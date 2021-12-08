andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

Not believing in something does not protect you from it.”― Wayne Gerard Trotman

It has been three months since our last piece on OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF). I have received a few questions on this name after what was a mixed quarterly earnings report. Today, we revisit the investment case on this cheap financial name with a solid yield. An analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

OneMain Holdings, Inc. provides ‘near’ prime personal loans and insurance products offered online and through ~1,400 branch offices in 44 states. OneMain’s stock closed to the levels we last profiled it at just over $50.00 a share, translating to a market cap of just over $6.6 billion. The company has a quarterly dividend payout of 70 cents a share. That currently amounts to nearly a 5.5% yield on an annual basis.

Source: October Company Presentation

Quarterly Highlights:

On October 20th, the company posted its third quarter results. OneMain Holdings delivered GAAP EPS of $2.17, a nickel a share above the consensus. Revenue came in line to expectations at $1.03 billion, which was just better than 10% growth on a year-over-year basis.

Source: October Company Presentation

Other highlights from the report:

Source: October Company Presentation

Consumer and Insurance Segment or C&I managed receivables of $19.1B

C&I net charge-off ratio of 3.52%. This was down from 4.41% in the second quarter of 2021 and 5.20% in the prior year quarter

Adjusted pretax income of $421 million and adjusted net income of $316 million for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to $393 million and $294 million, respectively, in the same period a year ago.

C&I capital generation of $360 million, representing a 22% increase over 3Q2020.

Originations of $3.9 billion, up 34% from $2.9 billion in the prior year quarter.

Yield was 23.77%, down from 24.34% in 3Q2020.

Operating expense did increase 12% to $338 million from the same period a year ago. This reflects 'receivables growth and strategic investments in the business, including new products, compared to COVID-19 cost cutting measures in the prior year.'

Source: October Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Analyst views on OneMain Holdings have turned mixed since our last article on this high dividend name three months ago. Over that time, five analyst firms including Deustche Bank and Stephens have reiterated Buy ratings on OMF. Price targets proffered among the optimists have ranged from $70 to $87 a share. Here is the view from Jefferies who reissued their Buy rating and $70 price target earlier this week.

The OMF October MT data saw losses up sequentially and YoY, while DQs continue to normalize as well. NCO and DQ levels remain below pre-COVID averages. Additionally, we estimate that through Oct., 4Q21 NCOs are trending below our NCO est of $199M but note that trust losses represent a smaller % of total losses. OMF's credit performance does reflect a normalizing credit environment, although not to the extent we have forecast for 4Q."

Both BMO Capital and Seaport Global have issued Hold ratings on this stock since we last revisited it. Insiders continue to be sanguine of the company's prospects. There have been no insider sales of stock over the past three months and the CEO has added more than $150,000 to his stock holdings in the firm.

Source: October Company Presentation

The company bought back some $140 million in stock in the third quarter. A lot of this is due to the steady disposal of shares by an entity managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. On October 26th, a secondary offering was held to sell just over 10 million shares from this group, of which the company bought back nearly 20%. This has been a steady occurrence in 2021 and has been a headwind for the stock. The company's credit profile was upgraded by Moody's during the quarter, even as net leverage rose.

Verdict:

Source: October Company Presentation

The company seems to be executing well even as 'normalcy' has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Growth should continue to be powered by new products. The stock is cheap at approximately five times this year's likely EPS, especially considering a better than five percent yield. There is always regulatory risk is this part of the credit market given the leanings of the current administration.

Obviously, if the economy slides into recession, OneMain's chargeoffs will go up and its prospects will be dimmed. However, this seems like a slight possibility in 2022 and a lot of potential negative developments seem fully priced into the stock at these trading levels. Given that, OneMain Holdings seems to continue to be a cheap stock with a solid yield. I hold most of my stake in OMF within covered call holdings to enhance its yield via option premiums as well as to continue to pick up quarterly dividend payouts.

It's easy to pay with the blood of others.”― Simone de Beauvoir

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum