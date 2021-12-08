Just_Super/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is one of our top-performing cloud computing stocks this year. The company operates a unified observability platform across multiple functionalities. Some tech investors might be unfamiliar with observability, but it's crucial for companies that operate in the cloud today. CFO David Obstler emphasized (edited):

We often say that once you put workloads on the cloud given the complexity, if you're using containers, servers, et cetera, you're blind unless the next thing you do is invest in observability. That can be a platform, that can be open source, et cetera. So there's a very high correlation between cloud workloads and the investment in observability. (from Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology Conference)

There are multiple companies that Datadog competes against within the monitoring space. However, DDOG's key value proposition is its "one-stop platform" that can transcend the boundaries between functional teams. Moreover, its cloud-agnostic platform is also interoperable within a multi/hybrid cloud environment. Such tremendous flexibility has allowed the company to grow rapidly over the last three years. Nevertheless, the company continues to add modules onto its platform and has recently ventured into cloud security. Datadog believes that its data-rich unified platform can help its customers leverage and optimize much better than independent providers. Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud workloads will continue to be a massive tailwind for its usage-based subscription model moving forward.

DDOG Stock YTD Performance

DDOG stock YTD performance (as of 8 December'21).

DDOG stock has had a marvelous year in 2021 so far. Its YTD return of 79.8% puts it well ahead of its closest pure-play peers. Nevertheless, the performance hasn't been consistent for its peers like Splunk (SPLK) and Elastic (ESTC), which have had abysmal years so far. Despite that, New Relic (NEWR) and Dynatrace (DT) stock both registered a spectacular year for their investors. Both stocks delivered YTD returns of 60.8% and 45.1%, respectively, despite the recent retracement.

Datadog Unified, Low-Friction Platform is Designed For High Scalability

Datadog revenue and YoY change (quarterly). Data source: S&P Capital IQ

The observability space has always been highly competitive. But, Datadog believes it operates a superior platform that can leverage the multi/hybrid cloud environment exceptionally well. Consequently, we have also seen its business performance validating its thesis. The company's revenue has continued to grow robustly over the last two years. It clearly shows that the secular drivers underpinning migration to cloud workloads also benefit Datadog's business model immensely.

In FQ3'21, Datadog delivered a solid performance as its revenue increased by 74.9% YoY and up 15.8% QoQ. Notably, the company believes that it's still very early in its market opportunity as companies move their workloads to the cloud. Importantly, Datadog's platform is cloud-agnostic and can scale in multi/hybrid cloud infrastructures.

The company believes that it's targeting "greenfield opportunities" through its land-and-expand model. Its modular and usage-based pricing model allows customers to start small. However, they often end up expanding their usage and products. CEO Olivier Pomel articulated (edited):

Most of our business, most of our new logos are greenfield, net new workloads, net new environments in the cloud. So we land small in these new environments. These are mostly not competitive displacements. When our customers start using us, they grow with us. They adopt more of our products and reach a point where they might consider standardizing on us. Standardization means they have enough of a footprint in their cloud environment relative to their overall global footprint that they want to start standardizing all of their tooling, observability management around what they are doing in these cloud environments. (from RBC Global TIMT Conference)

Datadog number of customers with >$100K ARR. Data source: Company filings

Datadog share of ARR. Data source: Company filings

Its robust land-and-expand buildup is also bolstered by its low-touch go-to-market strategy. The company emphasized that its platform is so simple and fuss-free to deploy. Therefore, it has helped its customers scale up their usage efficiently and easily, leading to a bigger spend over time. Readers can easily refer to the above charts where the company has grown its enterprise base rapidly. Its enterprise customers grew by 62.6% YoY and 11.8% QoQ. It's much faster than the growth in its total customer base, which grew 33.6% YoY in FQ3. Coupled with a highly consistent net revenue retention (NRR) rate of 130%, Datadog's highly scalable platform has clearly been validated by its customers' usage.

Therefore, the company relies on usage-based pricing tagged to a subscription model. It has allowed the company to benefit from the migration of workloads to the cloud, similar to how the hyperscalers have benefited. Importantly, the company underscored that its usage-based pricing model would continue to be instrumental moving forward. CEO Pomel explained (edited):

The way we structure our contracts and the way we recognize revenue really mimics the way the public cloud is consumed. So for customers, it's fairly natural, like how they pay their Amazon deal. And the dynamics there between their cloud deal and us is very similar. And so what typically happens is they under-commit, they outgrow commitments and they upsize their commitments. So the motion is very much like a growth motion. The long-term trend, I would say, is one of data explosion. We don't do Enterprise License Agreements. We operate in a SaaS domain where data can explode in volume. And we feel good about that. (from RBC Global TMT Conference)

Datadog GAAP EBIT margins and levered FCF margins. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Although Datadog still reported a negative EBIT margin of -1.8% in FQ3, it is closing towards GAAP EBIT profitability as it scales. Moreover, DDOG has been solidly FCF profitable and reported a levered FCF margin of 21.7% in FQ3.

Datadog change in deferred revenue. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

Datadog RPO. Data source: Company filings

Meanwhile, the company continues to gain tremendous momentum in its remaining purchase obligations (RPO). The strength can also be observed from its change in deferred revenue trend, as shown above. Datadog has clearly demonstrated that its low-touch, usage-based pricing model is highly scalable. As a result, the company has clearly gained significant momentum with its enterprise customers. We believe that Datadog is uniquely-positioned in the cloud observability space due to its unified platform compared to its peers. Consequently, its superior platform has helped it continue winning new customers and expanding into new verticals as the reopening cadence gains traction. CEO Pomel emphasized (edited):

We were getting a lot of new logo deals with enterprises that were really depressed during the pandemic. We mentioned train companies, airlines, amusement parks, hotel chains, really enterprises that were fighting for survival during the pandemic. It was very clear to them that they needed to modernize and digitalize. And we're seeing them actually come up with some level of scale now and emerging on the other side of it and being more deliberate about their transformation. Datadog's advantage is that it already has customers' cloud data, whereas independent tools don't have the same visibility into a company's systems and applications. We can make sure that the finance teams are exposed to the operational data. And in reverse, we can also surface the cost information back to the engineering teams. (from RBC Global TMT Conference, and Insider article)

So, is DDOG Stock a Buy?

Datadog est. revenue and adjusted EBITDA mean consensus. Data source: S&P Capital IQ

DDOG stock EV/NTM Revenue 2Y mean.

Datadog is estimated to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 38% over the next two years. Moreover, its adjusted EBITDA is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 43.4%, clearly demonstrating leverage.

There is little doubt that DDOG stock carries a discernible growth premium. The stock is trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 38.4x, against its 2Y mean of 33.6x. To be certain, our internal fair value estimates point to DDOG within the fairly-valued zone now. Nevertheless, our assumptions would require DDOG management to execute with excellence over the next few years. More aggressive investors can consider adding an initial position at the current level. However, more conservative investors may want to wait for a deeper retracement first.

However, we believe that management has proven its execution capability over time. Coupled with its well-positioned business model and large TAM, we rate DDOG stock a Buy.