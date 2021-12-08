NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

It has been a while since I've covered Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THW). My last focus article goes all the way back to late 2018. Earlier this year, I made some brief notes on the fund as I did an overview of all four of the Tekla offerings. THW remains expensive relative to the similar Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ).

If I was buying today, it would still be THQ. However, with valuations in THW coming down just a bit and THQ's valuation mostly going up - it certainly doesn't hurt to do an update on the fund as it comes closer to a compelling argument to buy. That being said, the most persuasive argument for favoring THW would be its higher distribution yield.

An additional catalyst could be the fund's more global-oriented portfolio. Though admittedly, the U.S. composition of the portfolio comes to 73.6%. That leaves very little room for exposure to companies based outside the U.S. However, the idea could be that they could change their allocation to favor more global positions should that start to gain momentum.

(Source)

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.14

Premium: 5.74%

Distribution Yield: 8.82%

Expense Ratio: 1.51%

Leverage: 17.85%

Managed Assets: $672.3 million

Structure: Perpetual

THW employs a "versatile growth and income investment strategy investing across all healthcare subsectors and across a company's full capital structure." They also mention that; "THW invests at least 40% of AUM in ex-U.S. companies or those with substantial ex-U.S. revenues."

As we know, a lot of large-cap U.S.-based healthcare companies are multinational. Therefore, making them still apply to the "substantial ex-U.S. revenues" while still being based in the U.S.

The fund has a reasonable amount of total managed assets, which translates into having a fair amount of daily trading volume. However, some of the larger retail clients might have difficulty with larger trades. The leverage on the fund is rather modest as well but still increases risk, nonetheless.

Additionally, the fund will utilize an option writing strategy to enhance "income" generation. This has contributed positively over the last fiscal year they have reported.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.51%; it comes to 1.74% when including leverage. This is down from the prior fiscal year as borrowing costs decline in a zero interest rate environment.

Performance - Valuation Coming Down Some

Besides the overall weakness in the broader markets when Omicron headlines began appearing, another factor attributed to THW's fall earlier this year. That was when they initiated a rights offering for the fund.

(Source - CEFConnect)

As we can see, the fund began trading at a sharp premium early in 2020 out of nowhere. This was then reduced quite drastically when the RO was announced. They have since recovered quite a bit of that elevated price back; however, it has yet to return to their former peaks.

Rights offerings aren't necessarily good or bad in themselves. Though they do often create shorter-term opportunities due to the price disruptions, it causes funds. It also generally keeps the fund from reaching prior premium levels for an unknown amount of time. Some funds bounce back faster than others.

If the offering could be done at a premium, it would actually be beneficial to all shareholders involved. Unfortunately, the fund's price often collapses upon announcement, which means shares get driven to being offered at a discount. That ultimately becomes dilutive to the NAV of the fund.

Since the fund's launch, it has provided quite reasonable returns for shareholders.

(Source - Fund Website)

On the other hand, it has been substantially weaker returns than its counterpart THQ.

Data by YCharts

I can generally look past weaker performance from a global fund. We all know that the U.S. market has been the dominant player in the last decade-plus now. What is harder to look past is the fact that THW and THQ offer quite a bit of overlap and the valuation difference between the two.

I had held THW at one point in time, but the valuation difference became so much that it prodded me to make a switch by selling off my THW shares. I'd be more than happy to revisit the fund with a serious reconsideration of adding at par, or preferably, a 5%+ discount.

Data by YCharts

A 5% discount would put it more near its longer-term average. Though an average that only goes up every day, the fund stays at a premium.

Distribution - An Attractive Distribution Yield

This is where most investors will find THW to be the most compelling. The fund carries a distribution yield of 8.82%. On a NAV basis, this comes to 9.34%. That isn't necessarily impossible to earn, but it can become problematic over time.

Additionally, it is less attractive when a fund is at a premium because the underlying portfolio has to work harder to pay investors. That being said, this higher yield is quite tempting for income investors. The steady monthly $0.1167 that the fund has paid since its launch also means they have consistency.

(Source - CEFConnect)

So far this year, the fund has just barely covered its distribution. This is measured by the fund's narrow increase in net asset value since the beginning of the year.

Data by YCharts

Putting some pressure on the NAV was the rights offering we mentioned earlier. However, two things kept the NAV hit for the fund minimal. First, it had a floor that limited the total pain the fund could go through. The hefty premium the fund was trading at kept it well away from this floor. Then the second benefit to keep the NAV hit reduced was that it was undersubscribed. There weren't as many shares issued as they could have. Overall, the NAV hit was only roughly 1.2%

Here are more details on both of those factors from Stanford Chemist's previous article on this subject.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund's (THW) recently completed rights offering which expired on April 6, 2021. This was a non-transferable, 3-for-1 offering that had a subscription price formula that was the higher of 95% of the volume-weighted average market price in the 5 days until expiry, or 90% of NAV. What this meant is that if THW's discount widened beyond -5% near expiry, one should not subscribe as it would have been cheaper to purchase the fund on the open market. THW closed on April 6 with a -0.60% discount, so it would still have been profitable to subscribe and get the -5% discount on the newly-issued shares. Remember, since THW's offering was non-transferable, there would not have been an opportunity for rightsholders to sell their rights in compensation for dilution (which in the case of NAV/share dilution, should be relatively minimal in this case). The actual subscription price was $14.262, and nearly 7 million new shares were issued. Hence, this offering was actually undersubscribed as up to about 10 million new shares could have been issued. The lower subscription rate is actually beneficial for existing shareholders as it means that the NAV/share dilution would be decreased; my back-of-the-envelope calculation shows about a -1.2% hit to the NAV when the new shares are issued. Kudos to management for not using an overly dilutive subscription formula, as it means that they have weighed the interest of current shareholders against growing AUM by whatever means possible.

It's great to see that they have been able to cover their distribution this year and the last couple of years, too, as equity performance has been the place to be. To cover the distribution regularly, the fund will rely on capital appreciation. This isn't that unusual for an equity fund and is quite similar to THQ's coverage.

(Source - Annual Report)

Over fiscal 2021, they realized enough net investment income [NII] and capital gains to cover their distribution. In 2020, however, they had primarily relied on unrealized appreciation in the portfolio. It was enough to protect the distribution and grow NAV simultaneously. That would indicate that it was covered despite not coming from realized gains or NII in the portfolio.

To further produce gains from the portfolio, the fund will write covered calls on the positions in the portfolio. This has generated positive results for the fund over the previous fiscal year.

(Source - Annual Report, highlight from author)

Although they had enough realized gains to cover the distribution for tax purposes, they show that a considerable portion will be classified as a return of capital. The final tax determination will be available in January 202 as per their Annual Report.

During the last fiscal year, the Fund made quarterly distributions totaling $1.4004 per share, which were characterized as $0.1387 per share of net investment income and $1.2617 per share of return of capital. Final determination of the tax character of the distributions paid by the Fund in 2021 will be reported to shareholders in January 2022.

This is a good reminder that no matter the actual earnings on the fund, it doesn't always line up with the fund's tax classification for its distribution. Additionally, this is yet another prime example of the return of capital not being detrimental to the fund. I still see too many investors automatically assuming ROC distributions are harmful or undesirable.

THW's Portfolio

As we mentioned previously, the fund's allocation more broadly comes down to holding many U.S.-based companies in its portfolio.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The fund also mirrors THQ with its higher exposure to pharma stocks at this time. Pharma stocks can be a stable area of the market, even within the healthcare space that is relatively stable anyway.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

The fund's rather small allocation to biotech at 13.7% means that volatility at the portfolio level could be relatively minimal. Biotech stocks tend to be the ones that can move more erratically based on FDA news announcements. That being said, it is still a leveraged fund, so that will add volatility if there was some non-leveraged fund that invested the exact same way.

The other area that THW comes close to mirroring THQ is the fund's overall allocation to mostly equity positions. These funds have the ability to go more into fixed-income investments. For several years since I've been following the funds, they've stayed heavily weighted to equities, which has been beneficial.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Looking at the fund's top ten holdings, we see many familiar names. Again, to compare to THQ, we see primarily large-cap healthcare names. That's another area of the market that has been working remarkably well.

(Source - Fact Sheet)

Several names overlap between THW and THQ. However, where we see at least one main difference is the AstraZeneca (AZN) position. This is the largest position in THW. Interestingly, THQ actually holds AZN shares even though it is based in the U.K. It is just merely that it isn't as large of a position. It is less than a $9.5 million allocation in THQ's portfolio as of September 30th, 2021. Due to the size of THQ being quite large, that doesn't even work to 1% of the fund's assets.

For THW, though, it is the most influential position. The company's shares had been on quite the run before dropping quite precipitously recently. This is in connection with the broader market taking more of a turn. However, while over the last couple of days, we've been rallying back, AZN remains one that is stuck in the mud.

Data by YCharts

Helping to support AZN shares has been the COVID-19 vaccine the company has been manufacturing and distributing. This isn't a vaccine we hear a lot about being based in the U.S. That being said, it appears to have pushed the company's shares to become quite overvalued compared to some of its peers, even despite this latest correction in the share price. This includes peers such as Novartis (NVS), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck & Co. (MRK).

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

THW seems to continue to remain overvalued. Despite its more attractive distribution yield, I'd still be favoring THQ at this point. However, since the valuations of the funds have been moving closer to each other, it is worth keeping THW on the watchlist.