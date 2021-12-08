November 2021 Passive Income - Mediocre Months

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Finally, we see some red, then some green, and more red. We got a new COVID, and media is eating it, spreading even more fear. While it seems like a more contagious COVID, that's really not that bad. Viruses wanna survive and mutate. Generally, from what I understand, this is what they do - spread faster but are less deadly. Maybe it's a good thing, we all get it - get the anti-bodies and move on with life.

As for the market, well, we are back to the start of November prices. It's all good. If you are still in the accumulation phase, you should welcome lower prices. I definitely do.

Raises Or Cuts

Manulife Financial (MFC) came through with an 18% increase. This adds $26.80 in forward income.

(MFC) came through with an 18% increase. This adds $26.80 in forward income. Telus (TU) raised theirs by another 3.94% (2nd of the year), adding $11.91 to the income.

raised theirs by another 3.94% (2nd of the year), adding $11.91 to the income. Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) with a monster 25.7% dividend raise, adds $6.12.

(OTCPK:ANCUF) (OTCPK:ANCTF) with a monster 25.7% dividend raise, adds $6.12. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) kicked off the banks with an 11% raise, adding 42$ to our income.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2021 - $429.09

Was a great month on the dividend front. Regulators gave the go-ahead for the Canadian financials to raise dividends and buy back their stock again. The insurers wasted no time raising theirs, and the banks followed suit. Love that Couche-Tard raise and Telus with their 2nd of the year. Fantastic stuff. In total, those raises added $86.83 this month.

November 2021 Dividend Income

6 Companies paid us this month.

Stocks November 2020 Income November 2021 Income BMO (BMO) 33.92 sold RioCan (OTCPK:RIOCF) 31.44 (2 Drips) sold Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 8.32 sold Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) 19.08 (3 Drips) sold National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) 25.56 41.18 Procter & Gamble (PG) - USD 18.98 20.88 Rit ETF 0 65.95 AbbVie (ABBV) - USD 82.60 91.00 Smart Centers 25.44 (1 Drip) 33.15 (1 Drip) General Mills (GIS) - USD 70.38 (1 drip) 72.42 (1 Drip) Totals 315.72 324.58

5 stocks Dripped in November

A very minor growth rate, but these are always our lowest months. They don't get much love. I plan on adding to our national bank position and possibly starting a position in Air products and chemicals, but other than that, I'd love for Procter & Gamble to drop in price a bit to grow their position.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $6.32 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment - $500.00

Nothing new here, just our regular monthly payment. (I don't even have to edit this part every month) Steady Eddy……

Solar Panel Income

In October (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 347 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One deposited $99.42 into our chequing account this month.

Last October, the system generated $127.87. I'm not surprised, it's lower, it's been pretty gloomy, and wet the last couple of months.

Total Income for 2021 - $2,323.64

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost ---$32,396.46

Total Income Received ---$9,810.45

Amount to Break even -- $-22,586.01

Total November 2021 Passive Income - $924

November 2020 Passive Income - $‭ 943.59

A negative growth rate. Basically, the difference in solar panel income. It's all good. We can see I sold a bunch of those monthly paying dividend stocks, so to be even is not too bad.

Totals For 2021

Dividends Year-To-Date Total - $7,032.62Other Passive Income Year-To-Date - $8,496.56Total Passive Income for 2021 -- $15,529.18Year-End Goal - $17,390.71 --- %89.29

We should be getting 8.3% a month, and with 11 months done, we should be at 91.3%. Slightly behind. Gonna need a strong December but will most likely just miss this goal.

November 2021 Purchases

We didn't buy much this month as we focused on paying off that trip.

Manulife Financial

Added 45 more shares of Manulife Financial, after their solid 18% dividend raise. I think interest rates need to rise a bit to fight off inflation. This will be good for insurers. These 45 shares add $59.40 to our forward income.

XAW ETF

Added 7 more XAW to the portfolio as well.

Adding about $3.00.

Overall, we added $62.40 to that forward income with these new purchases.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

Increase Dividends by $1,680.19 this year (bringing our forward income from dividends to $8,329.13 a year).

With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises, we continued to grow the size of our dividend Portfolio. Total increase so far in 2021 is $1,471.55, 87.58% of our goal.

Somewhere along the line, I must have messed this up as our forward income from dividends has now surpassed $8,600, passing the total I aimed for at the start of the year. Guess it's a good problem to have. Woot! Woot!

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase Of $250

This month we added 7 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade* is great because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

November 2021 Passive Income Conclusion

A great month to be a Canadian dividend investor. There was a bunch of dividend raises, and they continued to flood into December. These months are always the lowest. While they aren't the most exciting, they make the next 2 nicer.

Hope you all had a wonderful November as well. Did you do anything interesting? How's your portfolio performing?

You don't lose if you get knocked down; You lose if you stay down- Muhammad Ali

