400tmax/iStock via Getty Images

I last wrote a bearish article on the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) in June here. Since that effort, XLF has been able to rise a little, at a similar clip to the S&P 500 index. I was short this mainstay financial sector product (focused on the largest U.S. banks, brokerages and insurance companies) for several weeks, until another bump higher in price forced me to cover and wait for a better entry point to sell. In late November, the Federal Reserve threat of tightening more aggressively into 2022 (cutting QE purchases first) and relatively weak stock performance by the financial sector prompted me to buy put option contracts on XLF as a hedge and underperformance idea in my diversified long/short portfolio.

Then, news broke of the Covid-10 Omicron variant in South Africa, with the financials initially tanking on fears of a slower global economy (with the potential for greater loan defaults and sliding demand for new loan origination). Either way, a weaker economy or a tightening Fed may shrink profit margins and investor interest in the sector moving into early next year. Here is an explanation of the ingredients for underperformance by financials, from my research and trading experience.

Rising Inflation + Overvalued Stocks = ?

The single most important reason to be skittish on the big banks and financial companies in America comes down to stretched equity valuations in a rapidly escalating inflation environment. I know mainstream thought on Wall Street is higher interest rates means greater income spreads at banks, but such an outcome is far from guaranteed with Omicron's appearance. Fed Chairman Powell even hinted last week tightening moves may proceed regardless of Omicron, assuming the economy and stock market do not implode.

What we may get is a reduction in lending spreads in 2022, from rising short-term rates (to combat inflation) and flat to lower long-term yields (as economic growth flattens). In addition to lower profit spreads, higher default numbers on existing loans from a normalized economy (or a weaker one) into the second half of 2022 could shock bank profits. 2021's loan delinquency and default numbers were basically at all-time lows from all the government stimulus checks, business bailouts, and extra unemployment benefits to offset COVID-19 shutdowns and dislocations. This condition will not repeat in future years.

My bearishness boils down to investor and analyst overconfidence in the future of banks. Everyone is looking at the U.S. economy and interest rate backdrop as a "glass full" situation, especially when rearview mirror watching 2021's results. Effectively, banks are now priced for perfection, assuming little can go wrong. However, the sharp rise in U.S. inflation argues plenty was going wrong for the financial sector before Omicron's arrival. My thesis is margins will shrink next year for financials, either from Fed tightening and/or the appearance of recession. Less profitable loan accounting upfront and higher loan default rates would mean earnings actually fall appreciable in this sector during 2022.

Below is a chart highlighting the worst time to own banks and financials is at a major peak in the S&P 500 mixed with sharply rising inflation. If we look at price changes at the largest American bank since 1989, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), the biggest downers occurred during and after spikes in the CPI YoY, moving into GDP recession shortly thereafter. Effectively, today appears to be an identical twin to the 1999-2000 and 2007-08 setups (boxed in red), in terms of inflation rates running well ahead of earnings yields in the stock market.

Weak Financial Charts

The Financial Sector SPDR ETF is concentrated in the mega-cap banks, brokers and insurance companies most susceptible to macroeconomic changes in U.S. interest rates and loan default trends. The Top 10 holdings accounted for 54% of the fund at the end of November. They include Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), Morgan Stanley (MS), BlackRock (BLK), Citigroup (C), Goldman Sachs (GS), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and S&P Global (SPGI).

Source: Seeking Alpha XLF Listing

XLF's momentum buying has weakened dramatically since June, when it became clear inflation was a real and present danger for the economy. I have drawn a 12-month chart of daily price and volume changes, with several momentum indicators underneath. Peak indicator readings during the summer are circled in red, looking at financial/bank relative strength vs. the S&P 500, the Accumulation/Distribution Line reading of intraday trading trends, and On Balance Volume tallies of net volume buying/selling. A long list of other indicators repeats this theme - investor buying enthusiasm has disappeared in the second half of 2021.

Individual company charts of the Top 10 positions are telling level-headed observers upside momentum is fading fast in the sector. Below are charts over the same time period, using the same indicators as the XLF graph.

Final Thoughts

Are financials guaranteed to fall in price next year? Absolutely not, but the odds of a "major" outsized advance are nearing zero. The 1970s high inflation period was a horrible time to own big banks and financials. Negative real interest rates and sharply rising rates overall were not a good thing for banks owning equity/bond/loan assets falling in value. Intermittent GDP output recessions in that decade, as inflation effectively reduced disposable income's purchasing power, did not help the bank loan demand/default situation. Arguing a higher inflation/interest rate environment for the banking industry is a good thing is not backed by any historical data.

It's entirely possible, the Federal Reserve will have to push the U.S. into recession to halt inflation and protect the value of each dollar in foreign currency markets. I am thinking a hawkish central bank and a rough winter for COVID-19 spread could easily knock the stock market down 20% or more, while moving macroeconomic supply/demand closer to balance (with a consumer demand "recession" filling the pandemic goods shortage gap).

On top of the regular trading risks in banks/financials, a black swan event, such as a war with Russia or China cannot be ruled out into 2022. Such an outcome would hurt investor enthusiasm in all stocks, including financials. These geopolitical "outlier" risks may still be low, but nonetheless are far greater than earlier in the year.

I am modeling a bearish risk/reward future for XLF during 2022-23. The upside is likely limited to 10-20% for a total return including dividends the next 18-24 months, while downside in a worst-case scenario is 50% or greater during a severe recession. Today's position in the banking investment cycle may be the exact opposite of the summer of 2020, after pandemic mandates began to loosen and government stimulus picked up steam. We may have reached the end of the pandemic stimulus train, when the last child tax-credit checks are deposited next week. And, with the Fed way behind the curve for tightening moves vs. the highest inflation rate in three decades, I don't see much optimism for the U.S. financial industry's investment outlook. The immediate future may be all downhill from here for investors in the sector.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.