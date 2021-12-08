Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

Introduction

Texas-based energy explorer Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE: NYSE:MRO) released its third quarter of 2021 results on November 3, 2021.

1 - Q3 Results snapshot

The company reported a third-quarter 2021 adjusted net per share of $0.39, which easily beat analysts' expectations compared to $0.28 per share a year ago. The quarter results benefited from more robust liquids realizations and better-than-expected domestic production from the Bakken and Eagle Ford regions. Revenues were $1.453 billion, nearly double from the year ago of $754 million.

Presentation

Source: Presentation

Note: At the end of 2020, Marathon Oil recorded net proved reserves of 972 million barrels of oil equivalent.

2 - Stock Performance

A quick one-year comparison with a few E&P (primarily domestic) shows that MRO and MUR have significantly outperformed the group with an increase of 140% on a one-year basis. An amazing realization.

Data by YCharts

3 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis continues to be the same. Marathon Oil is an attractive E&P company and a significant US E&P player. As indicated in my preceding article, holding a long-term MRO position is a good idea, especially with oil above $70 a barrel.

However, the oil market is highly volatile and subject to unpredictable swings, as we recently experienced with the omicron variant and the initial market selloff.

Thus, I recommend trading LIFO about 30-35% of your position to take advantage of the sector's volatility.

CEO Lee Tillman said in the conference call:

Through our commitment to capital discipline and our differentiated execution, we are successfully delivering outsized financial outcomes for our shareholders, highlighted by more than $1.3 billion of free cash flow year-to-date

Marathon Oil - Financial Table 3Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Marathon Oil 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Revenues from contracts in $ million 761 822 1,117 1,254 1,438 Revenues and others in $ Million 754 830 1,071 1,143 1,453 Net Income in $ Million -317 -338 97 16 184 EBITDA $ Million 320 148 720 794 868 EPS diluted in $/share -0.40 -0.43 0.12 0.02 0.23 Operating cash flow in $ Million 345 418 622 655 816 CapEx in $ Million 144 253 209 274 289 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 201 165 413 381 527 Total Cash $ Billion 1,119 742 1,125 970 485 Long-Term Debt in $ Billion 5,905 5,404 5,405 4,908 4,013 Dividend per share in $ 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.06 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 790 792 789 789 789 Oil Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boe/d 370 352 345 348 345 US Onshore Crude oil price ($/b) 37.78 39.71 55.38 64.73 69.40

Sources: Marathon oil release (more data available for subscribers only).

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Oil and Gas Production

1 - Total Revenues were $1,453 million in 3Q21

The third quarter's revenues were $1,453 million, up significantly from the same quarter a year ago and up 27.1% sequentially. Operating cash flow was $816 million in the third quarter, up significantly from $345 million last year.

The adjusted net income was $310 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. Total costs in the quarter were $1.12 billion, up over $110 million from the prior-year period's level.

2 - Free cash flow was $527 million in 3Q21

Note: The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the free cash flow. The company's free cash flow is indicated at $478 million in 3Q.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was $1,486 million, with a record 3Q21 free cash flow of $527 million.

This quarter, the quarterly dividend has been raised to $0.06 per share, which means a yearly cash expense of $189 million, covered by free cash flow. In addition, the company indicated a $500 million buy-back program for the 4Q. In the conference call, CEO Lee Tillman said:

This is the third quarter in a row that we have increased our base dividend representing a cumulative 100% increase in the end of 2020, a sign of the increased confidence we have in our business. We are also targeting approximately $500 million of share repurchases during Fourth Quarter with $200 million already executed.

3 - Production of Oil equivalent was 345k Boepd in 3Q21

US segment

US production was 284K Boep/d, representing 81.4% of the total output of 345K Boepd. Total production declined 6.8% from the same quarter a year ago. The lower year-over-year production, primarily from Oklahoma, pulled down the company's quarterly performance.

Oil production averaged 168K Bopd with U.S. unit production costs of $4.59 per Boe for the third quarter.

The segment reported an income of $305 million against a loss of $135 million in the year-ago period on more substantial price realizations.

Source: Presentation

The total U.S. output comprised 55.3% oil or 157K Bopd, down 4.6% from last year.

Marathon Oil produces from four basins and other locations in the US.

The Equatorial Guinea segment

The segment reported earnings of $93 million. The sharp increase is due to higher realized oil prices.

Source: Presentation

Production was 61K Boep/d, down from the third quarter of 2020.

On November 11, 2021, the company announced that:

Exports of liquefied natural gas from Equatorial Guinea are expected to resume after more than six weeks of disruption following an incident at the Alba gas processing facility, trading sources and the plant operator said. The West African Punta Europa LNG plant is expected to export its first cargo since Sept. 25. The cargo is expected to be lifted on the Shell-chartered SCF Barents tanker, according to Refinitiv Eikon shipping data.

Oil and gas prices

The company's average realized liquids prices for the US segment were $69.40 for the US and $56.36 for the International segment. US NG was $4.17.

4 - Net Debt was $3.53 billion in 3Q21

Marathon Oil ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $3.585 billion, which consisted of an undrawn revolving credit facility of $3.1 billion and $485 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Total 2021 gross debt was reduced by $1.4 billion, including full redemption of $900 million 2025 maturity during the third quarter, contributing to $50 million of annualized cash interest expense savings; as we advance, Marathon expects to retire future debt at maturity.

5 - Guidance 2021 unchanged

Marathon Oil forecasts a CapEx of $1 billion for this year, down from $1.2 billion in 2020.

The company's 2021 production is seen in 340K Boepd to 350K Boepd. Oil volumes will be between 169k and 175k bop/d.

Source: Presentation

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and Commentary

Note: The graph is adjusted for the dividend.

MRO forms a descending channel pattern with resistance at $16.85 and support at $15.

The trading strategy is to sell about 30-35% of your position between $16.85 and $17. If oil prices turn bullish and trade above $75 per barrel, MRO could cross the resistance and retest $17.50-$18.

Conversely, if the oil prices drop lower, potentially below $70, MRO will drop below $14.50.

Frequent wild swings characterize the oil sector, and I believe we will have plenty of that in the next 12 months. Hence, it is essential to trade a significant part of your MRO position using LIFO strategy and keep a core long position for higher ground.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!