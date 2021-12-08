beckariuz/E+ via Getty Images

I have been a strong supporter of exchange traded funds since I advocated for their portfolio inclusion in my second book, The StreetSmart Guide to Overlooked Stocks, published by McGraw-Hill in 2003. At the time, ETFs were relatively new with around 100 ETFs to choose from, and that number has exploded to over 2,200 currently. I find ETFs to be most useful as a portfolio tool for gaining investment exposure to strategies which are difficult to replicate. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) is one such strategy.

Pacer ETFs is an ETF provider offering several series of investment strategies applied to different investing indexes and styles. For example, Pacer's Trendpilot Series uses a technical strategy based on a 200-day moving average investing strategy. This series' portfolios toggle between holding 3-month T-Bills and equities, based on where the underlying index is trading compared to its 200-dma. Simplified, when the various equity indexes trade above its 200-dma, the ETF portfolio is 100% in its designated equities; when it trades below its 200-dma, the portfolio moves to either 50/50 T-Bills/equities or 100% T-Bills. Out of the six Trendpilot ETFs, three are currently 100% invested in their underlying equities portfolio, 2 are 50/50 split, and one is all T-Bills. More information can be found on their website: www.paceretfs.com

Pacer also offers an intriguing strategy in their Cash Cow ETF Series. These ETFs focus on equity portfolios with strong free cash flow yields. The strategy is to focus on capital appreciation by investing in the top 100 stocks in each portfolio's broad-based index based on trailing 12-month free cash flow yield. There are six portfolios within the Cash Flow Series: Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW), US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ), US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF), Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW), Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW), and US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL). Reviewing the 3-yr total return annual performance, Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF was neck-in-neck with the top performing in the Series, COWZ, at 14.8%.

From Morningstar documents, the following is a description of the rules-based methodology for selecting the US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 portfolio:

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to provide exposure to small-capitalization U.S. companies with high free cash flow yields. Companies with high free cash flow yields are commonly referred to as "cash cows". Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company's cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Enterprise Value (EV): A company's market capitalization plus its debt and minus its cash and cash equivalents. Free Cash Flow Yield: FCF / EV. The initial Index universe is derived from the component companies of the S&P Small Cap 600® Index. The initial universe of companies is screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will remain in the Index universe. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are removed from the Index universe. Additionally, financial companies, other than real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), are excluded from the Index universe. The remaining companies are ranked by their free cash flow yield for the trailing twelve-month period. The equity securities of the 100 companies with the highest free cash flow yield are included in the Index. At the time of each rebalance of the Index, the companies included in the Index are weighted in proportion to their trailing twelve-month free cash flow, and weightings are capped at 2% of the weight of the Index for any individual company. Weight above the 2% limitation is redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of June 30, 2021, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $175 million to $5.7 billion. The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 portfolio's investment style is considered as small-cap Value with a tilt towards quality.

According to RBC (RBC), for most of 2021, small-cap Growth has underperformed small-cap Value. RBC Wealth Management offers a semi-weekly recap of markets and movements. In their Technical Strategy - Trend & Cycle Roadmap update published on November 24, 2021, RBC offered a review of Growth vs Value across the three major capitalization indexes. While Growth vs Value is an ongoing strategic debate, Growth has outperformed since 2016, led primarily by technology sector choices. However there recently has been a divergence with large cap Growth continuing to outperform large cap Value, but mid-cap Growth is starting to stall, and small cap Growth is falling to small cap Value. The chart below from their Nov 24 issue outlines small cap Growth vs Value performance:

From the Roadmap, RBC explains a potential underlying cause for the divergence:

One of the reasons for this divergence, and there are many, is that as interest rates have begun to rise, many of the more expensive/high P/E stocks that dominate the mid- and small-cap growth indexes are being sold by investors.

If the divergence continues, US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 could be an interesting selection to capture the relative outperformance of small cap Value with a strong flavor of quality.

According to the US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 marketing piece published by Pacer titled Free Cash Flow as a Proven Measurement of Quality, the firm issues an interesting graph comparing various valuation matrix, rolling 12-month returns from Dec 1991 to Dec 2020, coupled with the percentage of negative 12-month periods. From this graph, FCF/EV, the primary determent for CALF, generated the highest annualized return with the lowest percentage of months of negative trailing performance.

I find this to be a very intriguing graph, particularly when compared to other "cash flow" measurements, and especially compared to dividend yield, P/E ratio, and Price/Book. Of all the data points, only FCF/EV both outperformed the Russell 1000 on an annualized basis and spent fewer months in negative territory.

US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 portfolio is quite different than the Small Cap Value category portfolio, as reported by M*. Cyclical super-sector accounts for 58% of CALF portfolio vs 52% for the category; Sensitive super-sector accounts for 32% of CALF portfolio vs 42% for the category; and Defensive super-sector accounts for 12% of CALF portfolio vs 12% for the category. Of interest, the two sectors lacking any exposure are Financials and Utilities, the first being by design and the second due to historic negative free cash flow for the sector. In reviewing US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 portfolio by sector, it becomes obvious which sector offers the best free cash flow yield: Consumer Cyclicals. Below is the breakdown of sectors as offered by M*:

Other interesting and noteworthy portfolio data points include return on invested capital ROIC of 13.6% for CALF vs 7.2% for the Category, and overall portfolio comparable valuation compared to the Category. While long-term earnings growth from both CALF and the Category are expected to be 13%, CALF has substantially lower valuation compared to the Category: 6% discount to Price/Book, 33% discount to P/E, 53% discount to Price/Sales and 53% discount to Price/Cash Flow.

The top 15 US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 portfolio positions are listed below and comprise 31% of the overall portfolio value.

US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 fits nicely in the portfolio investment bucket titled "bought primarily for capital appreciation". I recently added a starter position of CALF to the portfolio I manage for my grandkids' future college expenses, which is between 4 and 15 years away from distributions.