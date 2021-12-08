Why The Fed Can't Win, Buzzfeed's SPAC Fiasco, And A REIT 101 (Exclusive Video)
Dec. 08, 2021 11:00 AM ET5 Comments4 Likes
This week we are joined by: Eric Basmajian from EPB Macro Research, Brad Thomas from iREIT on Alpha, and Chris DeMuth Jr. from Sifting the World.
We cover the upcoming inflation number, where to invest when growth contracts, Buzzfeed’s SPAC debacle and the hottest SPACs for 2022. Plus real estate expert Brad Thomas explains why the REIT sector could be the perfect solution for income-seeking investors right now.
Check out each of our contributors!
EPB Macro Research with Eric Basmajian
iREIT on Alpha with Brad Thomas
Sifting the World with Chris DeMuth Jr.
Want to be notified when we release new episodes? Make sure to follow Seeking Alpha Videos now!
This article was written by
Our mission: Power to Investors. We empower investors to make the absolute best investing decisions by leveraging our independent and balanced stock research, fundamental analysis tools, crowdsourced debate, reliable news, and actionable market data.Our research is created by investors, for investors. It is carefully vetted by in-house editors, then read and debated by millions of people. Our stock coverage is wider and deeper than any other. We provide diverse opinions on each stock so that investors can weigh the bull and bear case and make an informed decision.Our news enables investors to understand why the market and the stocks in their portfolio are moving or are about to move. Investors read our financial news to gain insight into stocks’ future earnings and price trajectory, and to find new and exciting opportunities.