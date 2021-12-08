Neustockimages/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In an article published back in September 2021, I presented the bullish case for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN). You can read about it here. In this article, we will be revisiting the investment thesis following the quarterly results published by the company a few days ago. All in all, the company is continuing its shift towards an omnichannel strategy and is executing well despite some headwinds caused by supply chain pressures. Given the recent increase in inflation expectations and the persistence of the supply chain problem, I have lowered the full-year earnings outlook. That being said, the stock is still cheap, trading at only 5x FY22 EPS.

Company Details

Founded in Ohio in 1943, Joann Inc. is now a prominent online fabric and craft retailer in the United States. The company sells sewing materials, paper crafting, art supplies, and home decor products. The company operates under two main business lines:

Sewing

Based on FY21 numbers, the company derives 48% of its revenue from the Sewing category. The category comprises cotton, warm fabrications (such as fleece and flannel fabrics), home decorating and utility fabrics, fashion, sportswear, and special occasion fabrics among other products.

Arts and Crafts, Home Décor and Other

This second category represents 52% of the company's FY21 revenue. JOAN offers yarn and yarn accessories, paper crafting components, fine art materials (pastels, watercolors, oil paints, acrylics) seasonal décor, and home décor accessories.

Catalysts

In the last article that I have published in September 2021 on JOAN, we have identified 3 main catalysts that I consider crucial in making this a successful investment. These catalysts are:

strong growth in e-commerce and omnichannel sales

increasing customer retention and engagement

increasing profitability

I will now go through them one by one to make sure that the investment thesis is still valid.

Strong growth in e-commerce/omnichannel sales

Since 2016, the company is undergoing a strategy change focused on pivoting from a "traditional retailer to a fully-integrated, digitally-connected provider of Creative Products". During the last quarter, revenue in the omnichannel grew by 137% vs. Q3 FY20 and represented 11% of total company revenue. It is good to see that the growth in omnichannel sales comes from increases in both online traffic and conversion.

On top of that, the JOAN is executing pretty well on its international expansion. Back in September 2021, JOAN was only shipping to 29 countries and was in the early stages are of its international expansion. It is good to see that management delivered on the promise to add new countries and JOAN now ships to 58 different countries around the globe:

We are also encouraged by our international e-commerce expansion, which we began in our second quarter. In less than six months, JOANN has gone from shipping to one country to now shipping to 58 countries as customers from around the globe are learning about the JOANN. Research indicates that for the Creative Products market in Europe, where there are more limited retail options, it's roughly about the same size as the United States. Beyond Europe they suggest that sewing and crafting are broadly large and vibrant as well. Source: Company earnings transcript

Moreover, the company announced in early December 2021 they have formed a joint venture with SINGER to develop a technology that allows sewing enthusiasts to cut patterns with ease, as well as customized pattern designs and sizes using artificial intelligence.

Lastly, JOAN continues to deliver solid results in the physical stores. During Q3 FY22, the company's comparable sales have increased by 8% based on a 2-year stack. As a result, management wants to use the continued momentum to accelerate the unit growth and launch over 50 new locations in 2022.

These new initiatives are still not yet reflected in the bottom line. Going forward, I think that the company will start reaping the rewards of these new initiatives in FY23, which will lead to a higher amount of revenue and earnings.

Increasing customer retention and engagement

It is good to see that the company maintains a high level of customer engagement. For example, JOAN's YTD promoter scores outperform both FY20 and FY21. So far in FY22, the company has added 4.5 million new customers to the database. As a reminder, JOAN had approximately 71 million addressable customers in their database at the beginning of this fiscal year.

Both from the latest quarter and on a year-to-date basis, our net promoter scores continue to outpace fiscal '20 and '21 and all of our key satisfaction metric showing measurable improvements across our physical store network. Based on our internal tracking, overall retention remains significant higher relative to the pre-pandemic levels. We've also continued to add new customers to our database in fiscal 2022, acquiring over 4.5 million new customers. Our email database and our mobile app remain the most attractive new contact channels for customers, with engagement in both digital platforms exceeding the prior year. Source: Company earnings transcript

In the previous article on JOAN, we highlighted the fact that only 17 million customers out of 71 million database customers were part of the email database. During the last earnings call, I didn't see management announcing any meaningful steps on how they can engage more with the customers that already exist in the database.

Increasing profitability

The company was hit by the recent supply chain disruptions. To give you an example, JOAN recorded $11.3 million in excess ocean freight costs during the last quarter. All in all, I would say that the management was pretty skillful at mitigating the supply chain disruptions. JOAN was able to maintain its previous gross margin at 52.2% during the quarter which is only down 30 basis points compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, and up 230 basis points compared to the same quarter in FY20. Going forward, I think there is still a lot of uncertainty around how supply chain disruption will play out but for the time being, it is important to highlight that management was able to secure 90% of the seasonal merchandise for Q4.

Turning now to debt, the net long-term debt stands at $853.8 million as of October 30, 2021. This represents a $67.8 million decrease year-over-year. I'm not too concerned by the $82.6 million increase in long-term debt compared to Q2 FY22, as the third quarter represents the seasonal peak in annual average leverage as the company is building inventory in preparation for the key holiday season. Another positive factor contributing to profitability is a $9.6 million decrease in interest expense in Q3 FY22 vs Q3 FY21.

Interest expense for the quarter decreased by $2.2 million compared to last year to $11.8 million. The decline in interest expense reflects the combined impact of our rate financing activities, which lowered our blended interest rate as well as the lower average debt level. Our net long term debt was $853.8 million as of October 30, 2021, a decrease of $67.8 million from October 31, 2020.

Company Valuation

I will be using my previous model to value the company. In the last article, we have made the following assumptions to estimate FY22 EPS:

While management didn't provide guidance on revenue or earnings, I assume that revenue will come in the USD 2.3-2.5 billion range for FY22. I have also assumed a 52% gross margin, although I am confident that JOAN can achieve a slightly better margin. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be between $80 million and $82 million, and I have assumed SG&A to be USD 980 million. An effective income tax rate of 22.5% to 23.5% for the full year. Weighted average fully diluted shares for the full year are expected to be 42.8 million.

I think the company is well on track to achieving the target revenue of $2.3-2.5 billion in FY22. The only adjustments I will make to the model are an increase in SG&A and a decrease in diluted shares outstanding. I expect SG&A to come in the $1-1.1 billion range and Q4 FY22 shares outstanding to be 42 million. All in all, I expect earnings to fall in the $2-2.2 range. Based on the current price of $10, the stock is currently trading at 4.8x FY22 EPS. On top of that, the stock has a 4% dividend yield and the company continues to buy back its own shares.

Key Takeaways

In my opinion, the management is executing the turnaround mission well. This is manifested by positive growth in e-commerce, geographical expansion, and an increase in customer engagement. However, there are some risks involved due to the supply chain disruptions and the increase in inflation that could potentially hurt profitability in the short term. In terms of valuation, I have lowered the EPS forecast to reflect the higher costs caused by the supply chain disruptions and the rise in inflation in the US.