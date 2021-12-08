NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Why Reckitt Benckiser Deserves More Attention

Consumer staples could be largely subdivided into three categories - retailers, food & beverages and household & personal products.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

Around 55% of total sales are generated by the behemoths - Procter & Gamble (PG), Unilever (UL) and L'Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCY). Next in ranking, with annual sales of around $20bn, are Henkel (OTCPK:HENOY), Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) , Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Estee Lauder (EL).

Larger size brings in certain important competitive advantages, such as bargaining power with suppliers and customers. Larger players are usually in a much better position when negotiating shelf space with retailers. Although this moat has been weakening in recent years, with the proliferation of e-commerce, larger players once again have an advantage of developing their own direct-to-consumer models. Other competitive advantages are of course related to fixed cost synergies, geographical reach and the ability to acquire newly emerging brands.

In terms of relative valuation, profitability is what matters the most since it reflects both the pricing premium of the brands and the competitive advantages mentioned above. Overall revenue growth within the sector is also quite low, which makes high and sustainable profitability a key feature to look for.

That is why on a cross-sectional basis, there is a fairly good relationship between EBITDA margins and forward Price-to-Sales multiples.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

The companies market with green in graph above, however, are operating predominantly in the higher margin beauty & cosmetics sub-category. As such, they are subject to a slightly different dynamic to those in home & personal care segment. Therefore, if we split the companies into two different sub-categories, we will observe strong relationships between margins and multiples within each one.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from Seeking Alpha

At the top right-hand corner of the Home & Personal Care sub-category (marked in dark blue) are the high-quality businesses. Usually those deserve the most attention by investors, provided their high profitability is sustainable over the long-term. That is why, even though Church & Dwight (CHD) is among those companies in the graph above, I will exclude it going forward as there appears to be an issue with the sustainability of its long-term profitability. On the other hand, Unilever restructuring and spin-off of certain lower margin food businesses could soon move it within this high margin high valuation category.

Nevertheless, the three companies we are left with are Procter & Gamble, which although I called a champion of wealth preservation is somehow limited by its vast size. Colgate-Palmolive is another strong business where management has now taken a pivot toward the high margin skin care space. I recently covered all that in an article that explains why this is a good move over the long-run, but might create some obstacles in the meantime.

This makes Reckitt Benckiser one of the most attractive choices within the Home & Personal Care space, but as we'll see later on there is a catch.

The company owns many of the global most popular and trusted brands in the self-care space. Even though margins of the Health division are lower than those in Hygiene, the top-of-mind awareness and customer loyalty in this area is extremely strong.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Investor Presentation

Hygiene has been the absolute champion for Reckitt Benckiser in recent years, as increased demand for sanitizing products provided a lasting tailwind.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Investor Presentation

The last of the three divisions is Nutrition, which was created following the acquisition of Mead Johnson Nutrition Company. Although synergies with other two divisions are significant, Reckitt significantly overpaid for that business.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Investor Presentation

The nearly $17bn deal was such a disaster for Reckitt that it resulted the company being one of the worst performing large cap names in the Personal and Home Care space.

Data by YCharts

As I mentioned earlier, Hygiene was the only division that performed well over the past few years and grew from around £5bn to more than £6bn in the last twelve months. Of course, if it wasn't for the pandemic related demand, this would likely have been a very different story.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

Health care has been challenged, although it was Nutrition where both sales and margins (see below) fell down significantly since 2019.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

Capital Allocation Needs To Improve

In spite of strong positioning in the Home & Personal Care space and the exceptionally strong portfolio of global brands, Reckitt Benckiser has been one of the worst performing large cap companies in the sector. This disappointing performance was not caused so much by the company's legacy brands, as it was a result of misallocation of capital that culminated in the deal for Mead Johnson Nutrition.

Back in 2017, under the tenure of the previous CEO - Mr. Rakesh Kapoor, Reckitt Benckiser significantly overpaid for its $16.6bn deal for Mead Johnson which quickly led to a $6.5bn impairment loss only few years after the deal.

Problems for the Infant Formula and Child Nutrition (IFCN) business began to surface as early as 2019, when a number of external factors were shown to be the problem.

Source: Source: Earnings Release FY 2019, highlights from author

As a result, long-term growth rates and gross margins were slashed.

Source: Annual Report 2019

Then in 2020 the business continued to struggle and it became apparent that Greater China performance was to blame.

Nutrition net revenue was 3.5% lower in the quarter, reflecting good growth for Airborne and Neuriva, offset by lower sales for our IFCN products in Greater China. Hong Kong particularly was again weaker year-on-year reflecting the impact of cross-border closures. Overall, IFCN was 6% lower in the fourth quarter. Source: Earnings Release FY 2020, emphasis from author

That is why in September, the company completed the sale of Infant Formula and Child Nutrition business in China. Although this might not sound like a big deal, the very presence in China and other developing markets was one of the key features of the deal, just a few years ago.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Mead Johnson acquisition presentation

Moreover, just last month, the company announced the sale of Mead Johnson Nutrition Argentina, which highlights the company's inability to compete in nutrition in key developing markets. It's worth mentioning, however, that in the United States the IFCN business is gaining momentum.

Market share gains: strong market share improvements in US IFCN driven by continued successful marketing of Neuropro innovation, and growing Healthcare Professional recommendations of Nutramigen Source: Earnings Release H1 FY 2021, emphasis from author

In addition to China and Argentina IFCN, Reckitt's management has also recently announced the sale of Scholl brand.

Source: reckitt.com

It was acquired a few years back - in 2010 as part of the SSL International deal, which also added the Durex brand to Reckitt's portfolio.

The acquisition will add two new Powerbrands, with good further growth potential, to Reckitt Benckiser's current arsenal, making 19 Powerbrands in total. Durex, in the sexual wellbeing category, is the global number one condom brand and Scholl is the market leader in the footcare category in many of the markets where it is present. Source: Acquisition agreement for SSL International

In addition to Scholl, the company has also announced its intent to dispose of Veet and Clearasil brands.

Consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser Group RB.L is preparing to sell some of its non-core personal care brands, including Veet hair removal cream and Clearasil acne cream, four sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. Source: reuters.com, emphasis from author

Following this timeline of large acquisitions, impairments and disposals has been very embarrassing for Reckitt Benckiser. Strategic capital allocation that creates long-term shareholder value and solidifies existing competitive advantages is perhaps the most important trait of any large cap consumer staple company. If capital allocation fails to deliver on that promise, excellent operational performance becomes irrelevant for shareholders.

Where Are We Now?

The Mead Johnson deal is in the past now and all the impairments represent a rear view image of poor decisions made in the past. Although there is now a new CEO in place, Reckitt's management has the hard task to convince shareholders that it has learned from past mistakes and future capital allocation will improve.

The company has very recently announced a $1bn acquisition of Biofreeze, which likely has come at a high multiple due to its high growth and margins.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Investor Presentation

The deal appears as a more conventional choice for Reckitt and is likely to be a good fit for the company's strong Health care portfolio. It contrasts the ambitious decision to enter a completely new product category with a large global business, that the Mead Johnson deal represented.

Following all the impairments, Reckitt's Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio is now at more comfortable levels. Most of those intangibles are now the result of very old and well-integrated deals, which significantly reduces the risk of further impairments.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and half year reports

However, the intangibles ratio of Reckitt Benckiser is still much higher than those of other large peers, which have been relying more on organic growth.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

Taking the intangible assets and goodwill out, Reckitt Benckiser's net debt is still one of the highest relative to tangible assets (see below).

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

That is why interest coverage ratio of the company is the worst within the most comparable peer group set.

Source: prepared by the author, using data from annual and quarterly reports

This will likely require further divestments down the road and will significantly limit the company's ability for new large deals. However, the high quality and profitable business model of Reckitt, based on its growing hygiene business, high customer loyalty health care division and what is now left a growing nutrition segment creates a solid platform for long-term success.

Source: Reckitt Benckiser Investor Presentation

Conclusion

Reckitt Benckiser has become a lesser-known stock than its other large cap peers in the household & personal products space. A disastrous performance over the past few years, caused by embarrassing capital allocation decisions has been one of the major reasons for shareholders to stick with companies, such as P&G and Unilever. The company is still not out of the woods, as it will first have to prove that management has learned from past mistakes and then take care of the large debt load. Having said that, however, the company's underlying business is now in a very strong position to regain shareholders trust in its ability to execute on a long-term strategy.