Investment thesis

Although Abercrombie (NYSE:NYSE:ANF) has been doing a good job revamping its business, it might be too early to say whether the company has become the cool kids again. But we believe that the company has resolved one of its problems: the brand resonates better with its consumers than the pre-rebrand. Therefore, in our view, the company's target of driving its revenue growth to a low-single-digit sounds realistic. However, valuation-wise, the stock might have a limited upside as we move forward. Still, if you think Abercrombie will thrive, buying ANF might be a sensible move.

The company struggled on the road...

Investing in Abercrombie has not always been a good ride. After almost reaching US$80/share in early 2011, the stock nosedived to US$15/share nine years later. However, since then, the stock has been heading the north, almost hitting the US$50/share mark in November. One main question that we always ask ourselves is whether a company still has a significant upside to offer. To answer that question, let us look at the historical data, just as we always do in our research, to grasp a complete picture of the story.

Despite its popularity in the 90s and 00s, Abercrombie & Fitch had numerous setbacks entering the 10s. In reality, the revenue declined by a 10-year CAGR of 1% from 2010 to 2020. Moreover, between 2010 and 2019, the revenue only grew by a tepid 0.5% per year.

We will not go into too many details on the past controversies, but, in our view, another fundamental factor contributed to the waning popularity: the brand no longer resonated with its target market. Initially, Michael Jeffries, the company's former CEO, said in 2013 that the management was not "entirely clear" on why the traffic of the U.S. business was weak. Moreover, he went on to say that "youth spending has likely diverted to other categories." Although the management first believed the trend would stop soon, unfortunately, that was not the case.

As mentioned during the 4Q13 earnings call, store traffic declined, which was seemingly unlikely to reach a turnaround point. It was not until the last quarter of 2015 that comp sales turned positive for the first time after more than three years.

In addition, we believe that the setback the company experienced was partly because of its aggressive expansion strategy. For example, the company opened flagship stores between 2005 and 2014 to drive brand awareness, as cited in Modern Retail. But that particular strategy incurred "well-above average operating costs and unfavorable lease terms," said Fran Horowitz, the current CEO.

...but it managed to find a way back home

Abercrombie turned its head for a fresh start and made a significant change in its leadership team, repositioned its brand, and reorganized its stores. For example, the management hopes Hollister to be "the iconic brand of the global teenage consumer," while A&F's position is to become "the casual luxury brand for today's 20 something consumer." Thus, Hollister partnered with some of TikTok's content creators to reach teenage buyers to launch a back-to-school marketing campaign. In addition, Abercrombie reintroduced Gilly Hicks, a lingerie brand under Hollister brand, which the company believes can drive "significant growth."

Moreover, the company continued redesigning and resizing its stores and renegotiating its lease. Additionally, the company closed a significant portion of its stores to gain "significant flexibility" while insisting that such a strategy was not "a defensive move but as a proactive one." As a result, Abercrombie's total stores' count has declined by 30% from the number in 2010.

So, has Abercrombie become the "cool kids" once again? It is hard to say, judging by the number alone. We see that Abercrombie's revenue growth rates accelerated after the rebranding, but the strength eventually cooled off. For instance, Figure 4 shows that Hollister's sales increased by 11% in 2017. But the company seems to have lost its steam in the subsequent years. Moreover, according to the management, Abercrombie's sales improvement was slower than Hollister's because its brand revitalization "was a little bit later" than its counterpart.

The comparable sales change, which eliminates significant store resizing and foreign exchange impact, slowed down in 2019. But positive signs have already been there. For instance, consumers' perception of the brand, especially Hollister, has improved. Piper Jaffray (now Piper Sandler) released a survey on the biannual teenage shoppers in 2019, suggesting that Hollister ranked fourth among all clothing brands, as cited in CNBC.

But somehow, the rising popularity did not translate to a more robust revenue growth rate in 2019. But, according to the management, one plausible explanation is that headwinds in Europe put pressure on the business, resulting in declining Holister's comps sales by 2% in 3Q19.

Only had a little time to showcase its revamped business, Hollister struggled during the pandemic, just as other retailers did. Yet, Abercrombie's recovery was not as strong as those of its retail apparel peers, as seen in Figure 7. However, we think that it is too soon for us to judge that the massive rebranding failed to drive Abercrombie's long-term revenue growth rate.

We think that you should give Abercrombie a second look, although the reasons are subjective. First, the company has redesigned its products to be more relevant to today's consumers, in our view. For example, one review mentioned that there were fewer "moose or an "A&F" anywhere on the clothes." Second, another article suggests that Abercrombie's products are more size-inclusive, while you might not find women's pants over a size ten a couple of years ago. Lastly, the company has seemingly manufactured better products, with "better fabrics, zippers, and buttons," for instance.

In our view, Abercrombie's journey has just started, and it has started in a good way. Since its massive rebranding, the company barely had any time for showcasing its revamped business. Comps sales had begun to move forward for two years before being hard-hit by uncertainties in Europe and the pandemic last year. But now, the company has resolved one of the main problems: the brand resonates better with its consumers. Looking forward, we think that Abercrombie is poised to drive its revenue growth rates to a low-single-digit, the company's target, which in our view sounds realistic.

On the one hand, Abercrombie has been using markdowns to drive its sales, thus, in turn, hurting the average unit retail (AUR). In reality, the company has not yet managed to reach its 2020 adjusted non-GAAP EBIT margin of 5.8%. Of course, Ms. Horowitz recently spoke about the strategy to "reduce our promotions and markdowns" in the hope of improving AUR. However, this puts some risks into perspective. What if fewer markdowns will result in losing sales? Will the company prioritize its revenue growth rate over its margins?

Although the management has not disclosed too much on the long-term margin target, the company has shown its confidence to retain its exceeding - expectation EBIT margin - and with good reasons. First, the growing digital business offers a higher 4-wall operating margin than physical stores, with total digital sales making up 46% of total sales in the 3Q21-much higher than 31% in 2019. Second, Abercrombie's efforts to resize its stores seem to have borne fruit, as store and distribution expenses as a percentage of revenue declined to 39% from around the mid-40s. Finally, as Ms. Horowitz described it as "one of the key COVID learnings," the lean inventory discipline could also improve margins.

Valuation

So, is ANF a buy? ANF is trading at a P/E (TTM) multiple of 8.6x, around its 3-year +1.5STD. The question is whether ANF still has a significant upside as we move forward. Analysts estimate FY2023 EPS of US$4, which implies a price range of US$31/share (-18% downside) and US40/share (+8% upside) if we use the target P/E of +1STD (7.7x) and +2STD (10.1x). Therefore, now standing at US$37.6/share, the stock might offer an insignificant upside, in our view.

However, if you are confident that the company will thrive, buying ANF might be a sensible move. Say, for example, that ANF will trade at a higher multiple like GPS, URBN, or AEO. According to our calculation, the weighted-average forward P/E stands at 12x, thus implying a price of US$48/share-a nice 29% upside-if we assume a forward EPS of US$4.

Investment Risks

Reduced promotions that could slow down revenue growth rate. Abercrombie aims to increase its AUR by reducing promotions and markdowns. What if, for example, the company manages to expand its margins at the expense of a slower revenue growth rate? If this is the case, such a strategy could erase its modest revenue growth rate target of low-single-digit.

Increasing freight costs. There are a lot of uncertainties regarding the increasing freight costs. The company said that reduced promotions and markdowns would help absorb the headwind, and the management said that such expenses would "moderate at some point." Yet, higher-than-expected freight costs could put pressure on margins.

Final Thoughts

Under the leadership of Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie has indeed transformed to become a brand that finally resonates better with its consumers. After its significant rebranding, the company showcased low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth rates, in line with its target.

It is always interesting to look at a company that manages to revamp its brand, thus providing investors an opportunity to buy at a lower price. While it is too early to say whether Abercrombie could thrive in the long run, we believe that the company deserves a second look, at least for further research. Valuation-wise, however, the stock might only have a little to offer, at least in the short run, as this year's price surge has significantly increased its multiple to the higher end. Still, if, in your personal view, you are confident that Abercrombie will thrive, buying ANF might be a sensible move. The choice is yours to make.

However, please consider whether the company's strategy to cut down promotional activities and markdowns could impact sales growth. In addition, uncertainties related to increasing freight costs may put headwinds on margins. If you have any thoughts, please do not hesitate to comment below.