Katie Wintersgill/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In this note I take a look at the 3Q21 result for Aon plc (NYSE:AON), highlighting interesting aspects that caught my eye, and topics that I consider particularly relevant for the investment case. I also provide an initial assessment of AON with regard to fundamental valuation appeal.

New Revenue Reporting - Highlights Seasonality & Recent Momentum

Somewhat surprisingly, Aon doesn't provide a segmental or divisional breakdown of operating income. However, we do get a breakdown of revenue. Aon updated the revenue segmentation at 3Q21 and, helpfully, provided a historical restatement of prior quarters back to 1Q18. The new segmentation is comprised of four buckets: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Health Solutions, Wealth Solutions.

Chart 1:

Chart 2:

Source: Created by author using data from AON financial reports.

Commercial Risk Solutions is the dominant segment, comprising ~53% of annual group revenue. Health Solutions contributes ~19%, followed by Reinsurance Solutions at ~16% and Wealth Solutions at ~12%. As Chart 1 highlights, putting Wealth Solutions aside, the other segments show highly seasonal revenue patterns, with Reinsurance Solutions being the most extremely seasonal. Chart 2 brings the segments together and shows the strong seasonal skew at group level to 1Q and 4Q. Given that a large proportion of Aon's costs are relatively fixed in nature, it is not surprising to see (in Chart 3 below) that the group's operating income is also seasonally skewed to 1Q and 4Q.

Chart 3:

Source: Created by author using data from AON financial reports.

An obvious point to make here is that investors and analysts need to be mindful of this extreme seasonality when looking at Aon's results. Basing investment decisions on annualization of quarterly results is likely to lead to rather unexpected outcomes. Chart 4 provides a simple way of looking through the seasonality and shows revenue on a last-twelve-months, or LTM, basis.

Chart 4:

Source: Created by author using data from AON financial reports.

Using this smoothed view, we get a better sense of the trends in segmental revenue growth over time. On a LTM basis, from 4Q18 to 3Q21, revenue growth by segment has been (note that the %'s are not pay rates):

Commercial Risk Solutions = 12.1%

Reinsurance Solutions = 26.2%

Health Solutions = 11.7%

Wealth Solutions = -1.7%

Group total revenue = 12.2%

Organic Revenue Growth - Bullish Management Commentary

As highlighted in Chart 4, revenue growth rates in Commercial Risk Solutions were low for much of the period, but have accelerated rapidly after 4Q20. With Health Solutions and Reinsurance Solutions also showing strong growth rates in FY21, it is evident that Aon is currently experiencing a period of positive revenue trends. Management commentary in recent periods has been quite bullish in regard to revenue, and the company has provided a confident outlook for FY22 and beyond, referencing "mid-single-digit or greater" organic revenue growth.

But if you think about intellectual property and the new skills required there, if you think about the new risk areas, about renewable energy, about climate modeling capabilities that we need, you mentioned cyber and certainly in our human capital business, trying to invest in how we do ESG at scale for clients. So there's a whole lot happening on the ground, as Christa said, that is supporting the growth that we're seeing and recognizing that we need to keep investing to make sure we keep growing. Eric Andersen, President, Aon Plc. (Source: 2Q21 Results Transcript, page 17.)

We continue to expect mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth and margin expansion in the full year 2021, 2022, and over the long-term, as we continue to win share in our core business and execute to further expand our total addressable market. Gregory C. Case, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director, Aon Plc. (Source: 3Q21 Results Transcript, page 3.)

Source: 3Q21 Presentation, slide 19.

The outlook for revenue growth sounds very compelling, but management guidance needs to be considered in a balanced way. Aon is well-placed to participate in expanding market segments such as cyber risk and intellectual property insurance, but these are somewhat peripheral to Aon's core insurance product lines. The primary driver of recent revenue growth has been the strength of premium pricing, with insurance underwriters pushing through high premium rate increases. The comment from Eric Andersen below highlights that the tailwind from hard market conditions is already starting to fade.

So, we're coming out of probably a 24- to 36-month price increase environment, right. We're seeing a deceleration across the globe on the major products. Eric Andersen, President, Aon Plc. (Source: 3Q21 Results Transcript, page 10.)

We might take "mid-single-digit or greater" organic revenue growth to imply something in the range of 4% pa to 7% pa. Ordinarily, in the absence of hard market conditions, I would consider sustainable growth rates of 4% pa as pretty reasonable, but sustainable growth rates of 7% pa as very optimistic. My conclusion at present is that management guidance is too bullish on a medium-term basis.

In the near-term, inflationary pressures seem likely to provide a fresh tailwind for revenue trends. Aon's CFO made this point in the 3Q21 Q&A session, as set out below. The inflationary tailwind should also be considered in a balanced way. With Aon's clients feeling the pinch from general price increases beyond insurance premium impacts, one option for the client base to offset general cost pressures is to reduce the level of insurance protection purchased. Also, if as seems likely, higher inflation leads to higher interest rates, we may actually start to see lower premium rates coming through, as underwriters start to factor in higher yields on their invested funds.

I mean, we're certainly - I mean, one of the things we would say more broadly, Meyer, is inflation is a positive thing for Aon's business overall. If you think about, you are ensuring assets; and whether the assets of corporate revenues or employment levels or commercial property assets, inflation is generally a tailwind for our business. Christa Davies, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc. (Source: 3Q21 Results Transcript, page 14.)

Margin Expansion & ROIC - Looking Deeper

There are quite regular references in the Aon materials to the impressive operating margin expansion achieved over the last decade. Examples from recent results Q&A sessions and presentations are set out below.

But what I would say is it's in the context of full-year margin expansion for 2021 on top of a track record, as you know, Suneet, over the last 10 years of 890 basis points over the last 10 years, so approximately 90 basis points a year. Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc (Source: 1Q21 Results Transcript, page 7.)

And as you mentioned over the last 10 years, we've delivered 890 basis points of margin expansion, so approximately 90 basis points a year for 10 years; and we will deliver full year margin expansion for the full year 2021. We don't give specific end-year guidance for that, but we have delivered margin expansion for the last 10 years of 90 basis points a year. Christa Davies Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President-Global Finance, Aon Plc. (Source: 3Q21 Results Transcript, pages, 7,8.)

Source: 3Q21 Presentation, slide 21.

A simplistic bull case argument might assume that Aon can continue to expand its operating margin for many years to come. I would push back on such an argument. Part of the margin expansion has been achieved by Aon taking certain restructuring and other costs "below the line" - in doing so, the cost of the restructure doesn't negatively impact the reported margin in the year in which it is booked, and the resultant lower expenses in subsequent years feed through as positive drivers of margin expansion. In my valuation assessment of Aon, I make an explicit allowance for a normalized average annual restructure charge. Analysts and investors who focus purely on the adjusted earnings referenced in Aon's management commentary are ignoring a material drag on actual earnings attributable to shareholders.

Similar logic applies when we look at Aon's presentation of ROIC. Aon's definition of ROIC is set out below, followed by a chart plotting ROIC over the last decade.

Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is a non-GAAP measure calculated as adjusted net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) divided by average invested capital (short-term debt, + long-term debt + total equity) and represents how well we are allocating our capital to generate returns.

Source: 3Q21 Presentation, slide 25.

Aon's ROIC performance has indeed been very impressive. But we should also recognize that the numbers have been flattered by excluding material cost items from the ROIC calculation. This type of "below-the-line" approach to presentation of operating metrics is not unusual, and to Aon's credit, the company provides comprehensive disclosures regarding the earnings adjustments made. The table below (slide 35 of the 3Q21 presentation) sets out the ROIC calculation adjustments over the last 11 years. The line item that concerns me most is Restructuring. I would also argue that certain other costs relating to items such as litigation and regulatory matters should be included in the ROIC calculation, as these are pretty clearly business-as-usual expenses.

Source: 3Q21 Presentation, slide 35.

In each of FY17, FY18 and FY19, Aon booked ~$450m to ~$500m of restructuring expenses as "below-the-line" for ROIC calculation purposes. In total, across those three years, the ROIC graph above excludes $1.433bn of restructure costs. In Table 1 below, I show a comparison of Aon's quoted ROIC, with the ROIC that would have been reported if Aon had included the restructure costs above-the-line. My conclusion is that Aon's ROIC performance is not actually as impressive as the management presentation materials set out. To the extent that readers find themselves persuaded by bullish arguments regarding Aon's ROIC expansion track record and the likely continuation thereof, I suggest that a deeper dive might be needed to properly consider the robustness of data on which the arguments are based.

Table 1:

Source: Author's calculations based on 3Q21 Presentation, slide 35.

Valuation Analysis - Normalized Earnings Approach

In making an assessment of normalized earnings, I'm essentially arriving at a point-in-time estimate of how I'd expect a company to perform on a "through-the-cycle" or "sustainable earnings" basis.

Starting from Aon's adjusted operating income for 3Q21 LTM, in constructing a 1-year forward normalized EBIT for Aon, I have made a number of assumptions, adjustments and allowances, including:

Adjust historical earnings for movements in foreign exchange rates.

Adjust for the changes to the timing of expenses made by Aon in FY21.

Underlying revenue growth of 6%.

Adjusted expense growth of 4.65%.

Allowance for normalized expenses relating to restructuring and other "below-the-line" items of ~$225m pa.

My normalized 1-year forward calculations imply an operating margin of 31.2% if I exclude the adjustment for restructuring and other "below-the-line" items. This compares with Aon's FY19 adjusted operated margin of 27.5% and FY20 adjusted operated margin of 28.5%. In that context, my earnings estimate could be seen as quite bullish in regard to margin expansion. Table 2 below sets out my calculation of AEV/EBIT, where AEV is the adjusted enterprise value, and EBIT is my normalized 1-year forward EBIT.

Table 2:

Source: Author's calculations based upon data from AON financial reports.

For a company such as Aon, I would typically regard an EV/EBIT multiple in the range of 12.5x to 14.3x as representing reasonable value. Given that Aon's earnings outlook appears quite positive, I would lean towards the upper end of the range in this case. Based on a share price of $300.71 (NYSE close 07 November 2021), my analysis points to Aon trading on an EV/EBIT multiple of ~19.8x.

I would not typically use a P/E approach as a valuation signal for a company such as Aon. But for readers who do focus on P/E metrics, my normalized earnings framework points to Aon currently trading on a P/E of ~25x.

Conclusion

In the near term, I think that Aon is quite likely to perform well from an operational and financial perspective. I am rather concerned about the inflationary outlook, and Aon provides a measure of protection against inflationary risk. Betting against the company is therefore somewhat uncomfortable. However, with the stock trading at ~$300 per share, the market is pricing in a quantum of earnings growth that I consider too optimistic. Aon strikes me as a quality business, but I am not willing to pay such a high premium for the stock. I therefore land at a BEARISH rating.