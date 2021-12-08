slovegrove/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the precious metals sector have had to endure a turbulent year thus far, with the Gold Miners Index (GDX) down 13% year-to-date and the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) down 23%. However, one sanctuary among the carnage has been Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), up 7% year-to-date. The outperformance can be attributed to its insulation from inflationary pressures, and several positive developments across its portfolio. However, it's hard to argue that there's a meaningful margin of safety baked in here even after the recent correction. So, while FNV is a staple for any precious metals portfolio, I think there are a few better ways to play the royalty/streaming space currently.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Franco-Nevada just came off an outstanding quarter in Q3, reporting revenue of $316.3 million, a 13% increase from the year-ago period. On a two-year basis, revenue soared by 34%, with Franco-Nevada boasting an impressive compound annual revenue growth rate of ~15.8% in the period. The solid results were driven by moderate growth in quarterly gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] sales, offset by lower metals prices in the period. However, as shown below, energy revenue picked up the slack in Q3, with oil and natural gas prices charging during the quarter and adding to their Q2 gains.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

If we look at the recent volatility we've seen in commodity markets, we've seen a violent correction in natural gas prices, with the recent correction erasing all of the Q3 gains. While this might worry some investors, it's worth noting that Franco-Nevada guided for $195 million to $205 million in energy revenue, a massive increase from its previous guidance (~$163 million mid-point), which factored in a conservative price of $4.00/mcf. With natural gas trading only slightly below these levels and coming in near these levels quarter-to-date, this shouldn't affect the updated guidance unless this correction gets even worse, which would appear unlikely short-term, given that natural gas is becoming stretched to the downside here.

(Source: BusinessInsider.com)

Meanwhile, we've also seen a very sharp correction in light crude oil prices, with the commodity finding itself nearly 30% off its highs in a span of barely a month as of last week. However, similar to natural gas, Franco-Nevada was conservative with its commodity price assumptions, assuming a price of $70.00/barrel. As we can see, despite this recent correction, crude oil's quarter-to-date price is sitting closer to $77.00/barrel and should finish Q4 closer to $74.00/barrel, assuming oil doesn't break its recent lows. This is not only above Franco-Nevada's guided range but also above last quarter's realized price ($70.52/barrel). So, while the recent correction in energy prices has certainly taken a massive beat off the table, the guided range still looks achievable for energy revenue.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Regarding metals prices, they've also held their ground for the most part in Q4, with the silver price slightly lower, but the gold price up on a sequential basis and making higher lows for the time being. This should support another solid quarter for Franco-Nevada, with the company already on track to meet its FY2021 guidance of ~602,000 GEOs at the mid-point. Meanwhile, as discussed in a previous article, the long-term picture for Franco-Nevada has never been better. This is because there have been several positive developments across the portfolio, including a longer mine life and higher production profile at Detour Lake, a new operator at Brucejack, and continued discoveries at Canadian Malartic, with a mine life that could extend into the late 2040s or better. At Detour Lake specifically, we should see a record quarter in Q4 for production.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the strong attributable production year-to-date and higher energy prices, Franco-Nevada is set up for robust earnings growth in FY2021, with annual EPS estimates sitting at $3.53, translating to 30% growth year-over-year. This sharp increase has pushed the company's compound annual EPS growth rate to ~21.4%, up from 20% in FY2020. Looking ahead to FY2023 estimates, Franco-Nevada should maintain this industry-leading compound annual EPS growth rate, with expectations of $3.92 - $4.10 in annual EPS in FY2023, representing a ~17.5% to ~18.2% compound annual EPS growth rate. Most importantly, while many producers have seen their margins pinched due to inflationary pressures, royalty/streaming companies like Franco-Nevada are insulated due to their lean and superior business model.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

So, is the stock a Buy heading into year-end?

While Franco-Nevada has a near unrivaled earnings growth rate in the precious metals sector, it has been a very impressive year for energy prices, suggesting that Franco-Nevada likely won't have the same tailwind going into 2022. Having said that, metals prices have now corrected for more than 16 months, managing to wring any exuberance out of the market, suggesting that this could offset weakness or consolidation in energy prices next year. Besides, even if Franco-Nevada beats its FY2022 earnings estimates by up to 5% ($3.93 vs. $3.73), the stock is still trading at over 34x next year's earnings at a share price of $135.00.

Valuation & Technical Picture

If we look at Franco-Nevada's valuation, the stock has historically traded at 55x earnings and has a ~17% compound annual EPS growth rate since 2008. I would argue that this is a relatively steep valuation assumption, with Franco-Nevada likely to see its compound annual EPS growth rate drift closer to 15% over the next several years unless we see outperformance in precious metals prices. Based on what I believe to be a fair earnings multiple of 42, I see a fair value for Franco-Nevada of $156.70, derived by multiplying its FY2022 earnings estimates by 42 ($3.73 vs. 42). This points to a 16% upside from current levels.

(Source: FASTGraphs.com)

On a P/NAV basis, Franco-Nevada also appears quite expensive, trading at 2.6x P/NAV vs. a peer average of 1.6x. Obviously, with a massive royalty portfolio (400+ assets), significant optionality with its development assets, and significant diversification with over 110 producing assets, Franco-Nevada deserves a premium multiple. However, even for Franco-Nevada, it's hard to argue that there's any margin of safety baked in here at this current valuation. So, while Franco-Nevada is arguably the best way to play the sector long-term, the price isn't right here for new positions.

(Source: Nomad Royalty Corporate Presentation)

Moving to the technical picture, this corroborates the view that Franco-Nevada isn't near a low-risk buy point, with the stock near the middle of its trading range (support: $112.85, resistance $166.00). This doesn't mean that the stock can't go higher, but with $31.00 in upside to resistance and $22.15 in downside to support, the reward/risk ratio comes in at 1.40 to 1.0, which is well below the 4.0 to 1.0 I prefer to justify entering new positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Franco-Nevada has had another exceptional year and should finish off the year strong, with the potential for a rebound in natural gas prices and energy guidance on track to meet or exceed the revised guidance range. Meanwhile, the Agnico Eagle (AEM) and Kirkland Lake (KL) merger should also benefit the company, more exploration dollars to be spent in the Kirkland Lake mining camp, and two heads being better than one at Canadian Malartic, Detour, and Macassa. However, at 2.6x P/NAV and nearly 35x FY2022 earnings estimates, I don't see enough of a margin of safety here. So, while Franco-Nevada is a top-5 name sector-wide from a quality standpoint, I see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector currently, like Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), which also offers growth but at only a slight premium to net asset value.