Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) missed Wall Street earnings estimates for the fiscal fourth quarter as subscriber and streaming growth softened in the most recent quarter. This lackluster financial performance pushed Disney stock to the lowest levels seen this year, and we are now sitting on losses, as you would imagine. I was wondering whether we need to hold Disney stock despite the struggles the company is facing today, and in searching for an answer, I decided to revisit my investment thesis to decide on the best course of action today. As I will soon highlight, the findings of my research suggest Disney is facing a short-term setback and that the company is well-positioned to grow in the long run.

Disney's struggles seem temporary

The company is still a newcomer to the booming OTT streaming industry, and Disney+ is well behind Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) in terms of market reach with 118 million subscribers in comparison to Netflix's massive 214 million subscriber base. FactSet initially projected Disney+ to reach 126.2 million subscribers at the end of the quarter, but the company fell short of this estimate, which was one of the main reasons behind the recent price decline. Disney+ was a key revenue driver for the company at the height of the pandemic, especially when the company's theme parks - its main source of revenue back then - were shut down. As travel restrictions were removed, people have begun to seek out-of-home entertainment alternatives, exerting pressure on streaming subscriber growth.

Disney+ still managed to add 2.1 million new subscribers in the last quarter, aided by the launch of the service in new countries. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ decreased from $4.52 to $4.12 due to an increase in the share of Disney+Hotstar subscribers in India, where the company is offering a bundled service at a cheaper price tag. That being said, we need to acknowledge that Disney+ has added 44.4 million subscribers in 2021, well ahead of the 18.4 million new subscribers added by Netflix.

Disney+ is only available in just over 60 countries in comparison to over 190 countries for Netflix, and I believe Disney+ will have to gain traction in Western Europe and Latin America to close the gap with Netflix. The good thing is the company is already planning strategic entry into many countries in these regions, and I believe Disney+ will continue to add new subscribers at a faster pace than Netflix, which should eventually lead to a valuation upgrade for its common shares in the market. CEO Bob Chapek recently pledged to boost content spending on Disney+ to expand its programming for international markets, which I believe is the right strategy to achieve the ambitious goals set out by management for international markets.

The all-important theme parks segment is slowly but surely getting back on its feet, and revenue from this segment bounced back to $5.4 billion in the latest quarter while operating income reached $640 million from a loss of $945 million reported in the corresponding quarter last year at the height of the pandemic. Although parks and resorts still face uncertainty in the near term, the impending return of international travelers and the continued growth in bookings reassure the long-term growth potential for this segment. Disney's theme parks and resorts are almost impossible to replicate, and these competitive advantages are discounted by Mr. Market at the moment because of short-term uncertainties, which I believe is not the correct way to evaluate the prospects for a company. When parkgoers return in full swing, which is only a matter of time, Disney will not only report strong revenue growth but is also likely to gather momentum in the market.

The struggles faced by the company seem temporary, but Mr. Market seems to be oblivious to this reality, which is evident from the recent pullback in Disney stock price.

Earnings recap

For the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2021, Disney reported net income from continuing operations of $160 million that translates to a diluted EPS of 37 cents compared to a loss of $710 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $18.5 billion, but the company missed both earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter. The last quarter was the first quarter in which all of Disney's parks remained open since the beginning of the pandemic.

Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products segment performed well compared to the previous quarter as revenue rose to $5.5 billion. The merits of reopening were somewhat offset by the decrease in consumer products business. Operating income for the quarter came in at $640 million for the parks segment, reversing a loss of $945 million in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The Direct-to-Consumer segment revenue increased 38% but made an operating loss of $640 million due to higher losses at Disney+, to a lesser extent at ESPN+, which was partially offset by improved results at Hulu. Content sales and licensing revenue increased 9% as Disney released Black Widow and Shang Chi during the quarter, but the segment ended up reporting an operating loss of $65 million due to lower theatrical and TV distribution sales.

Prospects are bound to improve

The company has a long-term focus with its direct-to-consumer efforts such as Disney+, Hotstar, Hulu, and ESPN+, and it only makes sense for investors to remain long-term-oriented as well. Disney's new focus on streaming will result in new content being created at Disney and Fox studios which will enable the company to add subscribers aggressively because of the brand value of its entertainment assets. For the thesis to play out fully, however, it would take years - not months.

EPSN remains to be the largest sports programming network and generates revenue from advertisers interested in reaching adult males aged 18-49, and ESPN enjoys the highest affiliate fees per subscriber of any cable channel. Although fees are likely to be reduced in the future to appeal to more affiliate partners amid highly competitive industry dynamics, ESPN is likely to retain its market leadership in the foreseeable future, which should pave the way for the company to report steady revenue growth in the coming years.

The company has been mastering its ability to monetize its characters across its franchises over the past decade. The animated franchises which are on several platforms such as movies, home videos, merchandise, theme parks, and musicals are expected to grow with several initiatives already taken by the company. For instance, the acquisition of Lucasfilm to create a series of interconnected films and product tie-ins along with more popular movies getting released by the animated studio and Pixar comes across as a bold move to penetrate the streaming industry. The new generation of collaborated content might take some time to gain traction, but the company is well-positioned to utilize the brand recognition of its assets to aggressively produce high-quality content.

Takeaway

Despite the short-term headwinds that were not surprisingly exposed in its most recent earnings, Disney seems to be carefully handling its business transformation to deal with the evolving digital content industry. Even with slower-than-expected subscriber growth this quarter, the company is by no means struggling to add new subscribers, but it would be irrational to expect Disney+ to add subscribers at the same rate it did during the global lockdown.

I know it's not pleasant when an investment goes south, and no investor would want to sit on losses. That being said, I believe we need to give Disney sufficient time to execute its business transformation, and I have no complaints about how the company has executed its plans so far.