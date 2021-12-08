Rawf8/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I have calculated the intrinsic value of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to be $362.10 per share and it is currently trading at $247.71. I calculated the intrinsic value by first computing the book value of the stock, modeling discounted cash flows, and then by performing a peer review of comparable companies to see if the other companies were trading at similar multiples of sales and earnings. I also reviewed the management team to see if I thought they had what it took to manage this world-class company.

Introduction

FedEx is a company that needs no introduction. But the management team, on the other hand, is not as well known. The company began when Fredrick Smith began preparing analyses of the logistical needs of a highly automated future society that he envisioned in his dorm room at Yale College in the mid-1960s. He was concerned that people and companies would not be able to move medicines, materials, computer parts, and other products that are needed at a moment's notice around the country fast enough by just using traditional passenger air routes.

After documenting all of this in a term paper and receiving a "C", he then started FedEx after a brief stint in the Marines that included two tours of duty in Vietnam. Mr. Smith is currently the company's CEO.

The company's COO is someone who is equally impressive. The COO's name is Raj Subramaniam and he has spent 30 years working at the company. During that time, he has held positions of increasing responsibility until finally becoming COO. As COO, he has led FedEx through the global changes of the early 21 century smoothly and has placed the company in a position for continued dominance through this decade. Much of FedEx's recent success has been laid at the feet of Mr. Subramaniam. It has been said that his vision led to FedEx's current global reach.

Thesis

After having calculated the intrinsic value of FedEx's stock to be $378.84 per share, it is quite obvious that it is trading at a steep discount of $247.71. I rate this company a strong "buy" not only because of its worldwide reach, its sales revenue almost doubling in the last nine years (as can be seen in the picture below), or huge additions to the business model like Kinkos acquisition, but because I believe the management team is truly visionary and will lead this company into new areas of business for many years to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha FDX income statement (available here)

Detailed Analysis

Book Value

I calculated the book value per share to be $91.54 by dividing the shareholder's equity by the number of shares outstanding, as the information was listed in FedEx's Seeking Alpha financials section (link available here). Specifically, I divided 24.321 billion in shareholder's equity by the 265.7 million in outstanding shares.

Discounted Cash Flows Model

Source: Author created Discounted Cash Flows model with data taken from the Seeking Alpha financials section (link above). Link to model can be accessed here.

Inputs used:

EBITDA, effective tax rate, depreciation and amortization, net working capital, and capital expenses were all taken from the Seeking Alpha financial pages of FedEx (link provided above).

I chose to use a negative growth rate for EBITDA because I estimate that COVID had a huge, favorable, impact on FedEx and that is one of the reasons why its revenue has doubled over the last nine years. In an effort to be conservative I have forecasted the rate returning to where it was approximately (or below) in 2016 and 2017. I also estimated the long-term growth rate to be 1% in an effort to again be very conservative in my estimates.

I have also used a discount rate of 15% (instead of my usual 9%) in an effort to again be conservative.

Peer Review

Source: Seeking Alpha's Peer Comparison tool

For FedEx's peer review, I compared them to UPS (UPS), Deutsche Post AG (OTCPK:DPSGY), Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW), and Forward Air Corp. (FWRD).

Looking at Price/Earnings (FWD) and (TTM), Price/Sales, EV/EBITDA, Price to Book, and Price to Cash Flow (TTM), FedEx looks undervalued to me compared to its peers. In fact, these ratios make me very happy when considering the intrinsic value of FedEx and stating that it is undervalued in the market.

Discussion

I am very excited to see where FedEx goes next. I can remember reading about their then-recent move into business services in Thomas Friedman's "The World Is Flat", and I think in the fifteen or so years since that book's publication, they have succeeded more than anyone thought they would at the time. They have also moved into direct-to-customer services with their acquisition of Kinkos, and I would like to see how they further capitalize on that acquisition.

Potential Issues

The largest potential issue that I see in the future is the unknown. The same way that Covid snuck up on us and changed the way the world did business (and coincidentally helped FedEx's top and bottom lines), the next Covid-like challenge that the world faces could hurt their business.

They also face unique geopolitical uncertainty as they are larger than most any other business in the world and operate in.

Conclusion

After reviewing the book value, discounted cash flows model, peer review and current management team, I have calculated the intrinsic value of FedEx to be $362.10 per share and it is currently trading at $247.71. I find this stock to be a very good bargain, or in other words, rate it a strong buy at $247.71.