Quantitative Tightening: The Elephant In The Room

By Michael Hampden-Turner, Director, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Applied Research

A fully grown male African elephant can weigh up to 15,000 lbs. If you ever come across one, the best advice I can give you is to stay out of its way, because if spooked, it can get irrational and squash you. Equally, while the dominant theme for 2022 will be the battle between inflation and policy rates, we must inevitably get to the elephant. (I'm not undermining inflation as a theme, it will be key, I wrote a blog on it here.) It is a much less talked about theme, but 'quantitative tightening' will likely play a key monetary policy tool in this part of the cycle. Very few people have familiarity with elephants, not least central bankers, and they are really huge. For example, in the U.K., the Asset Purchase Facility (APF), currently holds £850bn or 40% of all gilts. But to date, it has not generated much comment and remains the 'elephant in the room'.

Quantitative easing has been a driving force behind markets since the global financial crisis, the silver bullet that central bankers have discovered that has been a critical support for markets and a dominant theme for over a decade. Markets loved it to begin with but have since become desensitized over time. Much less well-known is what will happen when it goes into reverse.

Our note lays out the case for why the interaction between selling down the Asset Purchase Facility (APF) and hiking rates might be important. It focuses on the possible impact on interest rate curves and markets more broadly. The extent of this is hard to judge with the information we have to date, if we are lucky, the elephant will just pull up some trees and eat them, but if managed poorly, it might just start flattening things.

Market reaction to 'quantitative tightening'

Nobody likes being squashed, so markets tend to try and get ahead of, and price, policy announcements. Given that the path to 1% might well be longer than many economists think, market makers will have some time to position themselves before the first gilt is sold. Investors will look at the effect of QE on their portfolios and anticipate the opposite. So, let us remind ourselves what happened in the early days of QE.

What these graphs illustrate is the strong relationship between central bank asset purchases and both an equity and bond rally. In fact, it is clear here that when purchases stop, investors start taking profits. The risk to markets is that the same process occurs in reverse, potentially even in anticipation of an unwinding, with investors trying to anticipate before a single gilt is sold.

Why inflict an elephant on the markets? Central banks want to slow inflation by reshaping the interest rate curve. The risk is that it might be too effective and get out of control, or the process generates unanticipated side effects. Remember that QE lifted the value of many assets: real estate, antiques, credit, silver, equities, and fine wine. It is hard to anticipate what might happen during the unwinding. While central bankers remember the 'Taper Tantrum' in the U.S. in 2013 and are mindful of the consequences, they also have to be predictable and will have a harder time tinkering once they have set the parameters of the sale.

