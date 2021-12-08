This week we are joined by: Eric Basmajian from EPB Macro Research, Brad Thomas from iREIT on Alpha, and Chris DeMuth Jr. from Sifting the World.

We cover the upcoming inflation number, where to invest when growth contracts, Buzzfeed’s SPAC debacle and the hottest SPACs for 2022. Plus real estate expert Brad Thomas explains why the REIT sector could be the perfect solution for income-seeking investors right now.

EPB Macro Research with Eric Basmajian

iREIT on Alpha with Brad Thomas

Sifting the World with Chris DeMuth Jr.

