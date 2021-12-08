Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

When last reviewing Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP), they were fighting for survival with mere days remaining before a possible bankruptcy due to a failed debt refinancing, as my previous article discussed. Thankfully, this terrible outcome was averted with subsequent progress pointing towards a recovery on the horizon, although they have now received a disappointingly low takeover offer cutting the recovery short.

Background

HMLP surprised markets with a near-complete distribution suspension back in July 2021, that as my other previous article discussed, was due to a contract dispute obstructing what would otherwise have been a routine debt refinancing, thereby threatening their solvency. This contract dispute with PGN LNG remains unresolved to date and risks one-third of their revenue, as the table included below displays.

This means that even if they somehow managed to reduce their expenses proportionally, they still stand to lose upwards of one-third of their earnings and thus free cash flow given their essentially non-existent capital expenditure. Whilst their contractual dispute remains unresolved, thankfully it appears that their refinancing efforts have been progressing favorably, as per the comments from management included below. This shows positive progress not only for their ability to survive the recent turbulent waters but also see their higher distributions reinstated.

In November, the partnership received commitment letters and a term sheet for Lampung refinancing on the commercial tranche from a group of lenders. The partnership expects to complete the refinancing before the deferred maturity date subject to certain required approvals by export credit tranche lenders, completing documentation and customary closing conditions. Source: Höegh LNG Partners Q3 2021 Conference Call.

The Takeover Offer

Despite seemingly heading for calmer waters, they have received a surprise takeover offer from their similarly-named parent company, Höegh LNG. Whilst takeover offers can often be most welcomed by unitholders who enjoy the sudden and sizeable capital gain, the offer price is sadly only a mere $4.25 per unit this time, which is massively below their pre-distribution reduction unit price of $17+ per unit. Although Höegh LNG is their parent company and largest unitholder, there are still several checks and balances that this takeover must first pass, as per the commentary from management included below.

The proposed transaction is subject to a number of contingencies, including the approval by the HMLP Conflicts Committee, the HMLP Board and the Höegh LNG board of directors of any definitive agreement and, if a definitive agreement is reached, the approval by the holders of a majority of outstanding common units in the partnership. Höegh LNG Partners December 06th, 2021 Announcement.

The Outlook For Unitholders

Whilst the takeover is subject to contingencies such as the approval of a conflicts committee as well as the boards of both organizations, it seems reasonable to assume that Höegh LNG will pass these checks and balances, given their obvious internal knowledge, otherwise they would not have made an offer. Since they already own 15,257,498 units and thus 45.72% of all outstanding units, they will only require a further 1,429,004 units voting in favor to approve the takeover, which represents 7.89% of the publicly held units that are largely disjointed with no very large owners, as per the table included below.

Whether they receive enough votes from public unitholders remains to be seen, although it appears quite possible given the very small portion required, and thus in my view, this outcome should form the baseline scenario. If this transpires, it would be particularly disappointing, given the low offer price that follows their unit price to plunge by over three-quarters.

To provide a back-of-the-envelope example, even if the previously discussed potential 33% lost revenue translated into an outsized 50% loss of free cash flow versus their result of $85.8m during 2020, it would still leave $42.9m and thus give their units a massive free cash flow yield of nearly 30%, given their takeover market capitalization of $143m. If they see a favorable outcome that does not impede their financial performance, their units would be acquired at an unthinkably high free cash flow yield of approximately 60%, which would be like the acquirer receiving a 60% distribution yield that effectively means they pay for themselves in less than two years.

It becomes clear why there is a large number of disgruntled unitholders, when reading the comments section of the takeover announcement, some of which feel that management has purposely acted in an underhanded manner to line up a low takeover price. Given the sensitivity, I will refrain from casting judgment, but I will nevertheless note that it seems strange for this takeover to follow so soon after they had “very limited capacity” to extend further capital less than half a year ago, as per the commentary from management included below.

The Partnership has received notice from Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd that the revolving credit line of $85 million will not be extended when it matures on January 1, 2023, and that Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility. Höegh LNG Partners July 27th 2021, Announcement.

Whilst the financial position of their non-listed parent company and acquirer remains unknown, it nevertheless will cost them $77m to acquire the outstanding 18,115,504 public units at $4.25, plus any associated acquisition costs. Oddly enough, this is almost identical to their $83.7m Lampung Facility that has been causing refinancing headaches, which they had “very limited capacity” to help resolve. Even if this takeover is ultimately voted down or abandoned, this questionable managerial governance will likely continue lingering in the minds of investors for years, thereby hindering their unit price.

Conclusion

Whilst the future is inherently uncertain by nature, it still nevertheless appears that this takeover offer is disappointingly low compared to their free cash flow and progress towards refinancing their Lampung Facility. Even though it may ultimately be blocked, sadly it seems more likely to proceed due to the near-majority stake of the acquirer. Thus, following this surprising development that caps their potential upside whilst also providing a floor to their unit price, I believe that maintaining my neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Höegh LNG Partners’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.