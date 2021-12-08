hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE: NYSE:ET) slipped again today on news that CenterPoint Energy (CNP) would be commencing a secondary offering of close to 100 million shares. The company has an almost $24 billion market capitalization, meaning that this sale represents

However, we liked Energy Transfer's cash flow, when we made it our top midstream pick for 2021, and as we'll see throughout this article, the company has the ability to continue outperforming. The selling of some stock from the Enable Midstream acquisition shouldn't be changing anything in that process and how it works.

Energy Transfer Updates

Energy Transfer has continued to outperform from its continued business performance.

Energy Transfer Updates - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is rapidly expanding its ethane exports while bringing up numerous other businesses. The company is ramping up a variety of businesses and integrated assets. This includes placing the Permian Bridge into service in October 2021. This operational performance will support reliable cash flow.

The company earned adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 billion in the quarter including $1.3 billion in DCF. The company's dividends cost it $1.65 billion annualized or ~$410 million per quarter. That leaves the company with $900 million in quarterly cash flow post a 7.3% dividend yield. That's an impressive DCF yield the company has.

The company is still investing in growth capital as well. It's planning to spend ~$1.6 billion through FY'21, or roughly 6-7% of its market capitalization on growth. Going forward, the company is planning to spend ~$600 million in annual capital expenditures, ~3% of its market capitalization, an incredibly manageable amount on growth.

The company's financial strength is seen through repaying $800 million in debt alone through the quarter. The company, supported by Winter Storm Uri, repaid a massive $6 billion in debt YTD in 2021. The company's long-term debt is ~$44.5 billion, and we expect it'll continue generating massive FCF going forward.

Strategically, Energy Transfer has closed the Enable Midstream transaction and is continuing to outperform with its overall portfolio.

Energy Transfer FCF Path

Energy Transfer is on the path to FCF, something it already accomplished in 2021. In 2022, the company will generate ~$5.2 billion worth of DCF. The company will spend around $1.6 billion on its dividend of more than 7% and ~$0.6 billion on future growth investments for total committed spending of $2.2 billion.

After this spending, Energy Transfer will have ~$3 billion for the year. The company can put that towards a variety of uses. So far, it's limited its growth capital spending. We'd like to see the company put this primarily towards share buybacks, however, the company hasn't solidified where it plans to invest this money yet.

However, the takeaway is, wherever the company invests, it'll be driving shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Debt Management

Energy Transfer has been incredibly proactive about managing its debt load.

Energy Transfer Debt - Macrotrends

Energy Transfer has reduced its long-term debt from more than $50 billion to roughly $44 billion supported by an incredibly strong 2021. Taking the company's 3Q 2021 EBITDA annualized, the company is below its 4.5x target ratio. The 2021 reduction saves the company ~$300 million in annual interest expenditures.

However, the company still has roughly $2 billion in annual interest payments. While the company hasn't provided an indication of wanting to reduce its debt that much, we'd like to see the company reduce its net debt to ~$25-30 billion which would save it another ~$1 billion in interest expenditures and remove the consistent overhang from its debt.

Energy Transfer Growth Investments

It's also worth noting that the company is continuing to invest some in growth, focusing on small high-return projects.

Energy Transfer Growth Investments - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is continuing to invest in growth in an incredibly manageable way. The company's 2021E growth capital was a substantial $1.6 billion. 40% of this was in NGL & refined products with 28% in midstream. Across the board, there's a consistent theme here. Small <$50 million projects, incremental add-ons to the system that can generate strong returns.

Energy Transfer Shareholder Returns

Energy Transfer has a unique ability to continue driving shareholder rewards, and we keep buying more as the market doesn't realize its true value.

The company can continuously payout its 7% dividend yield for the long run. Its debt is below targets and the dividend uses a mere 31% of its DCF. The company has no substantial financial obligations for growth capital spending. That 7% forms the core of the company's long-term shareholder returns in our head.

After that, you have a company earning $3.6 billion in DCF with an enterprise value of ~$70 billion. Roughly $45 billion of that is debt costing $2 billion in annual interest. However, the company chooses to spend that $3.6 billion, whether in debt paydowns, share buybacks, special dividends, growth capital is up to their discretion at the end of the day.

However, regardless of the path they take, it'll result in substantial shareholder rewards. The ratio of reliable DCF to market capitalization and enterprise value is the fundamental thesis that highlights the company's value.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer has minimal risk. The company's assets are supported by multi-decade long-term contracts that involve the company getting paid regardless of whether oil is flowing through its pipelines. It has substantial debt but EBITDA to interest is ~7x. The company's largest risk is a long-term downturn in the oil markets, which we see as a minimal risk at this time.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer was once again punished by the market for something minor, not surprising given the relative lack of buying pressure for the company's stock. That's despite an incredible 2021 for the company supported by a $2.4 billion Winter Storm Uri DCF gain and substantial debt paydowns by the company throughout the year.

The company will continue its transition towards lower growth capital spending. That'll leave it with a substantial amount of DCF, even after its 7% dividend yield. The company could use that for debt paydowns or share buybacks, however, either way, it'll be generating substantial shareholder rewards.

We expect shareholder rewards to increase significantly in 2022-2023.