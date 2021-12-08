Matt Stroshane/Getty Images News

There are very few publicly traded theme park operators across the globe. The list narrows further when you look at firms that focus primarily on this type of industry as opposed to those that are multi-faceted conglomerates. But for investors, undoubtedly one of the most iconic names, as well as one of the most controversial, is SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). Like other players in the space, SeaWorld was temporarily devastated by the fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. But prior to that period, the enterprise had been exhibiting steady improvements on its top and bottom lines. Fortunately for investors, the picture seems to be improving rapidly in the current fiscal year as attendance rebounds. And while attendance levels are not yet back to where they were, strong pricing from the enterprise helps to make up for this. Add in the fact that shares of the business are trading at quite low levels, and it should make for an interesting prospect for long-term investors.

Diving into SeaWorld

SeaWorld may best be known these days as the controversial theme park that has been dedicated to keeping various marine life in its enclosures. But the company is much more than that. As of the end of its latest fiscal year, for instance, the company owned a large portfolio of brands that are recognized the world over. These include its namesake SeaWorld brand, as well as Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. In all, the company's portfolio has 12 differentiated theme parks spread across different parts of the US.

Of these locations, three fall under the traditional sea world name. These properties are located in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio. Next in line, you have two properties that fall under the Busch Gardens name. These are theme parks that seek to immerse their guests in international geographic settings. They allow their guests to ride on roller coasters and engage in educational experiences and high energy theatrical productions better suited for all ages. One of these is located in Tampa Bay, while the other is in Williamsburg.

The company also has three properties under the Aquatica name. These particular properties immerse their customers in a South Seas-themed tropical setting in what is essentially a water park with various rides and experiences. These are located in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego. Discovery Cove, located next to SeaWorld in Orlando, is an all-inclusive marine life theme park. Sesame Place is a theme park dedicated to the Sesame Street television series. On top of this, the company has Water Country USA, which is the largest family water park in Virginia. And it has Adventure Island, which is adjacent to the Tampa Bay Busch Gardens, and it acts as a small water park with a Key West theme.

*Created by Author

Over the years, the financial performance achieved by SeaWorld has generally been positive. After seeing revenue drop from $1.34 billion in 2016 to $1.26 billion in 2017, it then rose consistently until hitting almost $1.40 billion in 2019. A sizable portion of this increase can be chalked up to a rise in attendance at its parks. In 2016, for instance, the company had 22 million visitors. This dropped to 20.80 million in 2017 before climbing to 22.62 million by 2019. But then, in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This sent attendance down to a paltry 6.37 million, with revenue hitting just $431.80 million.

As a result of this decline in sales, profitability also took a beating. After seeing the company recover from net losses in 2016 to 2017 management then drove profitability higher until the firm saw earnings of $89.48 million in 2019. But then, in 2020, the company generated a net loss of $312.32 million. Operating cash flow followed a similar trajectory, eventually falling from a positive $348.42 million in 2019 to a negative $120.73 million in 2020. EBITDA, after years of improvement, dropped from a positive $456.92 million to a negative $73.19 million.

The good news for investors is that this financial pain only lasted for a short time. Take, as an example, performance achieved in the current fiscal year. Revenue in the first nine months of 2021 totaled $1.13 billion. That is nearly four times greater than the $277.70 million achieved the same time one year earlier. The company went from generating a loss of $266.79 million to generating a profit of $184.98 million. Operating cash flow turned from a negative $107.65 million to a positive $416.44 million. And EBITDA went from a negative $95.92 million to a positive $509.28 million.

*Created by Author

Much of the recent recovery for the company can be chalked up to a rebound in attendance. In the latest quarter, for instance, the company saw attendance at its theme parks total 7.23 million. This compares to the 1.56 million achieved the same quarter a year earlier. For the year-to-date period, attendance of 15.25 million dwarfs the 4.25 million achieved in the same time frame of 2020. It is worth noting that attendance is still lower than the comparable timeframes of 2019. In the third quarter of that year, attendance was 8.12 million, while in the full first nine months of the year it was 17.93 million. This disparity does appear to be driven by lower international attendance. Rising attendance is not the only thing that investors should pay attention to. The company has also seen a rebound in revenue per capita. In the latest quarter, for instance, this figure came in at $72.13. What is interesting is that this revenue per capita far outpaces even the 2019 figures when the company reported a reading of $58.31 in the third quarter and $61.38 in the first nine months of the firm's 2019 fiscal year.

SEAS stock looks attractively priced

Management has not provided any detailed guidance for the current fiscal year. But if we annualize results experienced so far in the first nine months of the year, then the company should generate operating cash flow of about $462.55 million and EBITDA of around $623.89 million. At current pricing, this translates to a price to operating cash flow multiple of 10.3 and to an EV to EBITDA multiple of 10.1. It appears as though management also believes that the company is trading on the cheap. Because so far for the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, the firm bought back 1.53 million shares of stock for $82.7 million. And subsequent to the quarter, the firm bought back another 457,000 shares for a combined price of $26.8 million. This all still leaves $128.1 million under its current share buyback plan. And if strong performance continues, I suspect that management will make full use of this in the near future.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA SeaWorld Entertainment 10.3 10.1 Planet Fitness (PLNT) 36.8 37.0 Cedar Fair (FUN) 29.8 26.1 Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: AESE N/A N/A Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) 11.7 14.4

To put the pricing of SeaWorld into perspective, I decided to compare it to the five highest-rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. Of the five, only three yielded positive results. Still, this gave me something to work with. Using the three companies, the firms ranged from 11.7 to 36.8 when discussing the price to operating cash flow approach. Using this approach, SeaWorld is the cheapest of the group. I then performed the same analysis using the EV to EBITDA approach, ending up with a range of 14.4 to 37. Once again, our prospect was the cheapest of the group.

Takeaway

Based on all of the data provided, I cannot help but to think that SeaWorld is an attractive opportunity for patient investors who don't mind some degree of risk and who believe that projected financial performance is indicative of the ultimate future of the business down the road. For those who think that this turnaround is temporary, the volatility of the company should be a turn-off. But the general trend the business experienced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic leads me to believe that the future for the firm, operationally, is bright.