When we last covered Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) we took a long time to complete writing the article. The last 18 months have certainly produced some extraordinary events but FCO's pricing would be among the top five ridiculous things that we had seen. Hence, we did periodically check that we were not hallucinating about what was actually happening. We left that article with a resoundingly negative message.

The fund will cut its distributions and with that will come a rather sudden and abrupt meeting of price and NAV. None of it will be pleasant and all of it is completely predictable. But the holders today see one thing and one thing only. The 9.73% yield. Good luck on chasing that. You will need it.

Things took a strange turn just after that. The fund is now down about 17%. We examine that key event and tell you where this one is headed.

The News

FCO filed a shelf registration to sell more common shares to the public.

The prospectus supplement would enable the Fund to sell from time to time, in one or more at-the-market offerings, the Fund's common shares up to a total amount of $35 million. The filing will allow the Fund to offer these registered securities when market conditions are considered favorable. Common shares of the Fund would only be issued utilizing the shelf registration when the premium to net asset value ("NAV") is greater than the costs associated with the transaction. There can be no guarantee that the Fund will engage in any sales or any particular level of sales of common shares, if shares were offered. Any proceeds raised would be used for investment purposes.

$35 million may have not sounded like a lot, but do keep in mind that this fund had less than $80 million of total assets when we last wrote about it. So the $35 million represented over 40% of total assets and a stunning 60% of net assets (about $56 million) at the time.

The simple reason was that it made sense to sell shares at a premium to NAV. The math was very well in their favor. If FCO managed to issue $35 million in shares at the 30%-35% premium that was prevalent at the time, it would create a $8-$9 million boost to NAV. How big is that? Well, the fund only had about $56 million of net assets so this would boost things quite a lot. The estimated NAV would jump from $6.44 to about $7.15. That 11% jump is something that fund with its current fee structure would likely struggle to generate (in our opinion) over the next five years.

What Happened?

Since that share issuance started, premium to NAV has had a hard time sustaining at its previous perch.

FCO's share issuances have started to have an impact. When we last wrote on this there were 8.74 million shares outstanding.

Source: The Biggest Bubble In Fixed Income

The October 31st number moved this up to 8.86 million.

Source: Aberdeen

The most recent weekly update bumped it up to over 9.0 million.

Source: Aberdeen Weekly Update

So the shares are coming, but unfortunately, it appears that demand for these has been tepid. So the issuances are now reducing the premium to NAV.

Outlook

FCO managed to issue just about $2 million worth of new equity so far. That has likely contributed to the premium getting crushed by one-third. But we don't expect the fund to stop. While the premium may be less appealing than before, with net assets of just $54.6 million, every extra dollar helps. Let's keep in mind here three other facts as well.

1) The fund's expense ratio is almost 3%.

2) The underlying holdings have a yield to call of about 5.5%, so the fund earns you a net 2.5% to 2.75% (extra 0.25% comes from leverage).

3) It is depleting its NAV at a rapid clip with a distribution rate of 13.68%.

Source: CEF Connect

The 11% overpayment, above and beyond what the fund earns reduces net assets by about $5.0 million a year and gross assets by about $7.0 million a year. That should work wonders for the extremely high expense ratio. So the fund is highly incentivized to keep selling new shares into the market at almost any NAV premium. Based on that, and our outlook for rising interest rates with some credit turbulence, we think the shares are due for a smash to the NAV level.

Conclusion

FCO will likely visit the $6.00 level next year. The fund will likely be able to issue about one million more shares at a premium before the premium disappears. There is a bear market in greater fools. Convincing people to pay a 33% premium for a fund likely to generate less than 2% annualized total 10-year NAV returns, is harder than it looks.

Source: Aberdeen

Who would have guessed? Post that, the bigger question comes back to the NAV depleting distributions, which will need to be reduced if the fund wants to avoid its expense ratios rising well past the 3% level. The good news here is that premium is down to just 23%. So "investors" buying at this level at least have a small probability of breaking even in a decade. They have that going for them, which is nice.

