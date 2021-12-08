Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) CEO Bob Bruggeworth Presents at Barclays 2021 Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Barclays 2021 Global TMT Conference December 8, 2021 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bruggeworth - President and CEO

Mark Murphy - CFO

Doug DeLieto - Head of IR

Conference Call Participants

Blayne Curtis - Barclays

Blayne Curtis

Welcome back to day two of our Global TMT Conference. I'm Blayne Curtis. Happy to be starting the day off with Qorvo. From the Company, we have the whole crew, Bob Bruggeworth, President and CEO; Mark Murphy, CFO; and Doug DeLieto, Head of IR. The format is a 30-minute fireside, but I'm going to pass it to Bob for some intro remarks, and we'll get into the Q&A.

But Bob, hand it to you.

Bob Bruggeworth

Thanks, Blayne. We appreciate the invite to this year's conference, and we look forward to joining you in person next year.

Blayne Curtis

Definitely.

Bob Bruggeworth

Before we begin, I'll remind the audience that our safe harbor language that accompanies our press releases also applies to today's presentation. I also want to thank everyone online for joining us today. As always, we appreciate your time and your interest.

We will provide some brief remarks about our markets, starting with our cellular for smartphones then we'll cover connectivity, infrastructure, defense, power and other areas, we see driving our growth and representing a larger slice of Qorvo's revenue over time. In cellular RF for smartphones, Qorvo has driven innovation for decades, and we are a global leader in 5G. We project RF content growth across smartphone OEMs for multiple years.

Qorvo is uniquely positioned to lead given our market exposure, product and technology differentiation and our customer intimacy. While the majority of cellular RF content today is in smartphones, this is expanding to include mass food machine-to-machine IoT applications as well as ultra-low latency applications like automotive and AR and VR.

Other conductivity solutions supplied across mobile and IDP, which are primarily wireless include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Thread and Ultralight Beam, and uses for these technologies span industrial automation, enterprise, connected home, automotive and other high-growth IoT applications.

Looking at infrastructure, mobile operators worldwide are early in 5G deployments, and Qorvo is a leading supplier, offering high-performance GNPAs and a broad portfolio of small signal devices. In defense, Qorvo supplies advanced RF technologies to the primes and others. And semiconductor spend on high-power applications like communications and radar is increasing.

Lastly, in power, Qorvo serves the need for more efficient power within the broader trends of electrification and renewable energy. As in other markets, Qorvo helps customers in power markets quickly develop world-class products with advanced technologies enabling smaller form factors and more efficient operations.

On capital allocation, Qorvo has been balanced and disciplined. We have steadily added technology and market exposure building on Qorvo's existing capabilities. Over the last several years, we've expanded our power capabilities, build on our portfolio of advanced switches and sensors with MEMS bolted on to our defense franchise and invested in Ultra Wideband. We're thrilled with these investments, and we expect them to contribute materially to Qorvo over time.

In the near term, our outlook provided during the November call remains unchanged. We see supply and demand imbalances moderating through the March quarter. Over the longer term, an expanding set of OEMs are working with Qorvo today on our next-generation devices that will launch throughout the calendar '22.

We are serving our customers where we are valued most while our customers' challenges related to RF and power continue to get more difficult. We believe our technology customer exposure and portfolio management position us to participate broadly and durably in 5G, connectivity, infrastructure, defense, power and other growth markets.

And with that, I'll turn it back over to you, Blayne, for your questions from you and from the audience. So thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Blayne Curtis

Thanks Bob. Yes, maybe just digging in, you cover a lot in those remarks and maybe just starting on the mobile side. The question I get a lot from investors is you're kind of entering the middle innings of 5G, people just say, what kind of RF business grow? So any comments on what you think that TAM can grow? You mentioned broadening out IoT applications. I mean 5G has a lot of legs beyond handsets. But just for perspective for longer-term investors as to what does a mobile RF business look like over the next 5 or 10 years?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. And what I appreciate is the time horizon because we do believe we're in the very early innings of 5G. And as we start to see the second and third generation devices being rolled out in 5G, they continue to add more bands. We've also -- we've been talking about dual connect modules whereby we've got dual transmit. So that's adding content. The antenna area that we do a very good job of servicing our customers, we're seeing more antennaplexers. So again, as that complexity goes up.

And also, we continue to see the addition of more complex Wi-Fi. We've talked a lot about WiFi 6, WiFi 6E. We've also started to expand in the WiFi 7. So, we expect those trends to continue. that in itself, that complexity, just like we marched through LTE, we had the same discussions playing probably five years ago LTE -- over and then there's LTE Advanced, LTE Pro, we see 5G doing the same.

The other thing that we spent a lot of time on is improving the performance of filters. These customers have spent tremendous amounts of money to buy that very valuable spectrum. So what they're always trying to do is push better filter performance so that they can use more of that spectrum more efficiently. So we see that going on.

The other thing I'd like to point out is an Ultra Wideband, we already know that's in the iOS ecosystem. We expect that to now start to proliferate through the Android ecosystem. And just to share with you, our Ultra Wideband is also now enabled in the Google Pixel 6 Pro. So we're already starting to see that. And we expect that to be a great opportunity for growth over the next few years. So we see that going.

And also, we're starting to see our sensor fusion in the handsets. We're in a Xiaomi gaming front. So you can see as we replace the buttons on phones and things like that. In fact, I met with one of the founders of Xiaomi, and he said to me that, that was one of his dreams to get rid of all the buttons on a phone. So hopefully, we'll be able to make this dream a reality. So, I'll just offer those as some examples.

Blayne Curtis

Great. You mentioned some of the headwinds you're seeing subsiding in March. I mean if you look at the entirety of the year, it wasn't a bad year at all. It's actually quite strong growth, but it was very first half weighted. So maybe just a little retrospective as to why did the year play out this way? And maybe as you think about seasonality, has it really turned this kind of Android, iOS heavy first half, second half?

Bob Bruggeworth

I love how everybody wants to talk about seasonality, and if we really map out over the last four or five years, even our largest customer seasonality shifted a little bit a year or two ago. The industries really seasonality is based on new phones. To your point, we've had tremendous growth in 2020, tremendous growth in 2021. But yes, we have seen some supply constraints within our own supply as well as what our customers weren't able to get access.

I think what is interesting is the industry slowly adds back capacity, we do expect things to improve in 2022. The key is what are the marquee phones that are launching in the beginning of the year? How are they going to perform? And what we're excited about is how we're positioned with many of those customers that are launching phones in the beginning of 2022, Samsung being one of them.

Blayne Curtis

Maybe just following on that, I think it just happened that you reported at the same time, Qualcomm did and they had a good report and you lowered and people said, that must be share loss. So you don't need to comment exactly on Qualcomm share. But just as a bigger picture here, just share component within RF. I think there's always a spear that it moves around so much. Kind of you talk about -- my bio math, you actually probably grew faster than everybody else, you might have gained a little share, but maybe just talk about the share component for you and whether that you see opportunities to gain your share because the fear right now is that you're losing share?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Yes. Thanks, Blayne. I feel very confident that we are not losing share. Now first, back to your point, Qualcomm does participate in areas of the RF market. We're quite honestly we're not even spending any R&D. One example will be millimeter wave. We're spending some money in R&D per millimeter wave. But that's not a big part of our portfolio today, where it's really primarily one customer that's doing that on one base band. So they've done a good job there.

They've also done a good job from their acquisition of TDK with DRx SAW-based DRx modules and discrete SAW filters. So a lot of where their growth is coming from, quite honestly, we're not participating.

So second, yes, they're doing a good job of gaining some share at Samsung. But I also want to point out to you in the audience that as we move forward in the year, in the March quarter, in particular, you're going to start to see significant growth from us at Samsung. So we're both growing at Samsung.

So I also want to point out back to Honor what transpired with what happened with the sanctions that went on Huawei? Honor picked up that portfolio used a lot of discretes, that's going to be also a nice growth driver for us as we progress in '22 as they come to us much like we said that Huawei would and buy our highly integrated modules to produce their 5G phones.

So kind of in summary, we believe the growth is not coming at our expense. And quite honestly, we both can grow very nicely because our product portfolio really doesn't overlap significantly. I hope that's helpful?

Blayne Curtis

It's very helpful. And maybe just following on one of the byproducts that's come out of this pandemic, not just in RF across semis is the, one, companies are being -- becoming closer with their customers. You're seeing a lot of long-term agreements, both with your customers and your supply base. Maybe you could just comment on that because that actually helps bolster that share argument as well?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. And we do have LTAs across both our customers, including Honor, who I just mentioned, and our suppliers. And we feel it's important to have these agreements with both suppliers and customers to produce risk. We get asked all the time, well, can you talk about your LTAs and how specific they are and do they guarantee they're going to much like our industry, they're covered by NDAs? So I can't go into any details. I know a lot of investors like those.

But I think what's interesting is we've worked very hard to build a very balanced business across our mobile customers. And I think that's really important. And also, as you pointed out, having these, because of the tightness, one of the good things is that we now have more constructive relationships with both customers and suppliers because we're tightly integrated. But I think the important thing is we've built a very balanced business as we go across our full customer base now. I really like how we're positioned the business to go forward.

Blayne Curtis

You talked about launching a grant supply base. Can you just talk about supply in general, that's been a big problem for the semiconductor industry. You mentioned a kitting problem, which you're referencing lack of availability of SoCs or modems. Assuming -- I think supply is coming on, so that should help from this leading edge. But where is it still tight for you across your entire supply base and kind of where you focused the most in terms of improving the tightness that you have?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. Internally, I think we're in pretty good shape. We've had a little tightness just because of mix. But one of the things that's been our really biggest challenge is still silicon. We use a lot of silicon, whether it's in our tuners, in our WiFi modules, our RF highly integrated modules, what have you. And that still remains a challenge. But as I made in my opening comments, we do see capacity coming online and our agreements are getting us more volume in the next year and the following year, et cetera. So that's still the one area.

But what we still hear at least from our customers is still tightness in power management, tightness in Wi-Fi, SoCs and some other components. So, we're probably a little more concerned about our customers' ability to get also modems for, we'll call more of the mass tier 5G phones. A lot of the tightness in silicon went to the higher value phones, which you can't argue with was a good play. But we see that now in pretty good shape, and that's where we see the next wave of growth coming primarily in the Android ecosystem.

Blayne Curtis

It's a great lead in terms of the next wave of growth and -- just in terms of the 5G cycle, maybe the end of the year with a little tightness hurting that total number. I think you had said at 1.550 and maybe it's a little bit lower, but it's pretty close to that. So where do you see the 5G market this year? And then more importantly, how do you see it progressing for next year and the year after?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. And yes, this has been a challenging year for the volumes. And I think we agree with a lot of the numbers that have been published for this year in that low 300s. Now adding significant growth again, pushing in the 500 5G units in 2022 and continue to grow from there, we've thrown out some numbers well over 700. So we continue that in March. I think what's interesting is the Android ecosystem is still very early in its adoption of 5G.

The other thing is what I mentioned earlier is even the marquee phones adding the second and third generations or adding more dollar from. But we've talked a lot about the $5 to $7 worth of content in 5G phones that are migrating from discrete to more integrated, we see that in the mass-tier phones. Two of the players that we see driving a lot of that is going to be Samsung and Honor. And the Honor brand, which we're positioned very good as we begin the ramp in 2022. So I...

Blayne Curtis

I wanted to ask you about that addressable TAM, because in the midrange and definitely the lower end may not have been a TAM for Qorvo or some of the other RF providers, but now that they're going more integrated architectures, does this actually open more of the TAM that you weren't addressing in 4G?

Bob Bruggeworth

Absolutely. And again, I think it's because we're able to bring together, the BAW filter technology, our SAW filter technology, the work that we've done was our Gallium Mars and really bringing all that integration together with the SOI and LNAs and things like that. That performance is being able to develop phones and the size that they need as they continue to add other functionality.

We're starting to see more WiFi in those handsets. I talked about ultra-wideband, and you're continuing to see more and more features come into that mid-tier phone as well. So yes, we believe that is opening things up. And again, we were not in a lot of those phones at Samsung as well as Honor. So we see that as great opportunities for growth in 2022.

Blayne Curtis

I want you to ask on the BAW market, so BAW ball was a big part of the 4G cycle and tracking that Broadcom and TriQuint time actually had a pretty strong IP portfolio now that's part of Qorvo. Initial 5G didn't have as much BAW, but you're seeing a lot of BAW being added to the phones as they become more CA and kind of mid-band or even in 5G modules. But what you're also seeing is Skyworks and now Qualcomm having BAW offering. So just a perspective on the BAW market, the moats that you have around the BAW business, I mean, I think now shipping hundreds of millions of units to one customer, maybe they have some pull with that. But I'm just kind of curious how you think about the BAW market? And is that still such a strong competitive position as you had in 4G?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. As you mentioned, we're still a leader in BAW. We continue to improve our BAW performance. We're also working on higher frequencies. We're continuing to work on reducing our dye sizes and reduce our costs. So people may think we're sitting still. I mentioned earlier about how you need to continue to improve the filter performance, again, driven by the carriers' desire to better use the spectrum they bought. So we don't see that trend starting or obviously outstanding still.

But to put things in perspective, our current BAW volumes are greater than 10x of the one competitor you just mentioned. So, we've got a very large franchise. The other thing is we're focused on applications that have much higher order multiplexing needs. And that's where we're winning, not just at Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, Honor, but now also Samsung. So some of our competitors, you pointed out, are behind us, but I think what's important is we continue to make great progress.

Blayne Curtis

We talked about this transition of 5G, and it's going to benefit the midrange. I think -- I get this question a lot at the high end, people don't see the direct path, right? And they might not have seen the content that was even added in the high end this year. But what's the path for that high end that just benefited the 5G transition to continue to grow content?

Bob Bruggeworth

I'm sorry, Blayne. Could you...

Blayne Curtis

On the high-end transition to 5G kind of last year to this year and I get this question a lot of people say, all right, those are already 5G, what's more to add in these phones? Is there any kind of areas, I mean, without giving away any wins that you have, that you could point to a big areas of content at the high end still could add?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Number one, we talked about the continuing to add bands. So we see that. And to your point, being able to bring in the dual connect modules are only getting more complicated. I think that's what's missing here is people may look at one particular block, but they're not seeing all the complexity that's going into that one placement. We see that continuing. So with adding that in and in higher-performing filters, so we see that.

And again, the antenna flexing that I already talked about is being added because now what we're working on is having trade-offs and we can have discussions with customers, do you want to improve your battery life or do you want to reduce the number of antennas as they continue to put other features into the phone? So the antenna flexing is also a big area of growth.

And then we've also talked about Ultra Wideband for our mobile business as well being added in and businesses along those lines. So we still see a lot of growth. And I talked about WiFi earlier that we see that going in and then putting in massive MIMO -- is going to be putting in MIMO for Wi-Fi handsets. So those are other paths so that you've got dual connect, if you will, on WiFi as well. So we're seeing more WiFi PAs now going into phones as well. So lots more content there.

Blayne Curtis

We spoke a lot on mobile. I do want to save some time for IDP. And maybe a good place to start is; one, what's the strategy in IDP? You've been very acquisitive. Lots of different segments, some kind of are more complementary than others in terms of your existing portfolio. But what is your overall strategy? What are you trying to accomplish with IDP? And kind of what types of growth rates can this business have over that same horizon I gave you from mobile?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. And IDP is really focused on a lot of the RF, obviously, that's not in handsets. So, I know a lot of people are wondering, when is IDP going to return to growth. I just want to comment a little bit about what's really transpired in 2021 is we didn't see the significant growth that we saw in 2020 in the infrastructure business, more specifically our gallium nitride business for massive MIMO in China.

So if I take that out and I look at what's been going on in our IDP business, our infrastructure business outside of what's transpired in China has grown very nicely this year, and we expect it to grow double digits this year and it's positioned very well for 2022.

The other thing I'll point out is our customers in China bought discrete components of GaN that they tuned up in their base stations. As we work with the likes of Samsung and our European customers, they are buying GaN-based modules and we are leading in the industry that. So we positioned the business very good for growth there. We've also grown our WiFi business very nicely, but that's one of the businesses, quite honestly, we're still going to grow double digits that we've got positioned for strength next year. So, we've got that going on.

If you want to look now at the work we've been doing in our low-power wireless business, that's our ZigBee thread, Bluetooth Low Energy. That's been another great growth business. So now to your point, when we talked about our Programmable Power Management, which was one of our acquisitions, that's taking us out of the RF business. But if you look at the work that we've been doing as a company, we've always been working on making things more efficient.

And quite honestly, program in power management is not that far afield from the work we've done with envelope trackers, okay? So we get power management. What we've done now is added to that with the acquisition of United Silicon Carbide, so that we can couple up with our Programmable Power Management and really drive a much more efficient silicon carbide power management solution as well.

So the strategy, if you look at all that is to continue grow double digits, which we believe we're going to be able to grow this year again, outside of which transpired in China. We lost our largest customer also back in 2020, Huawei, for that business. We positioned it very well to grow double digits. So, we expect it to continue to grow double digits for the next several years. I hope that's helpful, Blayne?

Blayne Curtis

It's very helpful. And maybe just following on this M&A theme. Just I guess this question a lot, particularly from long-term investors. They want to make sure that you're being careful with your capital investments and getting returns on them. You mentioned a couple of acquisitions that you felt like were successes? How do you agree these acquisitions? Is there a lens on it post acquisition? And how does that guide you as you look at future acquisitions?

Bob Bruggeworth

Good question.

Mark Murphy

I'll take that, Blayne. It's Mark. I guess the first one I would make is how, as Bob said in his opening comments, how disciplined and balanced we've been in capital allocation. So, we've done $1.6 billion of acquisitions over the last several years. But keep in mind, we've also bought back over that same period and up of this September quarter, about $1.6 billion of stock. So I think we like the capital allocation mix that we've had.

On the acquisitions, near term, in aggregate, they're dilutive, and we've been clear about that. However, we're very pleased with the market exposure we've got, the technology that we've added, the teams that are -- have joined Qorvo, and we're really excited about the contribution several years out. We -- very closely, both in the short term and the long term, we just finished an LRP, review these acquisitions and make sure that they're meeting or exceeding our expectations. And again, the scorecard there is very positive.

Now on the one side of the spectrum, there are acquisitions we expected to be dilutive or accretive actually, and they are accretive. So the bolt-on we did for our defense franchise. That's very much performing as expected and is nicely contributing to Qorvo. The Programmable Power Management business, that Bob mentioned, has exceeded our expectations and growth, and it's contributing it's accretive. We bolted on to that with the United Silicon Carbide acquisition, and we see a power franchise at several hundred million dollars several years out.

And then if you go to the other side of the spectrum, those acquisitions, we expected to be dilutive. They've actually exceeded our expectations to the original expectation because the opportunity set is so large and the principal example there is the UWB business. We've been thrilled with the size of the market and the customer engagement and where we see the applications. So that's actually become more dilutive in the near term. But again, we see a larger business than we had originally envisioned and see that being several hundred million dollars starts out.

We report the segments mobile and IDP. So we don't want to be getting into detailed reporting on each acquisition. But to your point, as we look at our outlook, and again, we just finished an LRP, these businesses are becoming much more material in our outlet. And so, it's changing the way we think about the business and how we will communicate the business going forward. And if we combine these acquisitions and look several years out, we think they're additive of $750 million to $1 billion of revenue several years out.

Blayne Curtis

Helpful. And maybe I had you, Mark. You mentioned IDP coming back to growth. I think it took a little bit longer because supply was an issue. Maybe you can just describe within -- Bob did a good job talking about supply, but maybe just a little more granular on the IDP side? Where are you seeing the pressure points? And when you talk about the business finally getting back to growth, are you seeing supply come back in? Are you going to be catching up all next year?

Mark Murphy

Yes. It's similar dynamics to what we have on the mobile side. I think in the September quarter, specifically, IDP was a bit more affected by the back-end-related constraints in Southeast Asia. And that's moderating. And then -- but also, as Bob mentioned, our internal supply chain and our customers' kitting issues, those also affected IDP just as they have the mobile business. Now again, similar story to mobile, we see that moderating this quarter and through the September quarter.

And as we've guided, we're expecting IDP to grow sequentially in December and grow again sequentially in the March quarter. Combination of those supply effects moderating and then just a resumption of some program builds and defense and sustained business and WiFi continued strong growth in programmable power management and infrastructure bottoming out and growing again.

Blayne Curtis

Great. And then, Bob, maybe just one last question. You mentioned UWB, I wanted to ask you about it. I had CEO of NXP yesterday, and he was quite positive on UWB for next year. You mentioned one handset, obviously, accessories, kind of little chicken and the egg, you need on the phone to get the accessories to work, iOS. I don't know how successful tags event actually, but I do think it's an interesting application, maybe just your perspective of the UWB market and the opportunities for Qorvo within it?

Bob Bruggeworth

Yes. Thanks, Blayne. And as Mark pointed out, it's truly an exciting opportunity for us. Number one, we see the TAM well over $1 billion by 2024. So, we see tremendous growth there. You also pointed out that we believe, again, it's already in the iOS ecosystem. It's just beginning to roll out through the Android ecosystem. And as I pointed out, we've already made progress there. So feel good about that.

We've also talked about just the number of applications just continuing to grow. We like to look at it much like Bluetooth. And when you first had Bluetooth in your phone, you might have connected the one thing. Now think about how many devices at your phones to via Bluetooth? We expect the same thing to happen with Ultra Wideband. We're already -- we've talked about in our last earnings call how we're connected to many of Xiaomi's appliances for their IoT applications. So we see that.

We've talked about -- we're also in an automotive factory is using the technology for precision location. So we just think that's going to continue. And I wish I could share many of the things that were already being exposed to what they're Ultra Wideband, which is why Mark's point was, we're seeing so many opportunities we're spending more and investing more in the business. So, I think this is going to be a really big business for Qorvo in the future, and we're investing for it, and we just continue to see new and different opportunities. Very excited.

Blayne Curtis

I think we'll leave it there. So Bob, Mark, Doug, thank you very much for joining once again.

Bob Bruggeworth

Blayne, Thanks for having us. Thank you.