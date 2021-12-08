MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (BATS:AAAU) is a grantor trust established on 26 July, 2018 owned by Goldman Sachs with $417 million worth of assets under management and JP Morgan Chase Bank as its primary custodian (Source). It primarily serves to provide paper-based exposure to the physical gold market, and to that end the only physical asset underlying shares in the ETF is gold. Shares in this ETF are generally issued in baskets of at least 25,000 shares, according to the fund prospectus, in exchange for a proportional amount of gold that is stored by the custodian. However, shares of this ETF are not redeemable for gold unless they are aggregated in baskets of the specified amount. Therefore, these shares are merely certificates of granted ownership under another entity's custody for the retail investor.

With a market cap of $412 million as of Dec. 2, 2021 (Source), their most recent 10-Q filing indicates a total investment volume in gold at approximately $511 M and total outstanding shares at 21,125,000, net asset value is calculated to be approximately $18.83/share. Currently, the net asset value calculated at $18.83/share is slightly higher than the current share price at approximately $17.75/share. Calculating, therefore, the redeemable basket amount, at $17.75/share yields a total basket amount of $443,750. At a current gold price of approximately $1775/oz., a minimum total physical gold amount of 250 oz. is redeemable with one basket of 25,000 shares.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the ETF is defined in the fund prospectus as "the aggregate value of gold and other assets, if any, of the Trust (other than any amounts credited to the Trust's reserve account, if any) including cash, if any, less liabilities of the Trust, which include estimated accrued but unpaid fees, expenses and other liabilities." Total expenses for the ETF stand at 0.18% of the ETF's NAV, which amounts to a total of $187,642,759.60 at $18.83/share for a total of 55,361,645 issued shares, which includes the 21,125,000 outstanding shares. This is referred to as the Sponsor Fee and is the only net expense on record for the ETF. The sponsor for this ETF is Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

Further important disclosures from the ETF prospectus include the following: "The Shares are neither interests in nor obligations of the Sponsor or the Trustee. The Shares are not insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other governmental agency. The Trust is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not required to register under such act. The Trust is not a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act of 1936, as amended, and neither the Sponsor nor the Trustee is subject to regulation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission as a commodity pool operator or a commodity trading advisor under the Commodity Exchange Act in connection with the Shares."

Market Update

Figure 1: Nominal Price Action of Gold Since March 2021 with Key Technical Indicators (Source: TradingView)

Shown in Figure 1 is a chart of the price action of gold since Oct. 2021. The price action of gold is currently exiting the 92-bar-long ascending channel in play since the end of the establishment of three successive tri-peak fractal patterns, as shown in this article. The green support line that has been supporting the price action since the bottom in Aug. 2021 has been tested most recently repeatedly with the possibility of a breakdown. It remains to be seen whether the support of the ascending channel will be tested or not, as this will be a definitive indication that a sideways consolidation before a bullish run higher or an immediate bullish run in the price action is highly likely to occur.

The same iterative optimization methodology implemented to establish several key price levels in the price of crude oil in a previous article has been employed in the price of gold to establish key price levels. With a primary support level of $1760.23/oz. established, shown in yellow in the price chart, equidistance price levels (shown in red) with a distance of $47.97/oz. between them were established up to $2047.71/oz. - an approximation of the high achieved in Aug. 2020. In addition, other price levels with $73.65/oz. between them have also been established along with these red price levels, shown in alternating red and turquoise, have been established.

Given the backdrop of these prices and key technical setups discussed in previous articles, a large breakout is expected in the price of gold but has not materialized yet. A false breakout above $1800/oz. occurred last month that propelled the price towards the key $1882.27/oz. level before the collapse back into the larger descending wedge. Given the presence of smaller descending wedges in the price action, it stands to reason the price action may, in the short-term, create another descending wedge to solidify more bullish indicators and build more potential before a significant breakout. However, given the path of the support, further upside in the price action is likely until the $1800/oz. level, where the support line intersects with the resistance line of the major descending wedge at the beginning of Jan. 2022.

Figure 2: Price Chart of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF with Key Technical Indicators (Source: TradingView)

The technical setups in the gold price action provide a solid foundation for the evaluation of AAAU's price action. The price action of the ETF, shown in Figure 2, has had three distinct curvilinear trends associated with the price's highs and lows since the beginning of the summer consolidation of 2020. With the price action generally lodged inside a distinct descending wedge formation shown in white, the intersection of the green curvilinear support and the resistance of the descending wedge provides a general target timeframe for an expected breakout from the descending wedge in the price action. However, a curvilinear resistance shown in red intersects with the green curvilinear support much later, and if the support holds, breakout may occur much later with the price action finding future resistance at the provided yellow curvilinear resistance trend. Key dates for the AAAU price action include Feb. 18, Apr. 6, and Jul. 21, 2022.

It is useful to examine the AAAU/Gold ratio in order to gain an understanding of the comparative technical performances between them. Shown in Figure 3 is a chart of the AAAU-to-Gold ratio in shares/oz. As gold is the only underlying asset in the ETF, the AAAU-to-Gold ratio merely records fractional changes and dislocations in the performances between the two assets, and is therefore an established fraction of the price of gold. By inference, therefore, a near-100% correlation qualitatively and, according to the chart, quantitatively exists between AAAU and gold, since the AAAU-to-gold ratio is a fixed-value measure and a relational measure of the nominal price of the ETF with respect to gold.

Figure 3: AAAU-to-Gold Price Ratio (Source: TradingView)

Conclusions

AAAU is an excellent vehicle for exposure into the price action of gold. It is both affordable as a leverage security with a tangible underlying asset and useful as a trading instrument to leverage gains on the price of gold without participating in the futures market. However, given that AAAU is specifically geared towards a custodial hierarchy whereby institutional players and investors can deposit and redeem a sizeable volume of gold in custody and retail investors will not be able to redeem individual shares for a portion of the ETF's physical gold assets without great exposure, it is advised to utilize AAAU as a leveraged trading instrument for medium-term investment strategies. Given the rising potential for a bullish breakout in the gold price action, AAAU is subsequently poised with additional technical indicators to the ones depicted in the gold nominal price action for similar bullish moves higher at or around key aforementioned dates.