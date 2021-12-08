MongoDB, Inc.'s (MDB) Management Presents at UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference - (Transcript)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference December 8, 2021 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Gordon - Chief Operating Officer and CFO

Serge Tanjga - VP Finance and Business Operations

Conference Call Participants

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Karl Keirstead

Well, thanks everybody for joining day three of the three-day UBS Tech Conference. We've got some fantastic companies today. Obviously, we are going to do MongoDB, but we've got Microsoft and Zoom, and DocuSign, and then Formatica [ph] really strong lineup. So thank you for joining. I'm sure most of you are familiar with the dynamic financial duo of Michael and Serge who will walk us through the story and the numbers today. If any of you have questions, there is a question box in front of you; you are also welcome to email me directly.

So Michael and Serge, thanks for taking time out in the morning to help share the story.

Michael Gordon

No, thanks for having us, it's big of you for having us.

Karl Keirstead

Good, good. Well maybe Michael, I'll start with you. You guys obviously put up the big print, but it's been a crazy week with all kinds of conferences, so to the extent anybody listening in might have missed the details. If you wanted to just take a few minutes and summarize what you thought were the highlights and to the extent that you and Serge are getting like repeated questions of any sort, maybe take a minute to address them?

Michael Gordon

Yes, sure, no happy to just sort of level set. So we reported a really strong third quarter overall revenue, just under $227 million. That's a 50% year-over-year increase subscription revenue, up 51% year-over-year. Atlas, our database is a service offering grew 84% year-over-year and is now 58% of total revenue. And it was really a very strong quarter across the board. Both Atlas and Enterprise Advanced exceeded our expectations, enterprise advanced came in, you can clock it at just about 20% year-over-year growth, which was also an acceleration for Enterprise Advanced. And so fundamentally, what I think it speaks to or underscores is that we're going after this very, very large market opportunity. Right? IDC has the database market, it's $74 million in 2021, going to $121 million in 2025.

We have exceptionally strong product market fit, as demonstrated by the uptake, the fact that developers love working with MongoDB, et cetera, et cetera, and we've done a really good job of executing in the market. And we're increasingly seeing and what Dev talked about in the prepared remarks sort of the social proof effect, right, where as you look at sort of every industries and use cases and everything else, there are clear examples of people who have adopted our modern application data platform to go help them compete and innovate. And we're really succeeding in that regard.

I think those are the highlights that probably -- it was fairly clean quarter, so not a lot of repetitive stuff. There were one or two questions on the early renewals, which is pretty in the weeds, but I'm sure we'll get to it, because it will come up because it affects the difference. But overall, a really strong clean quarter, the team continues to execute well, and we felt really good about it.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay, that's a good summary and yes, we will get to those early renewals later anyway. So maybe before we dive into the quarter, and the numbers, and interpretation, maybe I'll start with some broader questions for you. So I think in terms of identifying what the secular trends that MongoDB is tied to, it seems to me, there are three major ones, but I'd love your take. So one, obviously, given that Atlas runs on the major public clouds, you're tethered to that broader migration of workloads to the big three cloud providers. Secondly, Mongo has always had a developer focus and it does feel as if there's a, an impetus on the part of enterprises to equip developers these days with modern technology and the tools of their choice, sort of a similar trend that developer tool vendors like Atlassian, and GitLab, might be tethered to. And then lastly, it does seem that all the data companies, be it Snowflake, or Mongo or Confluence, or Databricks are all part of a broader secular trend. So, am I hitting on the big three and is there one in particular that you would point to?

Michael Gordon

Yes, I think they're all relevant and they're all sort of tailwinds that we benefit from for sure. If I try and think about them, though, in some ways they're subsidiary to the broader theme, or they're sort of supporting data points or sort of strategies about how to achieve the bigger objective that we're trying to solve for customers, which is really how do companies derive competitive advantage, like at the core what we hear and what you see these, this trend where it's captured in phrases like software is eating the world or every company becoming a technology company. Those are all shorthand for the fact that companies today are increasingly competing on the basis of their technology.

Specifically, what that means is, their software applications. And if we dig it even further, it's really the software that they're building. Right? If it's software that's available off the shelf, everyone can have it, that advantage that doesn't really drive competitive advantage. The competitive advantage comes from software that you're building. And so what MongoDB and just to close the loop, the database is at the heart of every one of those software applications. And so where MongoDB comes in as sort of a nimble, agile, scalable, modern application data platform to allow you to go do that, to allow you effectively to innovate more quickly. That's really what we're providing. And so yes, cloud transformation, or cloud adoption is a big part of the story. But moving to the cloud, in and of itself really isn't enough, it doesn't really help you adapt and innovate and compete. And yes, developers are at the core of it, for sure.

And to your point, I have always been part of MongoDB and increasingly, companies are investing in their developers. And yes, developers want modern tools, and they want modern technology stacks and MongoDB as a database developers, most want to work with us, that's important. And yes, there's certainly increasingly large amounts of data that people need to harness to drive competitive advantage and to power those applications. And so yes, all of those are sort of relevant trends that we benefit from, but I think it's a sort of macro trend of needing to innovate more quickly, and drive competitive advantage from software that you build that MongoDB underpins.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Okay, perfectly clear. Thanks, Michael. And maybe a second question I wanted to ask you. One thing that I -- we as a team are trying to figure out in a little bit more detail on I think tech investors more broadly are -- is how the COVID crisis may have accelerated a lot of these modernization efforts. And the flip side and negative of it is that it may have created a little bit of a bubble in spend for some vendors, I'm not just talking Zoom, DocuSign, but for others, that are now facing sort of tough comps, because that bubble in spending can't persist at these levels. I don't think that's the case with Mongo, because you're not putting up numbers that would suggest that you're bumping up against tough comps or decelerating. But maybe you could address the, sort of the arc of investment spending post COVID and into 2022, how straight line that is, or do you think actually, maybe you're looking back over the last 12 months, you're coming off of an unusually robust demand environment?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so a few things. A lot of the trends that people talked about that COVID accelerated, we certainly benefit from, but as we were sort of describing, the application development lifecycle is not quite as quick twitch as some of these other things and so it doesn't sort of suddenly create this whole sort of burst of demand. Right? It's not like everyone's suddenly working remotely and we need video conferencing software, we need collaboration software, or we need these things. And we make an enterprise wide decision, and it's rolled out and some part of our future demand is sort of been pulled forward. To your point, that's not really our dynamic.

I think what we've said, and I continue to believe, is that the trends that existed before COVID, including what we're talking about in the last question, have all been accelerated. And so whatever pre-COVID, you thought, our outlook for MongoDB was five years from now. I think that picture is even more robust, right, given the sort of underscoring of these trends. But in terms of the sort of day to day, kind of quarter in, quarter out, if anything, I think certainly, and certainly in the early part of COVID we were worried that it would actually be harder to generate new business. Not because the value proposition didn't resonate, but just the physical, go to market motion was disrupted, right? People used to being in customer offices or in customer campuses physically meeting with them.

How would people who are adopting a new technology, how would you do a technology feasibility workshop remotely, right, where you're doing lots of diagrams and playing with schemas, and like, how would you do that remotely? To our credit, we've really kind of powered through that well, and certainly exceeded our expectations throughout the pandemic. But I certainly wouldn't say that there's any sort of significant kind of pull forward on a transactional or kind of on a quarterly basis.

I do think this sort of future should be brighter as a result, more people have realized this is not a thing that they can ignore. But I don't think that we sort of have that dynamic that you've described. The last thing that I might add, that maybe we'll get to you know depending on where the questions go, but I think it's sort of important is, in our Q4 guide, it's a pretty strong guide and we feel really good about the guide, and I think what it reflects is our underlying confidence in the business, the track record. But I think importantly, if you look at the last several quarters, we have now a pretty sustained, as much -- as long as the same as you could have during the course of COVID, of track record of executing despite the pandemic, and when we have looked at and we've been very clear about this in our guidance, that we were worried that that would be some hindrance. Right? And that introduced some caution into the forecast.

I think we now have enough sustained data points about our ability to execute that, I certainly can't guarantee anything, and obviously, there are new variants and lots of twists and turns. But I think the level of concern that we had that was influencing sort of our outlook, we've sort of moved away from given these last several quarters of really strong execution despite a highly uncertain environment.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, okay, that's good, that's very clear and supported by the numbers. So maybe the last broader question I'll ask before we dive into some of those numbers is just on the competitive backdrop, I guess, we now have Couchbase, as a public next gen database company. I'm actually doing a fireside chat with the CEO of DataStax in a couple of hours, more are hitting the radars of investors and that always runs the risk of creating a little bit of confusion as to who's doing what, how they compete. It feels like Michael and Serge, everybody is calling themselves a general purpose database and rushing into the cloud. So how could you -- what's the framework that you can advise investors to parse through what appears to be similar messages from multiple database companies?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so a lot of the technology is complicated and dense and so I get the confusion. And to your point, there are 20 publicly traded database companies and so it's not a sector that people spend an inordinate amount of time thinking about, so I totally understand that. I guess, I would say we aimed to be general purpose from the start. That was really the outset, and sort of the initial sort of value prop of MongoDB was to get to address all of the challenges of relational, but without throwing the baby out with the bathwater. Right? There's a bunch of good stuff about relational in terms of performance and secondary indices and a whole bunch of other stuff. And so, we've kept that.

And I guess the best sort of proof that I can offer is certainly the two companies you mentioned, you know, Couchbase, and DataStax, when I came to MongoDB, coming up on six and a half years ago, all three companies were roughly the same size. And here we are six and a half years later, and I think we've out executed in the market and the results certainly speak for themselves. I would really tie it back to three things. One, the underlying technology is truly general purpose. That's the benefit of the document model, the document model, we talk about is really a superset of all the other models. And so you can run graph, you can run time series, you can run key value, you can anything that you want to run, you could do given the flexibility of the document model. So I think there's a technological superiority and user friendliness that has clearly driven the success.

Secondly, there's the developer mindset, right? The developers have seen that. Developers know how easy and intuitive MongoDB is to use and so MongoDB is a developer the database developers most want to work with. Right? So we've taken the sort of the technological superiority and advantages are translated into developers want to use the product. And then lastly, we've heard that with strong and solid execution in the market, and then again, I think sort of the results speak for themselves and you can see it.

I would just maybe make a couple of other comments, because I think it's probably important, it is a very large market. Right? As we talked about, right, the $74 billion going to $121 billion over the next four years. And so many people can be successful, right? There are -- because there's a different database for every application, the large enterprises will have this sort of polyglot, multi vendor strategies. Increasingly, we are hearing people who are clear that they don't want to add a net new database for every new application that they add. Right? And so being able to have something that's general purpose, where you can standardize on is incredibly important.

And so what I'd say is, I think there are probably plenty of accounts where two or three of us exist in that account, and that might have been true six or seven years ago when I showed up, but what's happened over time is, we've added the workloads and we've cut across the account, across use cases, not just like, oh we're really good at cashing, or we're really good at like this one specific thing. Right? But across use cases and been one than the modern standard that people have been able to align around, given the general purpose nature of what we do. But it's a very, very big market. We don't particularly run into a lot of those folks where we wind up going after where there's like a lot of market share from someone like Oracle, or competing against the cloud players, but again, it's a big market.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Perfect, okay, that's very helpful. Let's dive in a little bit into the numbers. You flagged it Michael, earlier on, but one of the interesting things about the quarter didn't really affect revenues, but was the big bump in DR and billings, as you know, a small handful of very large Atlas customers elected to renew early, make large multi year commitments. Now, I want to ask you about how to interpret that, because if it's merely a few Atlas customers essentially chasing lower price points, and it's kind of one off-ish, that's one thing. But if it's sort of the start of something wonderful, where you might see this from a broader swath of customers, and there's more strategic reasons why they're doing this, that's a different thing. So maybe you could walk us through how to interpret it, and why it's happening now?

Serge Tanjga

Yes, so maybe I'll take the first crack, and then Mike feel free to jump in. So first, just to make sure probably summarize a bit, but maybe just pause on it for a second, so make sure everybody's on the same page with the mechanics. We are talking a handful of our absolutely largest Atlas customers, so that's the first thing. These are not the top 100 customers, these are the top 5 to 10 customers and when it comes to size. And they all had a similar dynamic, and dynamic was something like this.

They were consuming already higher than their prior commitment. And they had confidence that that consumption would only go up from where they already were. And they approached us in Q3 to say something along the lines of, my contract is expiring in Q4 or in Q1, but I'm already consuming above the commitment and I know I'm growing from here, so why not just do a new deal. And you're right, from their perspective, with a higher commitment come incrementally I would say better economics. And because they have high conviction, A, run rate is already higher than their prior commitment, and B, they're going to continue adding workloads, why not make that incremental economic benefit and sort of lock in that gain.

From our perspective, it's a couple of things. Number one is, we want to be flexible and customer friendly. Number two is, there is value in having a commitment. But most philosophically, once we have a commitment that's higher than the consumption, then we're aligned to find ways to use that commitment. We're aligned to chase workloads. We're allowed to find new developer teams inside the company or new incremental projects, input on our platform and that's great. And that speaks to the whole standardization and sort of reducing frictions of internal adoptions and that's fundamentally the reason why we pay the price with giving them better economics, to sort of get that incremental access and incremental alignment.

What that means from the perspective of financial statements, and you nailed it, but I think it's very important that I just repeat it, which is, there was no revenue effect. This is revenue upon consumption, so nothing has happened. In fact, because consumption was already higher than prior commitment, much of this benefit was already backward looking, was already in the revenue. However, when you sign a new contract, and these customers were billed annually in advance, and again, some more multiyear commitments were large single year commitments, then you have deferred revenue event.

And we've been saying for a while, and we continue to believe that a billing is a poor and an increasingly poor indicator of our business. However, we know there's a portion of the investment community that looks at it closely. And so we wanted to give the context so that people can properly put the calculated billings number in perspective as opposed to come to some other conclusion, which we think will be unwarranted. And so that was well received, people appreciated the extra context that we had a number of sort of clarifying conversations.

As far as what does it mean for the future and whether this is the start of something wonderful, I'll take a first crack, Michael, but I'd love to hear your views as well. Customers very different widely in terms of how they feel about commitments and it's actually quite surprising to me and to us, because there are many customers who are perfectly happy to commit well below their run rate and remain that way. And when you ask them why you're leaving money on the table, the answer is usually something along the lines of look, my app is volatile, or it may become volatile. I don't like paying you up front even if I have the money. Or even it's as simple as, it's the cloud, it's supposed to be Pay-As-You-Go, Pay-As-You-Consume. I'm philosophically opposed to writing some enormous check.

So we're happy that it happened with a few largest customers. It's not really a surprise. They are already -- it's kind of like preaching to the choir, they're already among our largest customers. I'm sure it will happen, sort of here and there going forward. I wouldn't expect it to be the beginning of a trend. And, but it does in those specific cases speak to sort of continuous growth in our strategic importance, and we're excited about that.

Michael Gordon

Yes, I think the only thing that I would just sort of add is, I think it's quite qualitatively interesting and relevant, and sort of underscores the strategic nature, not just at MongoDB, but at Atlas. And I think we've increasingly seen Atlas get more enterprise and I think that's been sort of a recurring theme over the course of fiscal '22. So I think it's sort of qualitatively interesting and supportive of that trend and illustrative of that trend. I think it is not quantitatively interesting, and is sort of a one off, and so it's sort of like, we're worried that people would like see a number, do something in a spreadsheet and sort of go crazy. I don't think that's the interesting and relevant part of it. So hopefully, that just helps put in context.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, I guess we'll see the evidence of this also in the RPO number when your Q comes out, right?

Michael Gordon

That's right. Yes.

Karl Keirstead

Not for, you should just elaborate a little bit only in the sense of the good.

Michael Gordon

Yes, sorry. So RPO, we're going with the practical expedient of just including contracts that are 12 months and longer. So for those that are 12 months or longer, you will see sort of both the short term and the near term and the longer term impact of the RPO, but some in December these contracts, large ones were actually one year in nature.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, perfect. Thanks.

Serge Tanjga

So just to be clear, the practical expedient excludes contracts that are 12 months and shorter. So it's only the multiyear deals or contracts longer than 12 months that actually show up in RPO, which is another reason why RPO is not so useful or insightful for us.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. So if these early renewals really didn't have an effect on Atlas revenues in the quarter, maybe you could talk a little bit about the Atlas growth you did put up 84% growth was phenomenal. You've described in an earlier question and answer some of the broader trends that you're tethered to, was there anything particular about the Atlas growth in the October quarter to call out as being a driver, any kind of unique shifts, maybe new workload types, anything that you would flag or just steady as she goes similar drivers to prior quarters?

Serge Tanjga

Yes, maybe I'll take the first crack at this one as well. So we're very happy with Atlas at 84%. Back to some of your prior questions in conversation with Michael, Karl, it's actually off of a tougher compare, because as we think about the cadence of how COVID hit us last year, it was really like a slowdown in consumption, the first half followed by normalization or rebound in the second half. So we were comping that normalization and we were flagging that to investors like our comp gets harder. And here we are sitting accelerated on top of that harder comp, so we feel very good about it.

The one thing that's worth calling out, and we did mention this in the script is, if you think of Atlas sequentially, which I think is helpful, and you should kind of, investors should think of Atlas, both on a year-over-year and sequential basis, but if you think about Atlas sequentially, 17% growth quarter-over-quarter, very strong number. Sequential growth, more so than year-over-year growth, tends to depend on growth of the existing applications that are already on the platform. You add workloads sure over all periods of time, but they tend to start small. So in a shorter period of time, it's really the base growth that drives the outcome. And there we've seen, growth of the existing application fleet, if you will, be higher, it will be at the high end of our observed range.

And it's very broad, back to your question of like, what's behind it and we've sliced it many different ways. It's by geography, we saw breadth, by industry we saw breadth. It's not a back to work or reverse COVID, or whatever you want to call it, benefits and some hurts elsewhere. It's not like individual pockets or strength that we can abstract away. It's just apps as a whole group marginally faster than they usually do and there's always some element of variability. And with this time, we happen to be at the high end of the range, and we wanted people to understand that, because that does benefit the 17% sequential and therefore it does benefit the 84%.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, perfect.

Michael Gordon

And I would just add, in case it is an obvious, it's at the high end of the normal range, but there's no reason to believe that it will persist and they are not something like explanation for why the high end should be the new normal. Right? And so I think you just got to think about that as you think about guidance and your own forecasts.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Let's talk about the EA business. To me this is like the little brother who keeps getting overshadowed by the prolific older brother who gets all the trophies, but it was actually the EA business that at least relative to our model had more upside actually. So let's shine the spotlight a little bit on the EA business and maybe you could describe why you saw an acceleration to 20% growth from mid teens in the last couple of quarters?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so I'll take a step back here, Karl, and just to remind everyone that while we provide a lot of the disclosure, at the product level we really run the business on a channel basis. Right? And so if we think about the channels, self serve is really almost all outlets. Within direct sales, the mid market at this point is mostly Atlas. Those tend to be early technology adopters, very cloud forward. And so the real determinant over the arc of time of the Atlas, EA mix comes from what's happening within enterprises. So that's sort of like the first thing that that people should be aware of.

Secondly, in any given quarter, the underlying mix of EA versus Atlas really depends on just what deals are happening. And if I'm an individual rep, I've got a territory, some accounts will naturally be more cloud forward, others might be for regulatory reasons, industry reasons, culturally, whatever, might still be in a self managed environment. And in a given quarter, as a good sales rep, I'm just going to go to wherever the pockets of activity are, where I can most easily transact. Right? Like I don't, we don't have incentives that say, oh, you know, $1 of Atlas is worth more or less than a $1 of EA, our goal is to make MongoDB easy for customers to consume, regardless of where they are in their cloud journey.

When we started life as a public company, Atlas actually lagged Enterprise Advanced. There was less feature and functionality and capability. We quickly brought that to parity and now you can say with the other things that we're adding in terms of the application data platform and search and data like you could actually argue Atlas is ahead. And certainly the trend and the sort of future trajectory of where we think application development is going will be much more sort of cloud centric. But there are plenty of industries and plenty of businesses that are still, mostly or entirely on-prem.

I think it's very, I think it's very common or very easy if you sit in a lot of conferences like this, everyone talks about cloud, cloud, cloud, cloud, cloud, to just think that most applications are in the cloud. And there really aren't. Right? We're still pretty early on and early days. And again, there tend to be whether it's industries or geographies or just company specific issues, financial services is heavily on-prem still, healthcare, a whole bunch of other heavily regulated industries. And so, our goal is just to make MongoDB easy to consume. And in any given quarter, like I said, the mix will be just based on where's the activity.

I will say the one thing we are talking about, that's sort of a continued evolution is, people are increased, even if you're mostly self managed and on-prem today and not in the cloud, I think people understand and acknowledge over the next five plus years, they're going to start to move that way. Right? And so increasingly, part of the value prop of adopting MongoDB and adopting Enterprise Advanced is that it's an easier transition to the cloud. Right? It's almost like an on ramp, because the move from Enterprise Advanced to Atlas is a much more seamless move than if you're going to try and rewrite the application on some other technology or move to some cloud player or some cloud players proprietary offering or whatever else it might be.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, got it? And what about more tactical reasons why it might have had a little bit of better quarter, maybe the renewal base was a little bit higher, maybe you guys did a better job, upselling, anything like that?

Michael Gordon

I think that's less of a factor in Q3 and Serge, you can certainly amplify that. I think that tends to be more of the dynamic we would see in Q4. If you look at what percent of the renewal base does EA represent, the largest percent of the renewal base that EA is in Q4. And for EA, really, for any relationship, but particularly for EA given it's not consumption oriented. The biggest, most common point for sort of upsell would be at the time of renewal. Right? We're discussing the relationship, we're evaluating things more broadly. We've identified maybe over the course of the time leading up to the renewal, additional applications, additional workloads that might make sense for MongoDB or perhaps the application itself has grown and so you want to contract for more servers. Right? So you tend to see, not only is it the biggest renewal base, but it's the biggest sort of the upsell, the expansion, the expand part of the land and expand particularly within EA given it's not a consumption based product, tends to come upon renewal in Q4 is actually the largest percent chunk of the real base for EA.

Karl Keirstead

Yes, okay. Well maybe this is a good segue to talk about 4Q, tell me if this is a reasonable way to assess the 4Q guide. So if I look at your 4Q guide and calculate what sequential total revenue growth it implies relative to the actual 3Q you put up, for this quarter, it's about a 7%. sequential increase. If I look at 4Q last year, your guidance implied a 4% sequential increase. And if I look at two years ago, your 4Q guide implied a 1% sequential increase. So it feels like this is a "strong guide". Now, maybe that's influenced by the fact that Atlas is a larger portion of the mix, but maybe you could comment on whether that interpretation of 4Q guide feeling pretty robust relative to priors is appropriate?

Serge Tanjga

Yes, so we feel very good about the 4Q guide, we think it's sort of a robust and sort of appropriate representation of what we're seeing in the business. I think sequentially is a good way to think about it. We can also talk about a year-over-year. Sequentially, both businesses ought to do better. We -- Michael just mentioned the renewal base uptake, that's true in every fourth quarter. So that's like, not new. That is more power for the course, and sort of the nature of sort of how that business builds or has built historically throughout the year, but that helps.

Atlas tends to grow sequentially, of course, as well. What's maybe different a little bit this year than in prior years is this higher than normal consumption that we -- consumption growth that we observed in the third quarter, because that has a kind of carry on effect, as you think about it, because we think of an exception, and we analyze customer and existing application expansion on a weekly basis in terms of ARR. So that's like base dividends in the next quarter as well. So that's part of the reason why the guide is as good as it is in Q4. And then, as you think about it sequentially, if you think about a year-over-year basis, again the mix of business is different in Q4. So Q4 has more EA than any other quarters. So that plays into account as you think about how that -- how this shakes out on a year-over-year basis.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, great.

Michael Gordon

The only other thing I would just add, I know I mentioned it earlier, Karl, but I think it feels relevant to sort of underscore here. Especially if I look at sort of this year versus last year, I think last year we had a lot of unknowns related to COVID. That, you know, was -- that we felt that we had to take into account when we were providing our outlook for the quarter. I think that while certainly there continue to be unknowns related to COVID, I think it's harder to ignore the several quarters of success that we have had in executing against that. And so when I think about kind of Q3, sorry, Q4 of this year versus Q4 of last year, to me that's one of the biggest differences, is there are bunch of unknowns that we've had to take into account back then. And while there's still unknowns, I think we've got much more of a track record of being able to execute through those and so we've been able to sort of peel a little bit of that away.

Karl Keirstead

Makes sense. I'll ask you one more, and then we'll turn to questions. The last -- the other thing that struck me about the quarter was the improvement in your non-GAAP operating margins, negative 1.5%. You guys are finally an inch away from hitting that breakeven. It's tempting perhaps to extrapolate from the last couple quarters into next year. But Michael and Serge, what are -- I know, you haven't provided guidance yet, but what are a couple of reasons perhaps why it might be inaccurate to extrapolate linearly?

Michael Gordon

Yes, so I'll say a few things and obviously Serge feel free to jump in. But we made the comment that I think for a couple years now, we feel like we've made a lot of progress on operating margin. And because of the large market opportunity, because of the strong product market fit, and because of the strong returns we're seeing on the investments we are making, particularly in go to market, and in R&D, we actually have made more progress than we would want to. What's interesting, I think, is sort of fiscal '22, relative to fiscal '21 provides a reasonably good apples-to-apples comparison in the sense of mostly COVID heavily affected both years when all is said and done.

And if you look at our full year guide for fiscal '22 at the midpoint, it basically implies a 4% operating margin loss, which is about 400 basis points of improvement versus fiscal '21. And so I think that's at least sort of like a normalized view because you kind of stripped out the COVID factor, not affect because it's relatively kind of proximate in both periods. That's more progress than we wanted to make. Part of that is because of the strong revenue outperformance. And so, I would say, that's probably the next thing to say.

And then lastly is, we've tried to be really clear and transparent around incremental costs related to COVID. In our March call this year, we had said that with a return to more normalized operations in the second half of the year, we would probably incur $20 million to $25 million of expenses that we did not incur in 2021. Right? So this is related to T&E, in-person events, office space, like things like that. Obviously, COVID is going on even longer and so in our most recent call we updated that to make it clear that in fiscal '22 we only thought we would see $9 million to $12 million of that.

Certainly, as we look at fiscal '23, we obviously haven't guided and we'll go through our planning and do all that kind of stuff when we have our March call. But I think what we'll do is, we'll be looking to do the same thing we do every year on sales, which is grow the sales force as quickly as we can that's operationally responsible. Right, because we have this very large market opportunity and this very thin footprint of coverage. Our biggest issue in terms of capitalizing our market opportunity are deals that we are not aware of, our conversations were not in. Our win rate in conversations that we're in is exceptionally high and so we want to increase the footprint. Right?

Like we're -- our footprint coverage is measured in the hundreds of quarter carrying rap's versus the thousands or tens of thousands for our competitors. Right? And so the governor or the constraint in sales and marketing for us tends to be operationally. There are only so many people you can hire without lowering your quality standards, but only so many people are ramping manager can ramp in any period without the quality of the ramp suffering and therefore, when certain levels of productivity are ramped levels, the levels of productivity aren't productive. And I guess we've just seen far too many people who've had self inflicted wounds or stubbed their toe and so we take the operational side of that quite seriously.

Karl Keirstead

Okay.

Michael Gordon

We'll look to invest in R&D to expand the application data platform, obviously we will have to scale the rest of the business and then we'll layer on top those sort of other COVID effects. And our current view is that we're going to assume a renormalization of activity. And so we've given some specific quantification. Obviously, you can normalize, you can annualize those numbers, and, of course, apply rate of growth, because they're mostly headcount related, because we're talking about T&E and office expenses, and things like that. So, and that will just be an add on top of whatever the kind of baseline COVID to COVID comparison would be.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. We've got to -- we only have a couple of minutes, but we have two questions. Why don’t I ask some and maybe we could hit some rapid fire. One of the investors is asking, what is the typical lag between landing a customer, and then hitting your customer metrics and usage ramping up and recognizing revenues, and is that different for different sized customers?

Michael Gordon

It is different for different sized customers, it is different for different products. So if you have Enterprise Advanced, and you entered a subscription for that, we're going to recognize the term license component of that upfront. We've said that's about a quarter of the annual amount, and then the remaining three quarters will be spent ratably over the course of that one year contract ultimately regardless of usage, because that's a self managed environment. On Atlas, people tend to start using it and this is where it's sort of the channel matters. If you're a self served customer, you're going to come in or even in the mid market you're going to come in, you're going to come in small, and then you're going to sort of ramp over time.

There is a similar ramping on the enterprise, but if it's a known application as opposed to just starting out in the cloud, but there's sort of like a clear cut application, it will take some time in ramping. But then again, it depends on like, is it a migration of something that I'm already running? Is it a brand new application? Like all those things, factor into it.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Last one is, why is application usage growth coming at the high end of observed ranges? What's going on with apps that the usage growth is so strong now?

Michael Gordon

You want to cover that Serge, go ahead?

Serge Tanjga

Yes, so I think the key is sort of there's always a range. And that we in various different quarters, we ended up in different moments of it, in our observed sort of behavior or experience in Q3 that we were near the high end of that range. But to Michael's point, it's a one data point and we obviously see it every quarter, so we know that there's a distribution, so I wouldn't read too much into it.

Karl Keirstead

Okay, got it. Michael and Serge we're up against time, but thanks for carving out time to help UBS's clients understand the MongoDB story a little bit better and thanks for participating and if we don't chat, happy holidays to both of you.

Michael Gordon

Yes, no same to you. Great to have you. Great to see you and thanks for having us, happy holidays.

Serge Tanjga

Thank you, Karl.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -