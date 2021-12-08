Buy Alert: The 2 Best Undervalued SWAN Energy Dividend Stocks Today

Maja Hitij/Getty Images News

"We’re going to need to burn fossil fuels for a long time" - Elon Musk

Introduction

It is probably safe to say that whatever pipe dream anybody had in 2020 about the era of accelerations and converging technologies bringing oil and gas to its knees has now been put to rest.

The gradual reopening of economies throughout the world has definitely shown that demand for oil is not something that wishful thinking can just switch off.

Of course, the decline in demand for oil during the pandemic was not secular; it was cyclical.

But with oil prices being negative for a short period of time, recency bias has investors very jittery anytime any pandemic-related news arises.

The same was the case when the Omicron fear sent oil prices down 22%.

Pundits who care more about semantics than the big picture will tell you that Oil prices were in a "bear market" because they dropped by more than 20%.

I'm personally of the opinion that such thresholds have little value. In a world with instant information, trend following algos, and heightened uncertainty, how can you not have higher volatility?

Why be an energy bull?

In a recent article, I noted that investors were likely mispricing the Omicron fear, just as they had mispriced the Delta fear, setting up the stage each time for the next leg up in value/reopening stocks.

I now believe we once again face a beautiful point in time, with many very high-quality dividend stocks trading at very low valuations, which should set the stage for the next leg up in energy stocks.

Let's consider a few facts, rather than relying on irrational fears.

Travel data does not indicate so far that Omicron has led to a huge reduction in demand. In fact, trailing 7-day data for total flights show similar amounts of flights in 2021 as in 2019. While the Omicron effect is still uncertain, all the first indications suggest a milder variant. Source: Flightradar2 Citi analyst Ed Morse recently wrote: "It is too early to make any solid forecast on the impact of the omicron strain, but we note that each new wave of infections impacted global oil demand by half the previous wave." While the market keeps forecasting these big demand hits every time there is a new variant, these haven't materialized. Fellow Seeking Alpha author and energy expert, HFIR has highlighted that from a technical perspective, Energy names look like they are at an inflection point. He says: "While you can never be certain a bottom is in, we are cautiously optimistic and believe that the current risk/reward favors a long position here." Following the most recent dip, record inflows for this year made their way into oil ETFs such as the United States Oil ETF (USO) and S&P's Energy tracker (XLE), as investors finally tire of not being exposed to energy. This will likely persist into 2022. High-quality energy names have breakeven costs in the $30 to $40 range. Ultimately, that oil trades at $60 or $80 doesn't change the fact that they're currently printing more cash than the fed. The market does not appreciate this.

So there are reasons to still be very bullish in the energy space. Here are 2 of our best ideas, as we get closer to the end of the year.

Why other names don't make it on this list.

Invariably, we'll be asked why Exxon (XOM), Chevron (CVX), or any other popular energy stock didn't make it to the list.

And it's important to understand that while we believe other stocks can be great opportunities, we don't believe they are the best opportunities.

Back in August 2020, when Robert wrote about CVX, suggesting that you'd be "laughing your way to the bank with the 6% yield", well, we got laughed at.

Well-meaning commentators gave us some advice.

Since then, CVX has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY). But with this outperformance, it has moved above our target buy price and is now firmly in our Watch/Hold territory.

CVX is still undervalued and could continue to rise to $140 in 2022. But for our income-oriented approach, we suggest the best returns are to be had when buying below $110.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

While the 20% upside shouldn't be ignored, we can no longer consider it a top idea in the energy space. We still maintain a full position in CVX.

XOM has also moved just above our target buy price of $60. Because of lower-income growth, it is now unlikely that it will return to median yields. If growth can continue at a 3-4% rate, a return to a 4.5% yield might be possible. But until then, XOM isn't even as dynamic as CVX.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

We suggest investors buy XOM below $60.

Other names like Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Phillips 66 (PSX), while attractive, also don't make it to the top two spots despite still being "Buys" as the sluggish dividend reflects operational challenges not faced by our top picks.

Our top picks are two stocks that have high growth, cheap valuations, and superior, high-quality operations.

We believe that buying these two, you can't go wrong.

EOG Resources

Since we first bought EOG Resources (EOG) at $50 at the beginning of the year, investors have seen:

The stock price increase 82%.

Special dividends of $3 declared and paid.

The dividend doubled.

On that original investment price, the yield on cost is now 6%.

While such high yields have been quite a frequent occurrence among oil & gas names, you should consider that EOG has a 10-year median yield of only 0.75%.

Why has it worked out so well for us?

First, we bought a company which had great fundamentals.

EOG could take care of itself when oil prices were dead low and was greatly exposed to any upside in oil prices. When oil entered an extended rally this year, the company found itself in a very profitable position.

The chart below does a brilliant job at telling the story.

Source: Investor Presentation

The regular dividend for 2021 is covered (as well as all CAPEX) as long as oil is above $36. With the recent increase that goalpost moves to maybe $40 in 2022.

As seen above, with $65 oil the company could allocate an extra $1.78bn in special dividends and $750mn in debt reduction, with extra cash left over.

So we're looking at a stock which can aggressively get rid of debt, return heaps of cash to shareholders and increase dividends at double-digit rates, even at the price at which oil bottomed at during the recent panic.

Yet, the stock still yields 3.3%.

Another way to think of it is that a $49 barrel is enough to ensure a 10% return on capital employed for this stock.

EOG is a perfect example of a company which has repeatedly invested to reduce its breakeven cost and now finds itself in a situation whereby it should be profitable, no matter what happens to the oil market.

In my opinion, there is nothing in this company's way which should prevent it from growing its dividend by at least 12% per year. Its free cash flow payout ratio and earnings payout ratio are the same, just slightly less than 40%.

This is a comfortable level which should afford the company all the growth it needs and more.

And for you to realize how good an income investment is when you get a 3.3% yield and 12% dividend growth, just consider the chart below, which simulates income received each year from a $10K investment, with dividends reinvested at the current yield.

In year 10 you'd receive $1,421, or 14.2% of your original investment.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

EOG is undervalued, plain and simple.

That's why the price didn't react so much amid the Omicron scare.

There is no reason for the market to value EOG at a yield higher than 2-3%. We suggest investors build up a full position below $120 to get the most out of EOG.

After 2021, we're looking forward to a great 2022. EOG is likely the best US-based oil opportunity right now.

Suncor

If I got a dollar for every time I recommended Suncor (SU) ...

I just have to keep repeating it here. Suncor is incredibly undervalued.

Why has Suncor's price not returned to its 2019 levels as EOG has?

There is no good explanation.

In October I wrote a whole article just on Suncor. Such focus articles only get written when I want to make sure investors get access to the idea.

Since then, the price has gone nowhere.

For those of you who need a quick refresher, in 2020, Suncor cut its dividend in half as the pandemic challenged its ability to pay it. Management had noted that it would take up to 2025 to reinstate the dividend. The price dropped 50%, in line with the dividend.

But, it turns out 2021 was such a great year for Suncor that they managed to increase the dividend back to the pre-pandemic level, 4 years ahead of their objective, as well as reduce their debt 4 years ahead of their objective and repurchase 4% of their shares.

This has happened, because SU is a superior operation, with vertical integration which gives it a stronghold in Western Canada.

Its current breakeven to cover costs, CAPEX and the dividend is $35/bbl. But it gets better... this is projected to decline to $27/bbl by 2023.

Suncor is setting itself up so that it never faces the situation it faced in 2020 again.

Source: Investor Presentation

So the dividend doubled, but the price didn't budge.

This means that you can get approximately a 5.4% yield on SU. Given that dividends are declared in Canadian Dollars, this is somewhat volatile, but you're effectively getting a high yield on a stock which should be able to continue increasing its dividend at 10% per annum for the upcoming years.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

The MAD Chart above shows you how nonsensical SU's valuation is. The price still reflects the scenario of a cut dividend while, in fact, the price should be back at the $33-$40 range.

It won't take too long for the market to catch up, in the meantime, you can load up at an amazing price.

Conclusion

Energy stocks still remain some of the easiest buys in the current environment. The sector has been shunned for so long, it is normal that it takes a while for the market to catch up.

Sooner or later it will, and energy stocks will enjoy their next leg up, as allocations in large indices as well as individual portfolios return to historical averages.