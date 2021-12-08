da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The sharp selling episode the market experienced in the past couple of weeks took some former leaders down to what I’d suggest are bargain levels. This kind of episode is quite painful to endure while it’s happening, but in hindsight, can present really outstanding opportunities to add winners to your portfolio at much cheaper prices.

One such leader that I think has already bottomed and is going much higher is Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG).

The company is in the software group, which has continued to vastly outperform the broader market, and within that outperforming group, DDOG itself is a leader. That’s a key differentiator for stocks when you’re looking to buy; you want a group that institutions are allocating money to, and you want the best stocks within that group. That’s how you beat the market, and DDOG is a great example of such a stock.

The stock relentlessly made new highs from the summer months of 2021 to just a couple of weeks ago, when the selling began in the broader market. That decline ultimately took DDOG down 25% from its high, which is a sizable discount to say the least. The stock has – in the space of two days – retraced about half that decline, which is the kind of behavior you’d expect to see from a market leader. It means institutions still want to own it and are willing to pay up when prices are lower.

There’s an extremely strong accumulation/distribution line, which means that prices tend to end the day closer to the high of the day than the low. That’s a sign of bullish accumulation, and that means dips are generally short-lived.

Finally, we’ve seen a PPO reset to the centerline, and it has now begun turning higher, exactly where you’d want that to occur. That means the overbought momentum condition we saw when the stock was making new highs has been worked through, and that means the bulls can now make another push to new highs.

In short, I think everything about this chart suggests we’ve seen the bottom and that there are new highs ahead, so from a technical perspective, I’m very bullish. Now, let’s take a look at how DDOG is providing value to customers longer-term.

A proven value proposition

At its core, what DDOG provides to customers is a one-stop-shop for their various data sources and platforms in a single view that can then be shared across different functional areas. This includes development teams, operations monitoring, security, and more. Traditionally, these teams don’t necessarily communicate that well, have different goals, different operating metrics, and can operate in silos as a result. DDOG seeks to integrate various platforms so that these teams all have the same information, can monitor the same things, communicate more easily, and share the same goals.

Source: Investor presentation

This chart is a good representation of how the platform works, and why a company would want to utilize it. Anyone that has worked in a corporate setting knows that getting different functional areas to see the same information and have the same goals is extremely challenging, because different systems perform different tasks, and data sharing can be challenging or impossible. DDOG has developed a way to break down that wall, and that’s why it looks to me like it has a very bright future.

Source: Investor presentation

What the customer gets is what you see above. I won’t read it to you but the benefits are very clear for the customer, particularly in industries where technology moves quickly and therefore, companies need to be optimized all the time to compete. DDOG’s platform works for just about any industry, and it boasts customers from across the spectrum of sectors. The bottom line is the value proposition has been well established, and the company’s ever-expanding book of customers is unequivocal proof of this.

The company uses its “land-and-expand” strategy to get its foot into the door with customers using free trials of one or more of its products. This allows the customer to get up and running, and see the value DDOG can provide. DDOG can then sell multiple products to that customer, leading to some truly eye-popping retention rates.

Source: Investor presentation

The company’s gross retention rate is in the mid-90s, and its dollar-based net retention rate is in excess of 130%. The customer tries a DDOG product, sees the value, buys it, and then explores further value DDOG can provide with other products on its platform, which leads to massive retention rates and expanding per-customer spending.

Speaking of expanding customer spending, this chart shows the massive growth DDOG has seen – and continues to see – in its percentage of customers that use more than one product.

Source: Investor presentation

Three-quarters of its customers use at least 2 products, and 28% of customers use at least 4 products. These numbers continue to expand, and as DDOG matures and continues to build out its offerings, it would be difficult to convince me these won’t be higher than they are today. That leads to not only higher retention rates – as customers with multiple products are stickier for DDOG – but higher and higher per-customer revenue over time.

That’s why DDOG is seeing the number of customers that are hitting milestones on annual recurring revenue soar as well; customers that buy more than one product stick around, and they spend more.

Source: Investor presentation

These numbers are all supporting of not only exploding revenue growth, but better margins as well.

Source: Investor presentation

DDOG’s revenue continues to fly and it looks poised to do that for the foreseeable future, but we’ll talk more on that in a minute. Before we get to that, we can see on the right side that the company’s operating income on an adjusted basis continues to improve, and DDOG – on this measure – is very slightly profitable at the moment.

However, DDOG is still very early on in its lifecycle so focusing on profits is done at the investor’s peril. DDOG is a revenue growth story at the moment, but we can see some clues in terms of how profitable DDOG could be down the road.

Right now, gross margins are in the mid-70s, which is outstanding, even for a software company, which tend to have very high margins. The key is that DDOG’s R&D is still 30%+ of total sales, so the company is taking its revenue growth and investing very heavily in building the platform, selling it, and improving it. This model has been utilized countless times over the years in software businesses, and it works. Just keep in mind that profits don’t really matter at the moment, as DDOG is spending what could be very strong profits on constant R&D to ensure the next leg of growth.

Now, the fundamental outlook for DDOG is quite strong indeed, and I think the story is great. But we can get some clues from the analyst community as well by taking a look at revenue estimate revisions for the years to come. As you can see, DDOG, is extremely popular with analysts as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

All 17 revisions that have been made in recent months were higher, and as we can see, not only are the revenue lines moving higher – indicating higher estimates – but there is ample space between the lines. That indicates that estimates are rising, and that there is significant year-over-year growth forecast in the coming years. Perhaps more than anything else, this is why DDOG has been a leader in a leading group, and this is why I believe it will continue to be for the foreseeable future.

Valuation and final thoughts

As with any rapidly-expanding software business, DDOG isn’t cheap. However, keep in mind that leaders like this are never cheap, which is why they’re leaders. Be wary of cheap stocks in areas like software because there’s almost certainly some fundamental hurdle that investors don’t see a way around.

Source: TIKR.com

DDOG is going for 43X forward sales, so as I mentioned, it isn’t cheap by any stretch of the imagination. However, since the pandemic hit in earnest, ~40X sales is about where we’ve seen DDOG. With that in mind, 43X forward sales is probably about right given the information we have on DDOG at the moment. I won’t try and convince you it’s cheap, but I also don’t think it’s expensive.

Fairly valued for a very clear market leader that is early in its lifecycle isn’t a bad place to be at all. I think the technical picture for DDOG supports higher prices, and I see the company’s fundamental outlook as outstanding, even with 30% of revenue going to R&D. I wouldn’t expect a great deal of multiple expansion given where it is today, but we should see DDOG expand its share price at least at the rate of its revenue growth, which is currently expected to average 40%+ annually for the foreseeable future.

Count me in.