when you look back and consider that during last year's fiscal Q4 2021 Elastic grew by a sizzling hot 44% y/y. Makes sense, right?

Now, consider Elastic's revenue surprises over the past 10 plus quarters. You can see that Elastic consistently beats its revenue guidance by at least 5% (with only one exception, October 2019):

Therefore I believe that it's reasonable to expect that Elastic will continue growing at very close to 30% CAGR for a while. That being said, now please note what analysts following the stock are expecting from Elastic into the back end of fiscal 2022 and into early fiscal 2023:

I don't proclaim that this is a massive difference between what analysts expect and my 30% expectation. But a company growing closer to 30% CAGR gets a meaningfully higher multiple asserted on its stock than a company that's petering out to mid-20s% CAGR.

Why Elastic? Why Now?

Elastic is a founder-led business, with CEO Shay Banon holding just over 9% of the stock or nearly $1 billion worth of equity.

Elastic is a search business. It operates a freemium model that delivers fast and relevant search experiences.

As I noted in my previous article, Elastic has 3 solutions: Search, Observability, and Security.

The heart of Elastic is a search company. It's aimed at enterprises that seek insights from large amounts of data.

Its Observability solution is used to track and monitor the availability of hosts and websites.

While Security is focused on threat prevention and detection.

As of Q2 2022, Elastic Cloud made up 36% of its total subscription revenues. This does not include its professional services revenues.

Moreover, Elastic Cloud is growing rapidly and was up 84% y/y for Q2 2022. Management highlights that over the next 3 years Elastic Cloud will account for more than 50% of its total revenues.

However, keep in mind that Elastic's monthly subscription service has no associated deferred revenues, as that is recognized in the month of use.

As Elastic's CFO noted in the previous quarter's earnings call, monthly subscription revenues make up approximately 15% of total revenue. And during this recent quarter, this figure upticked further.

Elastic's business model, particularly when it comes to onboarding new customers typically start small, on a monthly basis before increasing their spending further over time.

To this end, management argues that billings or remaining performance obligations do not fully capture Elastic's future growth rates, as a large portion of its cloud business is consumption-based. What that means in plain English is that we don't get much visibility out of Elastic's billings figure.

Next, let's discuss its bottom line.

Elastic's Path to Profits In Focus

Highlighted above we can see the trajectory in its path to profitability. So far so good, right? We can see a company that's rapidly moving towards profitability.

However, right now, for fiscal 2022, the guidance points towards negative 3% to negative 2% or negative 1.5% at the midpoint. In a market that wants nothing to do with ''yet another fast-growing cloud stock with no profits'', Elastic was primed to sell off.

Management has maintained that fiscal 2022 would be a year of investment but that very soon Elastic's non-GAAP operating profit would reach breakeven.

ESTC Stock Valuation - Truly Inexpensive

Countless stocks have now seen their multiples compress. Although there are a few pockets in tech that haven't seen a meaningful multiple compression in the past few weeks, the vast majority of tech stocks have seen their multiples compress.

Areas that have been particularly impacted are stocks that aren't profitable right now.

To illustrate, if we assume that Elastic grows during fiscal 2023 at close to 30% CAGR, this implies that its revenues would reach $1.2 billion. That means that its stock is priced at close to 9x forward sales.

On the other hand, MongoDB is priced at approximately 31x forward sales. And is a business that is actually even more unprofitable than Elastic.

Premortem (Investment Risks)

The big uncertainty could be what happens if billings slow down? Billings could in the near-term remain below Elastic's revenue growth rates, which would cause investors to be troubled and the stock to sell off. For example, for Q1 2022 (the previous quarter), billings were up 23% y/y at constant currency.

Another risk is that Elastic competes against the formidable Datadog (DDOG) in its observability and monitoring space. Elastic may struggle to retain market share here and this would cause its revenue growth rates to slow down.

The Bottom Line

Looking through objectively and with no skin in the game, I believe that there's a lot to like from Elastic at $11 billion market cap. It's a founder-led business that's well positioned to grow its search function.

Furthermore, I make the argument that its topline is on target to grow at 30% CAGR over the next several quarters, and that its stock is cheap at 9x forward sales.